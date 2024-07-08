Karen Attiah Has Been Thinking About 'Whiteness and Embarrassment'

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Jill Biden Attended White House Meetings
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden has said that only God could push him out of the 2024 election — it would take an omnipotent being to push Dr. Jill into giving up her title. A meeting of Democrat senators to discuss Biden's future apparently has fallen through. Mark Warner, who was trying to assemble a group to ask Biden to step aside, has changed his tune and decided that "now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward."

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah has some thoughts on whether or not Biden should be the nominee. There's whiteness at work, as well as sexism.

"I've been thinking whiteness." Whoa, that's new.

How has Biden become an embarrassment? Elaborate, please.

But wait, there's more. Is Biden disabled?

Well, we certainly don't let them run the country. That wouldn't be very smart.

It's sexist too.

Probably a lot more men are asking for Biden to drop out of the race because they're rational people. 

