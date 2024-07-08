Karen Attiah Has Been Thinking About 'Whiteness and Embarrassment'

President Joe Biden has said that only God could push him out of the 2024 election — it would take an omnipotent being to push Dr. Jill into giving up her title. A meeting of Democrat senators to discuss Biden's future apparently has fallen through. Mark Warner, who was trying to assemble a group to ask Biden to step aside, has changed his tune and decided that "now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward."

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah has some thoughts on whether or not Biden should be the nominee. There's whiteness at work, as well as sexism.

I've been thinking whiteness and embarrassment.



Trump is a fascistic Trojan horse. He is also tacky and embarrassing.



But pitchforks are coming out now for Biden. Not because of ethnic cleansing abroad, or previous age concerns.



It's because he became an embarrassment. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

"I've been thinking whiteness." Whoa, that's new.

The right has no problem coalescing around an embarrassing figure like Trump. He too is incoherent, lies, and rambles.



But the power brokers on the left, which prides itself on the performance of decorum, logic, facts and process, cannot handle that Biden embarrassed them. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

How has Biden become an embarrassment? Elaborate, please.

I have my issues with Biden, especially facilitating the assault on Palestinians.



However, the way Democrats are trying to come for his head, and collapsing in on themselves right now is incredibly stunning.



Do Democrats care more about saving face than saving us from Trump? — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

TL:DR:



Dems coming for Biden at this late stage isn't about policy, tactics, or democracy, frankly.



To a party that cares a lot about appearances of sophistication and having articulate candidates, Biden became too much of a public embarrassment.



So they want him gone. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

But wait, there's more. Is Biden disabled?

Another thing.



In fascistic societies, the disabled are also the most likely to be tossed aside first.



On the other hand, Biden is an embarrassment because he, not Trump, has now become the poster child for age and cognitive disability.



In America, we toss out the weak. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

Well, we certainly don't let them run the country. That wouldn't be very smart.

Yes, in America we shouldn't be embarrassed by a president who believes he participated in the civil rights movement when he did no such thing. Or who says that when his uncle's plane crashed during World War II he was eaten by black cannibals. — Dr. Clifford Skridlow, Ph.D (@drskridlowphd) July 8, 2024

He’s gonna lose to Trump. He has to go so we have a chance. — Al Simon (@AlSimonSays) July 8, 2024

“Thinking about whiteness.” Lol. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 8, 2024

It's sexist too.

"Biden doomsday scenarios are everywhere, except in the vicinity of Harris. She has been the most loyal — and effective — of Biden’s allies in this fight" - @ktumulty

https://t.co/0lemvwzzya — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

Is someone keeping tabs? What's the ratio of men to women asking for Biden to drop out of the race? — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 8, 2024

Probably a lot more men are asking for Biden to drop out of the race because they're rational people.

