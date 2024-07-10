Wajahat Ali Notes It’s White Men Urging Biden to Drop Out

As we reported Monday, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah posted that she was thinking about "whiteness and embarrassment." We're not sure where the whiteness fits in unless she thinks the concept of embarrassment is a product of whiteness. Even after her lengthy thread, we couldn't tell if she was for President Joe Biden dropping out of the race or not. Her problem was that Democrats were coming after Biden not because of his policies or performance but because he embarrassed them at the CNN presidential debate.

After actor George Clooney published an op-ed in the New York Times Wednesday calling for Biden to step aside (after holding a Hollywood fundraiser for him along with Julia Roberts), Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali threw in his two cents, noting that the voice calling for Biden to drop out were all white male pundits.

George Clooney, James Carville, mostly white male pundits, Michael Bennett - all want Biden to drop out immediately.



You know who doesn't? Most Black Democrat voters.



I trust them. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 10, 2024

Source? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 10, 2024

Biden is white so he should step aside. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 10, 2024

Call this editor a racist if you will, but he doesn't understand black voters supporting an elderly white man who is perhaps the most racist president ever to have served. ("You ain't black" if you don't vote for him.) Why wouldn't black Democrats want Biden to step down and make Vice President Kamala Harris the incumbent? Why don't they?

This completely ignores the fact that he's bleeding support amongst black people. But do go on. — yournamehere.eth.sol HODL e/acc^2 (@spleenlessdemas) July 10, 2024

Identity politics at its worst. — Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) July 10, 2024

Receipts or vibes? — PoliticallyAnnoyed (@MillieOfferman) July 10, 2024

You support an old white senile guy because you falsely believe that most Black Democrat voters support him staying in the race? That's quite a handful. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 10, 2024

I did your work for you. Here's some data: https://t.co/bYFgHAAh6p — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) July 10, 2024

We conservatives also don't want him to drop out. You made your bed, now lie in it. — Pixelated Bigfoot (@PixeledBigfoot) July 10, 2024

We want Biden to stick it out until the bitter end.

Biden lost the black vote when he prioritized illegals over them.



Read the room for once. — The other Andy (@Andywalkswitme) July 10, 2024

Cool, good luck convincing the middle that he'll be able to govern in 2028. I'm sure the GOP appreciates it. — Lapsed Professor (@LapsedProfessor) July 10, 2024

Poor voters are just as bright and talented as white voters. If blacks want racist Joe Biden to stay in the race, we fully support them.

