Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural

Our long national nightmare is over. Back in May, authorities in St. Petersburg, Florida, said a manhunt was underway for a driver who'd left tire marks on a pride mural painted over a crosswalk. Here's the shocking footage.

BREAKING: A manhunt is underway after a driver left tire marks on a pride mural in St. Pete, FL.



He will be charged will a felony count of criminaI mischief if they find him. pic.twitter.com/6e1sYsCXhh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

According to Libs of TikTok, authorities believe they have their man.

BREAKING: Police in St Petersburg, FL have arrested 18-year-old Christian Maier on charges of felony criminal mischief for doing donuts on the pride mural painted in middle of the road pic.twitter.com/KMBScxxv7v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

Good news for Christian Maier — he's now eligible for free brake pads for life!

PRESS RELEASE:



Please help identify this person, so Callahan Auto can present them their free brake pads for life certificate!! https://t.co/7aVTlNUfhO — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 28, 2024

Thank goodness they caught this monster. We'd guess he's not even "homophobic," but, like the rest of us, just sick of seeing the pride rainbow venerated everywhere.

UPDATE: The DeSantis team confirmed they are aware and are looking into it — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2024

Where can we donate to the young hero’s defense fund? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024

Free him. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2024

Tax dollars should not be spent prosecuting teenagers for felonies for doing donuts.



Those dollars should also not be spent painting divisive Pride murals.



What’s going on in Florida @RonDeSantis? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2024

Chaya, can you post a link to his defense fund? I would gladly donate to this young heroes defense fund. He deserves it! 💪 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 1, 2024

Let us know where to donate. — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) July 1, 2024

That man should get free drinks for the rest of his days. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/NFBFr3yIid — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) July 1, 2024

How about cities stop painting the Holy Sex Flag of Anarchy and Communism on city streets? Is that asking too much? — Don Hansen (@Nobody78787878) July 1, 2024

Okay @RonDeSantis time to cut this young chad loose! — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) July 2, 2024

@RonDeSantis should fire whatever DA is trying to charge this kid with a felony — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 2, 2024

Pure anarcho-tyranny. In Florida, of all states. — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) July 1, 2024

There are real criminals out there, but the priority for the St. Petersburg police is using resources to track down anyone who would dare desecrate a ROAD mural that shouldn't have even been there in the first place (paid for by tax dollars, no doubt). — A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) July 2, 2024

If what this kid did is a felony, then painting the street should be a felony also. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) July 2, 2024

The painted pride flag should be considered graffiti and destruction of tax funded roads. Sue the admin that approved this. — nowIsee (@42889na) July 2, 2024

Need Harmeet's team on this. The police and DA should be ashamed. Worst it's reckless driving — chuckdawg1995 (@chuckdawg95) July 1, 2024

Records show Maier was released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting a $5,500 bond Monday. He has pleaded not guilty through an attorney. Police said the investigation is ongoing. — Rose 🇺🇸Republican🇺🇸🌴Native Floridian🌴 (@Rbigzs) July 2, 2024

The investigation is ongoing? Are they still looking for the people who vandalized the street by painting on it?

"Felony mischief."

