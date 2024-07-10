'Gentle Parenting' Makes Life SO MUCH Harder for Your Kids (and You)
Police Allegedly Touch Disabled Muslim Trans Person of Color Without Consent

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 10, 2024
Meme

The student (and professional agitator) encampments fell out of the news cycle, but they never really went away. They're also a global phenomenon. Apparently, the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London has a "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment still going, and the police raided it the other night. 

Not only did they violently arrest and injure Hamas sympathizers — according to a statement by this masked group, the police touched a disabled Muslim transgender person of color without their consent.

We watched it, and yes, it's a real video. We didn't know there were any transgender Muslims out there, so you learn something new every day.

Not only that … there had to be a fourth comrade recording this statement so they could post it online on purpose. They want people to see this.

***

