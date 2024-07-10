Wajahat Ali Notes It’s White Men Urging Biden to Drop Out

Police Allegedly Touch Disabled Muslim Trans Person of Color Without Consent
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 10, 2024
Twitter

As we reported Monday, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah posted that she was thinking about "whiteness and embarrassment." We're not sure where the whiteness fits in unless she thinks the concept of embarrassment is a product of whiteness. Even after her lengthy thread, we couldn't tell if she was for President Joe Biden dropping out of the race or not. Her problem was that Democrats were coming after Biden not because of his policies or performance but because he embarrassed them at the CNN presidential debate.

After actor George Clooney published an op-ed in the New York Times Wednesday calling for Biden to step aside (after holding a Hollywood fundraiser for him along with Julia Roberts), Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali threw in his two cents, noting that the voice calling for Biden to drop out were all white male pundits.

Call this editor a racist if you will, but he doesn't understand black voters supporting an elderly white man who is perhaps the most racist president ever to have served. ("You ain't black" if you don't vote for him.) Why wouldn't black Democrats want Biden to step down and make Vice President Kamala Harris the incumbent? Why don't they?

We want Biden to stick it out until the bitter end.

Poor voters are just as bright and talented as white voters. If blacks want racist Joe Biden to stay in the race, we fully support them.

***

