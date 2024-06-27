Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Twitchy Live Blogs Trump vs. Biden: The First Presidential Debate
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backl...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees
Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in...
CNBC Baffled That Miami Is Still a Real Estate Hot Spot Despite All...
Brian Stelter Writes About the ‘Real’ Crisis at the Washington Post
It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark'...

Poll: More Voters Think Hunter Biden Should Go to Jail Than Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

This isn't really surprising, seeing that Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges didn't put a dent in his poll numbers and actually helped him raise tens of millions of dollars. The American people know lawfare when they see it.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to hear how many times the phrase "convicted felon" is used in Thursday night's debate. Both sides have the opportunity to use it.

A Quinnipiac poll shows that more Americans believe Hunter Biden should go to prison rather than Trump.

92 percent of Republicans polled believed Trump should not be sentenced to prison … that's a lot of ultra-MAGA Republicans. A majority of independents also said Trump shouldn't serve prison time. However, 51 percent of voters polled thought Hunter Biden should be sentenced to prison.

Biden's done a lot that's worthy of prison … this was the least of his crimes.

Recommended

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Good point.

Advertisement

This editor doesn't believe either one will see the inside of a jail cell, despite Joe Biden insisting he wouldn't pardon his son or commute his sentence.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN POLL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
Brett T.
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
Brett T.
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
Brett T.
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash Amy Curtis
Advertisement