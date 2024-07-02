Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural

Our long national nightmare is over. Back in May, authorities in St. Petersburg, Florida, said a manhunt was underway for a driver who'd left tire marks on a pride mural painted over a crosswalk. Here's the shocking footage.
BREAKING: A manhunt is underway after a driver left tire marks on a pride mural in St. Pete, FL.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024
He will be charged will a felony count of criminaI mischief if they find him. pic.twitter.com/6e1sYsCXhh
According to Libs of TikTok, authorities believe they have their man.
BREAKING: Police in St Petersburg, FL have arrested 18-year-old Christian Maier on charges of felony criminal mischief for doing donuts on the pride mural painted in middle of the road pic.twitter.com/KMBScxxv7v— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024
Good news for Christian Maier — he's now eligible for free brake pads for life!
PRESS RELEASE:— Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 28, 2024
Please help identify this person, so Callahan Auto can present them their free brake pads for life certificate!! https://t.co/7aVTlNUfhO
Thank goodness they caught this monster. We'd guess he's not even "homophobic," but, like the rest of us, just sick of seeing the pride rainbow venerated everywhere.
UPDATE: The DeSantis team confirmed they are aware and are looking into it— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2024
Where can we donate to the young hero’s defense fund?— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024
Free him.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2024
Tax dollars should not be spent prosecuting teenagers for felonies for doing donuts.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2024
Those dollars should also not be spent painting divisive Pride murals.
What’s going on in Florida @RonDeSantis?
Chaya, can you post a link to his defense fund? I would gladly donate to this young heroes defense fund. He deserves it! 💪— Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 1, 2024
Let us know where to donate.— 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) July 1, 2024
That man should get free drinks for the rest of his days. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/NFBFr3yIid— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) July 1, 2024
How about cities stop painting the Holy Sex Flag of Anarchy and Communism on city streets? Is that asking too much?— Don Hansen (@Nobody78787878) July 1, 2024
Okay @RonDeSantis time to cut this young chad loose!— Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) July 2, 2024
@RonDeSantis should fire whatever DA is trying to charge this kid with a felony— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 2, 2024
Pure anarcho-tyranny. In Florida, of all states.— Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) July 1, 2024
There are real criminals out there, but the priority for the St. Petersburg police is using resources to track down anyone who would dare desecrate a ROAD mural that shouldn't have even been there in the first place (paid for by tax dollars, no doubt).— A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) July 2, 2024
If what this kid did is a felony, then painting the street should be a felony also.— Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) July 2, 2024
The painted pride flag should be considered graffiti and destruction of tax funded roads. Sue the admin that approved this.— nowIsee (@42889na) July 2, 2024
Need Harmeet's team on this. The police and DA should be ashamed. Worst it's reckless driving— chuckdawg1995 (@chuckdawg95) July 1, 2024
Records show Maier was released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting a $5,500 bond Monday. He has pleaded not guilty through an attorney. Police said the investigation is ongoing.— Rose 🇺🇸Republican🇺🇸🌴Native Floridian🌴 (@Rbigzs) July 2, 2024
The investigation is ongoing? Are they still looking for the people who vandalized the street by painting on it?
"Felony mischief."
