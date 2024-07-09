Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Dr. Jill Biden Says the Decision Has Been Made — She's All-In
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up...
Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People
UH OH: Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report Says Six States Now...
Ron Filipkowski Upset Trump Hasn’t Done Anything to Prove He’s Not Cognitively Impaired
No, Joe and Jill Biden are Not Good People or Even Slightly Family...
NATO Releases Cringeworthy ‘Welcome to DC’ Tourism Video
Reporter Asks If Russia Has Pounced on President Joe Biden's Debate Performance
Buckle Up, Cause the Election (and After) Could Get EVEN MORE Interesting If...
Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It...
Biden vs Parkinson's Disease, KJP vs Raging Media!
Least Shocking News EVER: NY Post Reports Biden's Parkinson's Doc Is Also a...

Reuters: Biden Is Now Deporting More People Than Trump

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 09, 2024
Twitter

We assumed Ted Hesson was just another paid shill for the Biden administration, and we weren't wrong; he's an immigration reporter for Reuters (based in D.C., of course, not El Paso). Hesson reports that Joe Biden is not deporting more people than Donald Trump did, and he's brought graphics. And the graphics only show that President Barack Obama was the true deporter-in-chief.

Advertisement

Hey, look, a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Per ICE data: FY’18-FY’20: 709,227 deportations FY’21-FY’23: 273,768 deportations ice.gov/doclib/eoy/ice…

This article counts “returns” as deportations but those people can go across the border to MX & can try again.

Fox News' Bill Melugin, an actual immigration reporter, clarifies:

The small print says, "Note: CBP numbers include returns, which do not require a formal court order and can be voluntary."

Recommended

WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Even if the numbers were true, what percentage of illegal immigrants allowed into the country has Biden deported? We've lost count of how many he's let in, but we most often see numbers between 8 and 11 million. In three years.

Advertisement

Some defend Hesson by saying that by saying "Biden is now deporting more people than Trump," they mean Biden "is exceeding Trump's rate now." Even if that's true, it's a bit late. Hesson adds:

During Biden’s term, the number of people apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border has reached record highs.

Biden’s administration for several years used a Trump-era border expulsion policy, known as Title 42, to quickly send many migrants back to Mexico. The public health measure, put in place in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed to minimize the time migrants spent in custody and allowed border agents to rapidly expel them to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum.

Border agents expelled migrants 2.8 million times under Title 42. The vast majority of those expulsions happened under Biden, who took office in January 2021, until he lifted the measure in May 2023 when the COVID emergency ended.

And he lifted all of Trump's other measures on the first day of his administration.

***

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE JOE BIDEN REUTERS BILL MELUGIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?!
Aaron Walker
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
Brett T.
Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It Does NOT Go Well
Grateful Calvin
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Gordon K
Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People
Brett T.
UH OH: Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report Says Six States Now Trending REPUBLICAN
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?! Aaron Walker
Advertisement