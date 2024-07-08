Biden: France Rejected Extremism, but Look at These 'French' Flags

We've been hearing a lot of warnings about the rise of the "far-right wing" in Europe. But those fears may have been exaggerated. French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap parliamentary election over the weekend, and the far-left were the big winners.

You know how some people are calling for the elimination of the Electoral College in the United States? We doubt those same people would have the same problem with France, where Marine Le Pen’s "far-right" National Rally won millions of votes but gained only 143 seats in Parliament. Macron's "centrist" Ensemble alliance teamed up with the "far-left" (i.e., communist) New Popular Front.

BREAKING: French leftists win most seats in legislative elections as the far right falls short, pollsters say. The lack of a majority plunges the country into turmoil. https://t.co/0rmlR8HZzo — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2024

Le Pen had campaigned on stopping the flow of immigrants, the de-Islamization of France, and full support for Israel, along with a rejection of globalism.

So, in short, the Communists won in France.

This is insane.



Macron's party colluded with the far-left socialists in order to block a Le Pen win.



200 candidates dropped out last week, coalescing against the "far-right".



Well the coup just paid off.



The socialists just won FIRST PLACE.



It looks like France will not… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2024

"It looks like France will not be saved."

President Joe Biden has reportedly said that extremism was defeated, as it will be in the United States.

BIDEN: FRANCE REJECTED EXTREMISM, AMERICANS WILL REJECT IT AS WELL — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 8, 2024

Wrong, France voted for extremism . — Retail Investor Guy (@RetailInvestGuy) July 8, 2024

In a panic over the rise of the "far right"



the idiot French just literally elected the communistshttps://t.co/LeZboYbXC6 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 7, 2024

The French voted for Communists.



Your reminder that Biden's idea of "extremism" is right-wing politics but Commies are fine. https://t.co/2XPFnVVh70 — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 8, 2024





Let it burn. France wanted this. They should get it. https://t.co/hJyavQnES5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 7, 2024

Let's just be clear: if "centrists" in the UK and France side with radicals on the Left, they're not centrists. They're fellow travelers, and they're responsible for the destruction of their countries. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 8, 2024

I feel for the parts of France that are still French.



They have no peaceful means to stop the invasion and destruction of their country by a foreign horde. None.



We might be in that same boat in the fall. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 7, 2024

But look at the celebrations in the streets! Look at all of those French flags held aloft:

Huge celebrations in Gaza 🇵🇸 today 👇



Sorry for the typo, this is Paris 🇫🇷

pic.twitter.com/XPuBtQtKGX — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 8, 2024

I see Algerian flags. I see Palestinian flags. I see Communist flags. What I don't see is any French flags... pic.twitter.com/fLSyXlQkHY — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) July 8, 2024

Funny you'd bring a Palestinian flag to a celebration of the French election.

Complain about the French election all you want. Fact is, there are not anywhere near enough votes for the Right to overcome an alliance between the Left and the Islamists. This is a very old story in France, though—anyone who is shocked has never cared enough to pay attention. https://t.co/7VsxACbslH — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 7, 2024

The leftists were so excited that they decided to riot and start fires:

"We won!" *burns down Paris*



Never change, leftist scum pic.twitter.com/6NzEIeSqwn — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 7, 2024

"Fiery but mostly peaceful."

🇨🇵⚡ The situation is still tense around Place de la République in Paris. Numerous projectiles launched at the police, who responded with tear gas. pic.twitter.com/mNMZ6Vu393 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) July 7, 2024





Streets of Paris covered in trash, broken glass and bottles after a night of rioting saw thousands of far-left activists cause chaos across the French capital.



pic.twitter.com/5gFj7iYtuR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 8, 2024

The far left: riots when they win; riots when they lose. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 8, 2024

It doesn't matter if they win or lose. They are both the same results. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) July 8, 2024

What am I missing? They won, no? I am confused. — Serendipitous (@Serendi23149265) July 8, 2024

There is apparently nothing you can give these people, win or lose, to stop them from being violent. — Liquid Cognition 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲 (@LiquidCognition) July 8, 2024

Bill Kristol came in with a hot take:

French politicians from center and left parties get it together in a few DAYS to form a common front and defeat Le Pen.



But, we're told, Democrats couldn't possibly organize a sort of mini-primary in a few WEEKS to produce a reasonable candidate against Trump?



Ridiculous. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 8, 2024

If the French could stop Le Pen, we can stop Trump.



All if takes is some resoluteness, some imagination, some daring, some personal sacrifice, some willingness to put the country and the cause of democracy first. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 8, 2024

The leader of the Left has called French Jews “an arrogant minority that lectures to the rest.” He wouldn’t condemn 10/7. He praised Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. He cheered Putin’s invasion of Crimea. Not exactly something to celebrate or emulate. https://t.co/YPGaHTmfzp — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 8, 2024

Fits right in with the Democratic Party — Larry Clark (@LarryClarkIII) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, in England, days after the installation of new Prime Minister Keir Starmer …

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer will authorise emergency measures this week to automatically release criminals less than halfway through their sentence



[@thetimes] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 7, 2024

Migrants and prisoners. Starmer could release up to 40,000 inmates to free up space in the overcrowded prisons.

The United Kingdom is about to learn the hard way, and I'm here for it.



Let it burn. https://t.co/4K3r60qiXo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 8, 2024

You get what you vote for.

