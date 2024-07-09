Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People

We've covered a lot about California State Sen. Scott Wiener. He's all about lowering the age of consent; after all, man/boy relationships are a thing in the gay community and it would be bad to criminalize them.

So it's not surprising we're back in California arguing about an act concerning solicitation of a minor. SB1414 reads:

Existing law requires persons convicted of certain specified crimes to annually register as a sex offender, as specified, for a term of 10, 20, or 30 years. This bill would require a person who is 18 years of age or older, on or after January 1, 2025, is convicted of, and who has a prior conviction for, soliciting a minor, as specified, to annually register as a sex offender for a term of 10 years if, at the time of the offense, the person was more than 10 years older than the solicited minor.

Sounds good to us, right? But going by Wiener logic, soliciting a minor more than 10 years younger than yourself is an LGBTQ thing, and activists are arguing against the bill saying it would unfairly target the LGBTQ community.

SB1414 is a proposal to make it a felony to purchase chiIdren for s*x in California.



Woke activist groups OPPOSE this bill by complaining that it will harm the LGBTQ community and people or color.



Dems already watered down the bill. pic.twitter.com/RqAsaHAInW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 8, 2024

LGBTQ activists speak out against SB1414, a California bill which would make it a felony to purchase children for s*x. They claim it will affect LGBTQ people more.



When they tell you who they are, believe them.

pic.twitter.com/q5PKqebImt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2024

Activists oppose California bill that makes child prostitution a felony. Their reason? "LGBTQ people ... are more likely to be charged with sex offenses"https://t.co/0Je6CHoW4U — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 9, 2024

Cardinal Pritchard writes for Not the Bee:

In California, it is currently a misdemeanor to solicit a minor for sex. SB1414 aims to make this offense a felony. And wouldn't you know, the one group coming out against this bill is the people over at the LGBTQIA+ club. I'm not joking. They're coming out against an anti-pedophile bill.

Here's the argument, if you couldn't stomach the video:

We're particularly concerned that the harsher penalties proposed in this bill will disproportionately impact marginalized communities, especially members of the LGBTQ community, who already suffer from systematic biases within the criminal justice system, particularly when it comes to sexually-based offenses. Studies have shown that LGBTQ people, particularly gay and transgender individuals, are more likely to be charged with sex offenses compared to their heterosexual counterparts.

Which "studies," funded by whom? This act applies equally to the straight community. But activists argue it will be enforced unfairly.

Why would a bill that legally punishes people for trafficking children for s*x affect LGBTQ people more?



What are they trying to say?



Sounds offensive. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2024

That’s a weird thing to oppose.



Why would anyone oppose that? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 8, 2024

How does this harm the LGBTQ community? 🤔 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 8, 2024

“it will harm the LGBTQ community”



I find it interesting how they always slip “people of color” into their claims of harming the “LGBTQ community,” as if they need more victims to push their agenda.



No matter how they spin it, one thing's clear: Children > LGBTQ — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) July 8, 2024

So, how does this bill hurt the LGBTQ and black communities? Are they selling children? Or buying them?



The twisted logic of the leftists always escapes me. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) July 8, 2024

Did they just out themselves? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 9, 2024

The transgender cult is not lying for once. SB1414 does impact them heavily because their community sexually abuse children. That is quite literally their core mission; to sexualize children early, trans them, separate them from their parents. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) July 9, 2024

We have reached the bottom of the slippery slope. What has been planned since the beginning. — liz (@lk33x2028) July 9, 2024

Don't hire underage prostitutes.



I can't believe I actually have to say that. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 9, 2024

Mind-melting that buying children for s*x was not already a felony in California and quite enlightening to hear the reasons why some oppose protecting children from predators. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) July 8, 2024

Why would ANYONE oppose such a thing?



Oh, wait. I think I know. — Ticklante ❌ (@FTKL) July 8, 2024

If the LGBTQ community is affected disproportionately by a law making it a felony to purchase children for sex, then the problem is not with the law, it's with the LGBTQ community. — MikeLee1459 (@MikeLee1459) July 8, 2024

And why would it harm those specific groups I wonder? — King Shark XI 🦈 (@SharkFloppKing) July 8, 2024

Because the police and district attorneys are homophobic as well as racist and deliberately target the LGBTQ community.

One would think this would be an absolute no brainer but no. In the blue states it’s definitely up for discussion. The nation is falling apart at the seams. In the blue states at least. — Janopetsa (@janopetsa) July 8, 2024

***