So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!

Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him to Drop Out

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tucker Carlson has been hit-or-miss on some things lately, but we don't doubt this report for a second. As we reported last week, following the CNN debate that followed every rule the Biden campaign demanded, calls for President Joe Biden to step aside and have an open convention came from sources as friendly as the New York Times editorial board. Of course, they want Biden to win, but they're increasingly doubting that he can and certainly don't want Donald Trump as president again.

There was a report that the Biden family had convened on Camp David this weekend to talk about the campaign, but as we later learned, it was for an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot for Vogue … the sort of thing that did wonders for Beto O'Rourke. Dr. Jill is on the cover of August's issue, not surprisingly.

Dr. Jill was a big part of the mop-up after Thursday night's debate and at the 1 p.m. rally in North Carolina the following day, where she campaigned hard to keep her title of first lady. Carlson reports that Dr. Jill has been keeping her husband away from people who would convince him to drop out.

“Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention.”

“Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times they’ve been hostile.”

“But recently they’ve deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden.”

“In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out.”

“Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband’s reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020, when other members of the family (including Biden’s sister Val) considered him too impaired to run.”

 There's no question that Dr. Jill isn't going to let her husband drop out, and to be honest, it doesn't look like Biden himself has given it the slightest consideration, despite reports of donors getting refunds if he doesn't.

We prefer that Biden stays in — he's doing great.

The primary where the DNC kept everyone else off the ballot, so people upset with Biden over Israel had to write in, "Uncommitted."

Some people have their doubts about this story since it came from Carlson, but it was certainly clear at last Friday's rally that Dr. Jill isn't going to get anyone to convince her husband to step aside. She's all-in. They'll have to convince her, and that's not happening.

***

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN TUCKER CARLSON 2024 ELECTION

