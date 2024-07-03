It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

There are a lot of people insisting that President Joe Biden stay in the race, and we're thankful for them. According to a report, Biden told White House staffers Wednesday that he is running. Suppose Biden were to step down now, though … Vice President Kamala Harris would be elevated to president and be the incumbent for 2024.

Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz says it's very important for Biden to remain president.

Who would be Harris' replacement? That's a scary thought.

Now to the good part:

"A moment of high and rising political violence" — the assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan was back in 1981.

No it doesn't.

What's most shocking is that the majority of the replies completely overlook the danger of an assassination attempt on the first woman president and second president of color. Assassination attempts are the Democrats' thing, anyway.

