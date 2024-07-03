You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump

OK, free speech absolutist Elon Musk — it might be time to start banning some accounts. After the Supreme Court ruled on presidential immunity, a lot of people suggested that President Joe Biden have the military assassinate his main political rival, Donald Trump. But the killing doesn't stop there. If you have friends and family who support Trump, you might literally have to kill them — that's how important this election is.

Matt Croyle, who says in his X bio that he's a Pennsylvania elected official, protected his account after this gem started going viral.

$100 bucks says this guy has a manifesto on his computer. pic.twitter.com/32F9t90EkL — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) July 3, 2024

The liberal fcks have lost their minds. pic.twitter.com/qdsM8etek6 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 3, 2024

Scott Presler noted that Croyle kept rolling on Facebook:





We can't wait either.

Hey, Gunther.



I called the Pennsylvania Constable office, received an email address, & sent them an email w/ the threat & other screenshots.



This has now been officially reported.



I’m on it. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 3, 2024

So, if we're reading this correctly, you're a Nazi if you don't literally kill your Trump-supporting family members? How does this work?

All I can say is the vast majority of recent political violence has come predominantly from the left - do with that information what you will. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 3, 2024

This doesn’t end the way the left thinks it does. — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) July 3, 2024

Good Lord. Some of y’all have lost your effing minds.



No, I’m not going to off my friends and family because they support Trump, Matt. I’m going to love them just as much as I always have, while you continue living your miserable, hate-filled life. Jesus Christ. Get a grip. https://t.co/wiMCaVELwm — Chels (@ChesterXeet) July 3, 2024

Good luck doing that with the lack of guns. https://t.co/1IgWLAdgd1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2024

What are they going to kill us with dildos and butt plugs ? — Mike G (@lyncowarpig) July 3, 2024

Liberals are insane. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 3, 2024

If we recall correctly, Trump served four years as president and nothing the doomsayers predicted came true. Democracy didn't end, although advocating for killing off your political opponent and his supporters doesn't sound very democratic.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and it could be really dangerous.

