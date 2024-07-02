New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to Swap Out Biden

The Democrats' Only Hope May Be a Last-Minute Hillary Campaign, and the GOP...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It seems the memo has gone out from the DNC to the media, as both CNN and the New York Times on Tuesday talked about President Joe Biden's "lapses" — even The Bulwark published a piece begging Dr. Jill Biden to do the right thing and let her husband retire.

The Hillary Clinton campaign's Jennifer Palmieri got this train running a few days ago:

Who's a year too late? What are we talking about?

New Yorker writer Susan Glasser put in her two cents:

The media insisted that Biden was the sharpest person in any room just two weeks ago. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it was difficult to prepare for meetings with Biden, because he was so introspective and probing that you had to refer to your binder just to keep up with his questions. All those videos going around showing Biden looking absent-minded and frail were dismissed as "cheap fakes." We were assured a "very energized" Biden at the debate.

Where were these folks who saw this coming?

The DNC didn't even let anyone else on the primary ballot. It was either Biden or writing in "uncommitted."

Here's CNN debate moderator Jake Tapper pretending his network wasn't part of the problem:

"There is a pattern of democratic officials seemingly trying to convince you to not believe what you saw and what you heard with your eyes."

Tapper later called out Coons to his face for not being honest with the American people.

"With all due respect, it is not honest to say that this is just one night. There have been moments like this that people have seen in front of the cameras and other moments without cameras."

Tapper then played a clip of Biden forgetting how to speak during a DACA speech at the White House.

Coons: "That doesn't trouble me at all."

The party went all-in on Biden for 2024. Any suggestion that he was slipping was met with another interview from someone inside the Whtie House assuring us Biden was sharp as a tack behind closed doors.

***

