Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him to Drop Out

Tucker Carlson has been hit-or-miss on some things lately, but we don't doubt this report for a second. As we reported last week, following the CNN debate that followed every rule the Biden campaign demanded, calls for President Joe Biden to step aside and have an open convention came from sources as friendly as the New York Times editorial board. Of course, they want Biden to win, but they're increasingly doubting that he can and certainly don't want Donald Trump as president again.

There was a report that the Biden family had convened on Camp David this weekend to talk about the campaign, but as we later learned, it was for an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot for Vogue … the sort of thing that did wonders for Beto O'Rourke. Dr. Jill is on the cover of August's issue, not surprisingly.

Dr. Jill was a big part of the mop-up after Thursday night's debate and at the 1 p.m. rally in North Carolina the following day, where she campaigned hard to keep her title of first lady. Carlson reports that Dr. Jill has been keeping her husband away from people who would convince him to drop out.

There's no question that Dr. Jill isn't going to let her husband drop out, and to be honest, it doesn't look like Biden himself has given it the slightest consideration, despite reports of donors getting refunds if he doesn't.

We prefer that Biden stays in — he's doing great.

Of course the Biden family wants him to stay in the race and not step down from his job. They need him to help Hunter and the rest of them with all their current and potential criminal cases. Plus, what kind of money laundering schemes are they still involved in? — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) July 1, 2024

I'm very glad Joe is staying in the race, but this tells me Jill is extremely power-hungry. If she actually cared about Joe she would tell him to drop out. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 1, 2024

Jill Biden is simply terrible. In all ways inside and out.



She’s the one who’s ultimately not letting Joe resign.



She’s the one who wrongly made him run in 2020 knowing how debilitated he already was.



Jill deserves jail. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2024

Of course.



Jill wants to stay in power.

Hunter doesn’t want to go to jail.



Makes sense to me. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 1, 2024

And why do they need him to stay in the race? Because their lives depend on it. Without pops they have no money. And no legal protection. They are a criminal family and must be prosecuted for many crimes. — Rich Hoffman (@overmanwarrior) July 1, 2024

Democrat cannibalism is fun to watch!! — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) July 1, 2024

This is exciting stuff. The rift inside the Democratic party has been growing for years and is finally starting to show publicly. There is a power struggle happening and in the end, Trump and America wins. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) July 1, 2024

I’m so here for all of this after what the Democrats have done to our country. — MAGA Set (@MAGA_set) July 1, 2024

It is hard to walk out from the power when you are married to it. — Tesfaye Yemane (@tykahsay) July 1, 2024

The time to replace Joe Biden was during the primary. Now, the Democrats have no good options — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 1, 2024

The primary where the DNC kept everyone else off the ballot, so people upset with Biden over Israel had to write in, "Uncommitted."

Jill Biden is looking more and more like Hillary Clinton.



And that isn't a compliment. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) July 1, 2024

Some people have their doubts about this story since it came from Carlson, but it was certainly clear at last Friday's rally that Dr. Jill isn't going to get anyone to convince her husband to step aside. She's all-in. They'll have to convince her, and that's not happening.

