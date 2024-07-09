NATO Releases Cringeworthy ‘Welcome to DC’ Tourism Video

If you look up Anthony Polcari, Google describes as an "internet personality." We've never heard of him, but he reminds us a lot more of a tour guide at some roadside museum of curiosities. Perhaps the script is so bad because they wrote for an audience for whom English is not their first language.

Anyone, one of President Joe Biden's "big boy" responsibilities is hosting the upcoming NATO summit. Biden is a big fan of NATO, would like Ukraine to be a member of NATO, and believes if Vladimir Putin is not stopped at Ukraine, he'll move on a NATO country and we'll be obligated to go to war with Russia — that's why it's so important to send hundreds of billions in aid.

Polcari welcomes NATO members to D.C. with all the fake enthusiasm as the in-house TV channel at your hotel.

This is so much better than those Warsaw Pact infomercials... — Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) July 9, 2024

This video radicalized me against NATO. — Connor Scully (@cwscully) July 9, 2024

I actually hope NATO fails, and is disbanded — T.A.R.S. 🕚 (@TARSRel0aded) July 9, 2024

How about no.

God, this is embarrassing. You got to be kidding me... — Ben Weinberg (@BenJWeinberg) July 9, 2024

Abolish NATO.



It serves no American interest. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 9, 2024

one of the most embarrassing pieces of content i've ever seen — alec (@alecjacobs) July 9, 2024

This ad has made me decide that I now support Russia. — Craig Baker (@cregishuman) July 9, 2024

Haven’t won a declared war in 80 years — FTG8286 (@FTG8286) July 9, 2024

I hate that we paid for this video — Michael (@redheadad82) July 9, 2024

This is embarrassing. Take it down — TylerandAndrei (@TylerandAndrei) July 9, 2024

The US empire will never be able to survive zoomer cringe — 🌿Green Machinations (@SodaPeeStream) July 9, 2024

The Biden administration certainly loves young internet influencers.

Your tax dollars paid for this propaganda video. — Kirsten Ishihapa (@Longviewmayor) July 9, 2024

Hey, looking forward to leaving you soon! Thanks for endangering Americans, but I think Europe can handle their own business now! — & Yet & Yeti (@whatyyetiagain) July 9, 2024

NATO is a pyramid scheme and a perpetual frat house for the one-world government crowd. — Seamus (@ArmaghSeamus) July 9, 2024

Tony P belongs in a Russian gulag — Peter Rex (@HowWillTodayGo) July 9, 2024

Disband, go away, and don't let the screen-door hit you in the ass. Your reason for existence disappeared in 1989. — Meanest Man (@DuerksenKen) July 9, 2024

This person is emblematic of the low t secular pussies who have ruined western societies. — wokesupreme (@wokesupreme) July 9, 2024

Welcome to Washington, D.C. We hope you don't get carjacked while you're here. Bring lots of security.

