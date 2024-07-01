Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison Showers Tonight

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

There are so many hot takes going around after the Supreme Court's decision this morning that many Democrats are probably wondering why President Joe Biden hasn't ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate Donald Trump. What's taking him so long? It would be legal for him to do so, according to so many leftist lawyers on X.

As we reported earlier last month, a judge ordered Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the January 6 select committee, which never should have existed in the first place. (You know who else ignored subpoenas and was held in contempt of Congress? Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. And Eric Holder if you want to go back a way) Bradley P. Moss really expanded on the idea of Biden assassinating Trump. According to the Supreme Court, Biden could have the military execute Bannon in the prison showers Monday night.

Wow, the definition of the president's official duties has really expanded.

But he's a lawyer.

Yeah, no. "Official duties" don't fall outside the Constitution and separation of powers.

It's funny and scary where their minds immediately go.

It's amazing all of the fantasies these people have been harboring and let come out over an obvious misreading of a Supreme Court decision. Especially supposed lawyers.

***

