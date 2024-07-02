Biden Campaign’s Internal Polling Shows No Effect From the Debate

Even President Joe Biden admitted at a North Carolina rally the day following the presidential debate that he had a bad day. But channeling one-hit wonder Chumbawumba, he said that he gets knocked down, but he gets up again. (The cringeworthy Jennifer Rubin even put that in her X handle for the day.) His performance was so bad the New York Times editorial board wrote that he should step aside.

Advertisement

But here's some good news for those who were depressed after watching the debate: according to internal polling, the debate didn't change Biden's poll numbers at all, though he still trails Donald Trump by a point.

NEW: The Biden campaign’s internal polling shows that the President’s support is unchanged following the debate, with Trump leading 46% to Biden’s 45% — virtually identical to its polling in May.



The poll focused on 7 battleground states: AZ, GA, MI, NC, NV, PA, and WI. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 1, 2024

Can we see this polling?



"No" — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) July 1, 2024

Well who wouldn't trust the internal polling of the campaign that's been hiding the guy's cognitive decline and still insists even after the debate that he's in good health? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 2, 2024

Internal Polling:

"Dr. Jill and Hunter, are you going to still vote for Joe?"

"Sure!"

Conclusion: Support is virtually unchanged! — Scott "Chico" Richards (@ScottR4H) July 1, 2024

Not even possible 😂🙄 — Kim McNamara (@Namara18Mc) July 2, 2024

So, the debate was a failure for Biden. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) July 1, 2024

That seems to be the consensus. According to CNN's post-debate poll, Trump now leads by six points:

Man, these polls would sure bother Joe Biden if he were alive https://t.co/b9KsZnKqTH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 2, 2024

CNN's story accompanying its poll results is headlined: "Most voters think Democrats have a better chance of keeping White House if Biden isn’t the nominee."

Three-quarters of US voters say the Democratic Party would have a better shot at holding the presidency in 2024 with someone other than President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. His approval rating also has hit a new low following a shaky performance in the first debate of this year’s presidential campaign. In a matchup between the presumptive major-party nominees, voters nationwide favor former President Donald Trump over Biden by 6 points, 49% to 43%, identical to the results of CNN’s national poll on the presidential race in April, and consistent with the lead Trump has held in CNN polling back to last fall.

We think the Biden campaign should trust the internal polling and ignore all of the calls for Biden to step aside. They've already gone ahead and printed all the Biden-Harris lawn signs already — there's no turning back now.

***