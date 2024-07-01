Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists

The countries of the European Union held elections last month, and as liberals have warned, Europe is taking a turn toward the Right. Maybe it has something to do with open borders and mass immigration of Muslims who have no intention of assimilating into society and have to be taught that women not wearing burquas aren't begging to be raped. As we reported at the time, French liberals weren't taking it well.

Libs in France are not coping well with their party's defeat this week 🤣pic.twitter.com/fK3Sf9fkDn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2024

Marine Le Pen has dominated the French EU Parliament elections, with her National Rally party winning 31.5% of the vote and leaving President Macron trailing far behind with 15.2% of the vote.



🇫🇷Her policies:



• Anti-immigration



• Firm support of Israel



• Promised to… pic.twitter.com/FLONMb6AKF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 9, 2024

• Promised to Protect French Jews • Economic Nationalism • Calls for De-Islamization of France • Opposes Globalization • Promote Patriotism & French Culture • Tough Border Controls

That's a far-right agenda, all right.

Spare a thought, then, for Gabriel Milland, who "ran comms at two big UK govt depts." It seems Milland booked a vacation home in an idyllic bit of rural France just as the French "voted massively for the fascists."

That awkward moment when you discover the idyllic bit of rural France where you booked the lovely gîte for this summer just voted massively for the fascists. — Gabriel Milland (@gabrielmilland) June 30, 2024

What if I told you that it might be idyllic because of those political views, rather than in spite of them? pic.twitter.com/WnNPfDsemq — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) July 1, 2024

Touché.

(To be clear, when he says "the fascists," he's talking about Marine Le Pen's National Rally, which is a pretty standard right-wing populist party — very similar to the right-wing populist parties sweeping into power all across Europe) — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) July 1, 2024

Why not travel to the lovely districts who support your causes?? pic.twitter.com/baApB0MQea — Amendoeira (@viscondegrego) July 1, 2024

They want to visit charming little villages & experience charming local culture & appreciate all that is good about a particular nation.



But they support policies that destroy all of those things & that would impose a sterile global monoculture across the entire planet. — Very Insignificant Person (@VeryInsig) July 1, 2024

It’s not too late for him to change his plans and vacation in an immigrant banlieue. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) July 1, 2024

Astounding naïveté from that guy — @danfromdc (@danfromdc) July 1, 2024

It’s been a tendency of French governments since the Revolution to forget that the rest of France outside Paris exists.



Think of it like the Dems thumbing their noses at voters in “flyover country” here in the US. — Zachary Hayes (@ZHayes2024) July 1, 2024

“How dare these people love and want to preserve their nation” — Julius Moeroe (@TolekcBoleck) July 1, 2024

"The countryside is not a slice of untilled nature. It is a human institution built over centuries in the image of the people who made it" - Sir Roger Scruton — Odysseus Gold (@OdysseusGold) July 1, 2024

I wonder what attracted Gabriel to idyllic rural France? 🤔 — Mike Brannan 🍒 (@hithisiswes) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the so called anti fascists are committing acts of arson, because they don’t like democracy.

Instead of relying on your lazy tropes, you should be asking why are the people voting elsewhere? — Cold957 (@cold957) June 30, 2024

Ah, so you love traditional French culture but hate the people who want to preserve it.



Got it. — Captain Cook 🇬🇧 (@El_Capitan_Cook) June 30, 2024

They’re not fascists, but you’re definitely ignorant. Cancel your booking immediately, why would you want to be around people you purposefully misunderstand and despise? I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t want to be around you either.

Cancel. — Nat (@Arwenstar) July 1, 2024

That awkward moment when you realize that places that vote like you do are dumps you can't wait to get away from, and the ones that vote for "fascists" are idyllic and you instinctively want to be there. — Bitter Pills to Swallow (@thebitterlesson) June 30, 2024

It’s idyllic and pleasant because it’s full of ‘fascists’ and it is full of ‘fascists’ because it’s idyllic and pleasant. You’re just not mature enough to accept that. If it were full of leftist voters, you wouldn’t have wanted to travel there. — Dries Van Langenhove (@DVanLangenhove) July 1, 2024

We hear the riots in Paris are lovely this time of year.

Arrogant and condescending much? — David Kopp (@Koppernicus) July 1, 2024

You'll still go there. And you'll like it. — Damien Slash (@damienslash) July 1, 2024

That awkward moment when you discover the idyllic bit of rural France where you booked the lovely gîte for this summer just voted massively to keep it that way. — Daan (@Toerwoud) July 1, 2024

Oh no, quelle horreur 😱



You will have to bank on the hospitality of people you politically disagree with.



Thoughts and prayers 🙏 — Andreas (@sf_andreas) July 1, 2024

What a nasty piece of work you must be. Facists? Seriously? — Robin Redmile-Gordon (@WhatNowDoc) July 1, 2024

It's like the answer is right in front of your face. — birdbathbash (@birdbathbash) July 1, 2024

You’re so close to figuring something out. — Martian Orthodox (@MartianOrthodox) July 1, 2024

We're not going to feel sorry for anyone with the means to rent a vacation home in rural France for the summer.

