Masked Daughter of Ben Affleck Says Long COVID Targets People of Color and Trans People

Wow, Violet Affleck speaks quickly. Speaking through her N95 respirator, Affleck demanded mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC light in government facilities including prisons and detention centers in order to fight long COVID, from which she suffers. That's even more than the teacher's unions demanded before they'd return to the classroom. We couldn't catch everything she said because she was speaking so quickly, but we heard her manage to work in the homeless and the trans community as well in her screed on long COVID.

Daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner DEMANDS MASK MANDATES.



Violet Affleck gave an unhinged speech in front of the LA County Board of Supervisors where she claimed COVID targets ‘People of Colour’ and ‘Trans People.’



“I demand mask availability, air filtration and… pic.twitter.com/BmnHBbtWNo — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 10, 2024

“I demand mask availability, air filtration and Far-UVC light in government facilitates, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical faculties.” “You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment, and most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer.” Violet Affleck, 18, is regularly seen wearing a mask while walking around outside in Los Angeles. Her sister, Seraphina Rose Affleck, recently came out as non-binary, shaved her hair off and declared she now identifies as a boy called ‘Fin.’ She made the declaration at her grandfather's funeral.

She demands it! Do you know who I am?

Mandating masks? How about no. We're not doing that anymore.

It would have been unhinged in 2020. It’s certifiable in 2024. — Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) July 10, 2024

Violet’s parents failed her — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2024

We failed her.

Violet’s parents failed her — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2024

Long covid is a mental disorder, not a medical disorder — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 10, 2024

That's not true. Taylor Lorenz suffers from long COVID, and she's certainly all there mentally.

When people live a life devoid of meaning, they seek meaning in the most ridiculous of places. — Donovan Presley (@DonovanPresley2) July 10, 2024

There is no reason anybody should be listening to anyone saying to wear masks… they do not work. And plus, nobody cares what Ben Affleck’s daughter has to say. — Carla (@thecoffeesfresh) July 10, 2024

Classic celebrity child - living with the knowledge she’s unlikely to live up to her parents’ success, & doesn’t have the motivation, talent or drive to do so, launches herself in to the social justice movement so she can virtue signal to feel good about herself instead.

Grifter. — Heavy Lies The Crown (@CrownOnMyFrown) July 10, 2024

Never take advice from kids. Especially those that are dysfunctional and from dysfunctional parents. Just don’t. — Your Name 👧🏻 Biological Female (@Kelleyannlyt) July 10, 2024

Imagine living your life like that 😬 — Kit Hart, American Girl (@5sweetharts_) July 10, 2024

Her struggling to breathe in that mask is what does it for me — Norm MacDonald…clips (@norm_clips) July 10, 2024

This is madness… wow — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) July 10, 2024

Wearing a mask in 2024 is bad enough. Making these demands on top of it is screaming for a psych evaluation. — Kevin Blunt (@HuskerKev24) July 10, 2024

How do they get like this? — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) July 10, 2024

That's a really good question. She's not alone, though. As recently as May, the World Health Organization was recommending that people still wear masks.

#WearAMask when in crowded indoor spaces to help you stay safe from #COVID19, flu and other respiratory illnesses. pic.twitter.com/hYRnQ0CA7C — World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) May 20, 2024

