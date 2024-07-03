Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt

There are a lot of people insisting that President Joe Biden stay in the race, and we're thankful for them. According to a report, Biden told White House staffers Wednesday that he is running. Suppose Biden were to step down now, though … Vice President Kamala Harris would be elevated to president and be the incumbent for 2024.

Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz says it's very important for Biden to remain president.

Conditional on Biden deciding not to run again, I actually think it's very important that he *not* step down.



A 🧵 https://t.co/a1xta9CRxH — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) July 3, 2024

2/ If Harris becomes President, the Vice Presidency is empty. Under the 25th Amendment, confirming a new VP requires majority votes in the House and the Senate. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) July 3, 2024

Who would be Harris' replacement? That's a scary thought.

3/ If there is no VP, then Mike Johnson is next in line to the presidency. I think there's a very good argument that the House would not confirm anyone Harris nominated as VP. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) July 3, 2024

4/ We are in a moment of high and rising political violence. ~ 9% of all US presidents have been assassinated, and ~ 13% have been either killed or wounded in an assassination attempt. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) July 3, 2024

"A moment of high and rising political violence" — the assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan was back in 1981.

5/ Add in the fact that Harris would be the first woman president and only second president of color and it gets scarier. Add in that her replacement would be from the other party and it starts to look like an invitation to assassination attempts. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) July 3, 2024

No it doesn't.

Dude, stop wasting your time and ours with this nonsense. — Angelina (@slopringly) July 3, 2024

You are one sick puppy. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) July 3, 2024

What's most shocking is that the majority of the replies completely overlook the danger of an assassination attempt on the first woman president and second president of color. Assassination attempts are the Democrats' thing, anyway.

