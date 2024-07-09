NATO Releases Cringeworthy ‘Welcome to DC’ Tourism Video

No, Joe and Jill Biden are Not Good People or Even Slightly Family...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 09, 2024
Twitter

If you look up Anthony Polcari, Google describes as an "internet personality." We've never heard of him, but he reminds us a lot more of a tour guide at some roadside museum of curiosities. Perhaps the script is so bad because they wrote for an audience for whom English is not their first language.

Advertisement

Anyone, one of President Joe Biden's "big boy" responsibilities is hosting the upcoming NATO summit. Biden is a big fan of NATO, would like Ukraine to be a member of NATO, and believes if Vladimir Putin is not stopped at Ukraine, he'll move on a NATO country and we'll be obligated to go to war with Russia — that's why it's so important to send hundreds of billions in aid.

Polcari welcomes NATO members to D.C. with all the fake enthusiasm as the in-house TV channel at your hotel.

How about no.

The Biden administration certainly loves young internet influencers.

Welcome to Washington, D.C. We hope you don't get carjacked while you're here. Bring lots of security.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN NATO VIDEO

