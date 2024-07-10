Police Allegedly Touch Disabled Muslim Trans Person of Color Without Consent

The student (and professional agitator) encampments fell out of the news cycle, but they never really went away. They're also a global phenomenon. Apparently, the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London has a "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment still going, and the police raided it the other night.

Not only did they violently arrest and injure Hamas sympathizers — according to a statement by this masked group, the police touched a disabled Muslim transgender person of color without their consent.

“Police officers touched a Muslim disabled Trans person of colour without consent.”



Yes, this is a real video. pic.twitter.com/3eSopeW8Yj — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 10, 2024

We watched it, and yes, it's a real video. We didn't know there were any transgender Muslims out there, so you learn something new every day.

Is it just me, or did terrorists seem much scarier back in the day? — David Pollack (@DavidPollackUSA) July 10, 2024

"comrades" — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) July 10, 2024

Parody and real life looks pretty blurry right about now. — Ken (@Airte747) July 10, 2024

i can’t take it seriously anymore — kerry Christina Brando (@CbrandtChris) July 10, 2024

Wonder what they would have done to that Muslim, disabled, trans person of colour in Gaza? — Skip Long (@SkipIong) July 10, 2024

I don't see a problem. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) July 10, 2024

I need another pen to tick all those boxes — Brian Jonathan Cowan (@_briancowan_) July 10, 2024

4 stars in the Oppression Olympics!

🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) July 10, 2024

Marxist theater group. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) July 10, 2024

I stop listening the instant I hear the word comrade. Am I the only one? — Roch Mamenas 🇵🇱🇺🇲 (@RochTalks) July 10, 2024

They sure packed in a lot of propaganda, race card, antisemitism & pro-terrorism into 1 video. — Gary Katz (@garybkatz) July 10, 2024

Not only that … there had to be a fourth comrade recording this statement so they could post it online on purpose. They want people to see this.

Outstanding! Keep up the good work officers. — Britt W. (@BrittW11B) July 10, 2024

