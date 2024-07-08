Patriot Front Jumps Out of Their U-Haul Trailer in Nashville

Someone will mention this below, but what is the deal with Patriot Front? They're allegedly a far-right, white supremacist organization. And yet it seems like no one in the media has any interest in doxxing their leader and giving us his life story. We've never seen a member of Patriot Front interviewed. They just pull up in their U-Hauls, hop out, and march. What do they even want?

So @uhaul continues to let these stupid Nazis rent their trucks….this was yesterday in Nashville pic.twitter.com/TP8yeikKzb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 7, 2024

Well they can't just roll up in vans that are marked FBI now can they? https://t.co/o5pbQhRHei — Comix Division (@ComixDivision) July 8, 2024

Some intrepid journalist should track where those trailers were rented. Where's home base for these guys?

Our government is so corrupt they have the FBI dress up as commies to stir up a White Supremacy narrative that does not exist...



They call themselves Patriot Front. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/VngburyD9x — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 7, 2024

You'll notice this isn't news footage from a network affiliate in Nashville.

At least change the outfits, guys. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 7, 2024

Notice they have no tattoos? Feds all the way. — UltraMagaHoneyBadger (@AZ_Ultra_Maga) July 7, 2024

Just a bunch of coward feds. American patriots are not socialists/fascists. The left doesn’t even realize they’re parodying themselves dressing up like that! — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) July 7, 2024

True patriots don’t wear masks. — Christine Brackin (@ChristineB56955) July 7, 2024

Amazing how I've never seen any of them on X, nor have I seen anybody praising white supremacy. Weird huh? — Sandy Bee 🐝 (@Sandy112470) July 7, 2024

100% Feds, they never clash with Antifa or BLM — Paul Dale (@PaulDal94192007) July 7, 2024

If only there were investigating reporters - real journalists. — James Atticus Bowden (@jatticusbowden) July 7, 2024

Not a single interview with any member of this group.

Zero doxxes.

No exposés in liberal media.

No curiosity?

Curious. https://t.co/j2P3cpL5W9 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 7, 2024

Curious but not curious. We are being played. — Scott Duncan (@scottduncan99) July 7, 2024

Thanks to what looks like the Proud Boys, at least one has been unmasked.

Patriot Front assaulted and de-masked by other group pic.twitter.com/4e7eVy9N1F — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 7, 2024

That’s assault on a federal officer. — 🇨🇦Nick🇨🇦 🥸 (@Nick_CTV) July 7, 2024

This is an old clip. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) July 7, 2024

We don't know when this was. We've seen them march on the Capitol in D.C., at the March for Life in Chicago, and even in Manhattan.

Do the racist khaki marcher/fed guys actually… like … do anything? Like do they do crimes or start revolutions or anything? I ask because I only ever see them walking around for no reason dressed like dumbasses who work at Best Buy. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2024

It’s got all the bedlam of bake sale. An out of order traffic light causes more disruption. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2024

Say what you want about antifa but at least they’re mildly interesting. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2024

I see people screaming for their arrest and I’m like arrest them for what? Violating the U-Haul rental agreement? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2024

I still think it’s a plot to sell while men khaki slacks and tiki torches. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 7, 2024

So far the one "law" that people have been able to point out that they broke is violating a U-Haul contract by riding in the back of a van. — Bill (@Willcwells) July 7, 2024

Couldn't they spray paint something or break a window or two? Some of them are carrying shields. Are they expecting a confrontation?

***