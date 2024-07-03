Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political...
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also...
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're...
They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride...
Biden Weighs Dropping Out! Karine vs the Media!
After Driving Up the Cost of AC, Biden Admin Creates New Rule About...
WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's...
HACK ALERT: David Frum Laments Collapse of Democracy Despite 'Full Employment and Rapidly...
KJP Insists Biden's Jet Lag Nearly 2 Weeks After Overseas Trip Led to...
WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes...

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 03, 2024
Twitchy

OK, free speech absolutist Elon Musk — it might be time to start banning some accounts. After the Supreme Court ruled on presidential immunity, a lot of people suggested that President Joe Biden have the military assassinate his main political rival, Donald Trump. But the killing doesn't stop there. If you have friends and family who support Trump, you might literally have to kill them — that's how important this election is. 

Advertisement

Matt Croyle, who says in his X bio that he's a Pennsylvania elected official, protected his account after this gem started going viral.

Scott Presler noted that Croyle kept rolling on Facebook:


We can't wait either.

So, if we're reading this correctly, you're a Nazi if you don't literally kill your Trump-supporting family members? How does this work?

Recommended

Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If we recall correctly, Trump served four years as president and nothing the doomsayers predicted came true. Democracy didn't end, although advocating for killing off your political opponent and his supporters doesn't sound very democratic.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and it could be really dangerous.

***


Tags: DELETED TWEET DONALD TRUMP FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
Gordon K
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Brett T.
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
Amy Curtis
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're REALLY Going to Hate Their New Poll
Doug P.
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also Enjoys a Good Nap
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement