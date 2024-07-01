Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison Showers Tonight

There are so many hot takes going around after the Supreme Court's decision this morning that many Democrats are probably wondering why President Joe Biden hasn't ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate Donald Trump. What's taking him so long? It would be legal for him to do so, according to so many leftist lawyers on X.

As we reported earlier last month, a judge ordered Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the January 6 select committee, which never should have existed in the first place. (You know who else ignored subpoenas and was held in contempt of Congress? Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. And Eric Holder if you want to go back a way) Bradley P. Moss really expanded on the idea of Biden assassinating Trump. According to the Supreme Court, Biden could have the military execute Bannon in the prison showers Monday night.

According to the Supreme Court, President Biden can have the military execute Bannon in the prison showers tonight and be immune from prosecution. https://t.co/Wts3EKCuaF — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 1, 2024

Wow, the definition of the president's official duties has really expanded.

One of the lawyers for the fake Ukraine impeachment “whistleblower” just called for Biden to imprison his political opponents and then have them killed. pic.twitter.com/yztjjImsGK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 1, 2024

A lot of Leftist fantasies coming out hard today — Semenproducingindividual (@Semenproducer) July 1, 2024

Wow!! They are really unhinged, aren’t they? 😬 — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) July 1, 2024

They have ripped the mask completely off 👿👿👿 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) July 1, 2024

They’re so stoopid. Official acts don’t include committing crimes. Presidents can still be impeached and convicted for committing crimes while in office. — MAGA Set (@MAGA_set) July 1, 2024

So about that "democracy" you've been defending... — Cam (@noremacback) July 1, 2024

💯% misreading of the decision and the Constitution. — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) July 1, 2024

But he's a lawyer.

Brad includes “prison showers” in his fantasy because, well, you know. — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) July 1, 2024

And doing so would be within the confines of his presidential power and authority how? — Mike Brewster (@MikeTCT) July 1, 2024

You’re an attorney? Lol — Joe Local (@JoeLocal62) July 1, 2024

Biden could also “officially” get rid of the Electoral College and declare elections are won on popularity. There’s lots of power they’ve given President Biden. — MyFirstSocialMediaAccount 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@MyFirstSocialM2) July 1, 2024

Yeah, no. "Official duties" don't fall outside the Constitution and separation of powers.

That would not be in his official core duties in my opinion. — KonservKat (@KonservK) July 1, 2024

Amazing how Republicans aren't this petty and violent, yet they try to paint us as the dictatorship and violent ones. — Texas Trump Train (@TexasPride34) July 1, 2024

It's funny and scary where their minds immediately go.

The fascists are slithering out from beneath their rocks into the sunlight.

They have lost the war. — Ken Pomarco (@KenPomarco) July 1, 2024

As Trump always says, these people are really sick people. — Beefbooger (@beefbooger) July 1, 2024

Democrats have hearts filled with hate. They love these sorts of fantasies.



And for decades they've been spun as the ones all about peace and love and equality for all. Unless you disagree with them. Then...shower time. — John Who is Often Sarcastic (@jswriter65) July 1, 2024

Blood lust on display, folks.



Be careful what you wish for for others, because God might give it to you first. — MozzyLong (@MozzyLong) July 1, 2024

It's amazing all of the fantasies these people have been harboring and let come out over an obvious misreading of a Supreme Court decision. Especially supposed lawyers.

