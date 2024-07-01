Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show'...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 01, 2024
The countries of the European Union held elections last month, and as liberals have warned, Europe is taking a turn toward the Right. Maybe it has something to do with open borders and mass immigration of Muslims who have no intention of assimilating into society and have to be taught that women not wearing burquas aren't begging to be raped. As we reported at the time, French liberals weren't taking it well.

• Promised to Protect French Jews 

• Economic Nationalism

• Calls for De-Islamization of France

• Opposes Globalization

• Promote Patriotism & French Culture 

• Tough Border Controls

That's a far-right agenda, all right.

Spare a thought, then, for Gabriel Milland, who "ran comms at two big UK govt depts." It seems Milland booked a vacation home in an idyllic bit of rural France just as the French "voted massively for the fascists."

Touché.

We hear the riots in Paris are lovely this time of year.

We're not going to feel sorry for anyone with the means to rent a vacation home in rural France for the summer.

***


 

