Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

Our long national nightmare is over. Back in May, authorities in St. Petersburg, Florida, said a manhunt was underway for a driver who'd left tire marks on a pride mural painted over a crosswalk. Here's the shocking footage.

According to Libs of TikTok, authorities believe they have their man.

Good news for Christian Maier — he's now eligible for free brake pads for life!

Thank goodness they caught this monster. We'd guess he's not even "homophobic," but, like the rest of us, just sick of seeing the pride rainbow venerated everywhere.

The investigation is ongoing? Are they still looking for the people who vandalized the street by painting on it?

"Felony mischief."

