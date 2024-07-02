New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to Swap Out Biden

It seems the memo has gone out from the DNC to the media, as both CNN and the New York Times on Tuesday talked about President Joe Biden's "lapses" — even The Bulwark published a piece begging Dr. Jill Biden to do the right thing and let her husband retire.

The Hillary Clinton campaign's Jennifer Palmieri got this train running a few days ago:

The number of conversations I have had that start with “why can’t we just…”

🤦‍♀️ — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) July 1, 2024

Yup. They’re all a year or so too late. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) July 1, 2024

Who's a year too late? What are we talking about?

New Yorker writer Susan Glasser put in her two cents:

This is such a key point. Where were all these folks when Biden’s decision to run again could have been headed off? When so many took a pass on thinking about the implications of someone asking for a second term that would have him serving to age 86… https://t.co/AHwglJOXyB — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) July 1, 2024

"These folks"



Where were you? You guys were accusing us of "Cheap Fakes" not two week ago. Maybe that's where the introspection should come from. https://t.co/5XfAag5oKX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2024

The media insisted that Biden was the sharpest person in any room just two weeks ago. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it was difficult to prepare for meetings with Biden, because he was so introspective and probing that you had to refer to your binder just to keep up with his questions. All those videos going around showing Biden looking absent-minded and frail were dismissed as "cheap fakes." We were assured a "very energized" Biden at the debate.

Where were these folks who saw this coming?

We said his brains were mush in 2020! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 2, 2024

Why didn’t you do your job as a journalist — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 2, 2024

Where were you? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) July 2, 2024

It was mocked as a right wing conspiracy until a couple of days ago. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 1, 2024

We've been here the entire time. But you all called us bed-wetters. — Jenny Jinx 🍉 ™®©° (@Jennyjinx) July 2, 2024

I was right here, being told to shut up because how dare. — Pointed Commentary (@RoyCalbeck) July 2, 2024

The people who are complicit in perpetrating this fraud are appalled that a fraud has been perpetrated. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 2, 2024

“These folks” were gaslighting America. Their scam is unraveling. — Wonkapotamus Pug (@Wonkpug) July 1, 2024

The journalists whose job this was decided to do everything to protect the Democrat instead. I suspect you know this. By protecting the Democrat at all costs you've now harmed your party's election prospects. I suspect you know this as well. — Tony Dyl (@dyl_tony) July 2, 2024

The DNC didn't even let anyone else on the primary ballot. It was either Biden or writing in "uncommitted."

This is a bit, right? — My Baseball Page (@MyBaseballPage1) July 1, 2024

Like are you actually asking? — tore my acl jerking off (@tyreseismydaddy) July 1, 2024

You simply cannot be serious. — ivanomartin (@ivanomartin1000) July 1, 2024

Blame the public always works. — Victor Kiam (@victorkiam) July 1, 2024

Here's CNN debate moderator Jake Tapper pretending his network wasn't part of the problem:

NEW: CNN's Jake Tapper hammers Democrats for not taking Biden's mental decline seriously, calls out Chris Coons to his face for shilling for Biden.



"There is a pattern of democratic officials seemingly trying to convince you to not believe what you saw and what you heard with… pic.twitter.com/zaygyDfkQZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 1, 2024

"There is a pattern of democratic officials seemingly trying to convince you to not believe what you saw and what you heard with your eyes." Tapper later called out Coons to his face for not being honest with the American people. "With all due respect, it is not honest to say that this is just one night. There have been moments like this that people have seen in front of the cameras and other moments without cameras." Tapper then played a clip of Biden forgetting how to speak during a DACA speech at the White House. Coons: "That doesn't trouble me at all."

Tapper pretending he wasn’t part of the coverup until last week is gold, Jerry, GOLD!



Now that the coverup imploded, he’s looking to protect Democrats with a pressure campaign to push Biden out.



Total shill. https://t.co/rh4iUqZIBp — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 2, 2024

Even CNN sees it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024

The issue is, before the debate, if you pointed out Biden's age and decline in cognitive ability, then you clearly wanted Trump to win.



To answer your question, tons of people pointed this out; you just ignored their concern assuming they were a Republican agent. — Andrew the Psycho-Statistician (@Great_Chumpion) July 1, 2024

"The party" did not allow a true primary...maybe a crucial point? — Todd in Santa Monica (@Toddinsm) July 1, 2024

The party went all-in on Biden for 2024. Any suggestion that he was slipping was met with another interview from someone inside the Whtie House assuring us Biden was sharp as a tack behind closed doors.

