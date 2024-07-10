Rep. Maxine Waters Wigs Out During Live CNN Interview

BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You'll notice we were careful with out headline because we certainly don't want to put out fake news that Rep. Maxine Waters wears a wig. But whatever it was on her head, she couldn't stop playing with it while a CNN host asked her about President Joe Biden stepping aside. It's like she didn't know she was on camera, or maybe her computer monitor was set up like a mirror. In any case, it's hilarious to watch.

This isn't as bad as Jeffrey Toobin, but it's bad.

To be fair, she was listening to the question. We just don't know if she knew she was on a split screen.

It's inconsequential, but it sure is fun to watch.

Tags: CNN MAXINE WATERS

