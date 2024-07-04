President Biden Earns a Ratio With His Independence Day Post Thanking the Troops

There was a bit of a kerfuffle at the CNN presidential debate over which candidate the military supported. Donald Trump said they loved him … President Joe Biden said that was a bunch of malarkey.

Even in his (intern's) Fourth of July post, Biden once again brings up the frailty of democracy and how every generation must fight to maintain it. Because, as we all know, Trump said he'd be a dictator on Day One and it would likely be the end of the American experiment, the last election we'd ever have.

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, I’m grateful for the countless service members who are the backbone of who we are as a nation.



Their service reminds us that democracy is never guaranteed—every generation must fight to maintain it. pic.twitter.com/fQfqNS0QGa — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 4, 2024

You are the greatest threat to our republic — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 4, 2024

Remember when you lied during the debate and said no troops were kiIIed while you were President? You don’t care about our servicemembers. pic.twitter.com/tntiPASU2s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 4, 2024

As Obama Bro Tommy Vietor would say, "Dude, this was like two years ago."

You mean like the ones you don’t remember were killed in Afghanistan?

Or when you look at your watch instead of honoring the fallen heroes returning home? — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) July 4, 2024

Patriotism isn't a photo op, Joe. Respecting our troops means upholding the freedoms they fought for, not undermining them with your policies. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 4, 2024

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, I can't help but be bothered by the Biden campaign's effort to use the countless service members who are the backbone of who we are as a nation as props. Celebrate their service, but don't use them for partisan purposes. pic.twitter.com/Z25ky8UmkN — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2024

The service members hate you. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 4, 2024

Biden constantly disrespects the troops by lying. Did Beau Biden Die While Serving in Iraq? https://t.co/NfiSYtHHnl — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 4, 2024

Interesting, you had to add a warning to your own photo that veterans don't endorse you. They are only greeting you because they have to. How sad. — Dr. Michael Hunt-Hertz (@ShoutingBam) July 4, 2024

Oh, Joe, if only your policies didn't make it so hard for those same service members to do their jobs. Maybe take a note from Trump on how to actually support our troops and strengthen democracy without all the lip service. — MAG2A us (@armsparts2) July 4, 2024

Checks watch. — Scott (@AmericaUchoose) July 4, 2024

They despise you. — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) July 4, 2024

Not the transgender ones. Although the thousands who got kicked out for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine probably aren't big fans.

Why did you throw 10,000 out for not taking the clot shot? — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 4, 2024

How many times are you gonna use this same picture — Ron (@Big_Ron_) July 4, 2024

Where’s the zany photo with the troops looking at him eating a cold, waxy slice of pizza? — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 4, 2024

Right here:

Their service reminds me of what you went through to avoid service. — John Linder (@linderje) July 4, 2024

This is from over 2 years ago. When’s the last time you visited our troops? — TruthX (@matrix00082) July 4, 2024

This is pretty brash for someone who just claimed that not one single service member died under his watch.

***