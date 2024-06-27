Poll: More Voters Think Hunter Biden Should Go to Jail Than Donald Trump

This isn't really surprising, seeing that Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges didn't put a dent in his poll numbers and actually helped him raise tens of millions of dollars. The American people know lawfare when they see it.

It will be interesting to hear how many times the phrase "convicted felon" is used in Thursday night's debate. Both sides have the opportunity to use it.

A Quinnipiac poll shows that more Americans believe Hunter Biden should go to prison rather than Trump.

Americans say by 15 points that Trump shouldn't go to prison.



But they say by 13 points that Hunter Biden *should."



(via @QuinnipiacPoll) pic.twitter.com/etPYqa50DL — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 26, 2024

92 percent of Republicans polled believed Trump should not be sentenced to prison … that's a lot of ultra-MAGA Republicans. A majority of independents also said Trump shouldn't serve prison time. However, 51 percent of voters polled thought Hunter Biden should be sentenced to prison.

Because Hunter Biden, like his father, is an actual criminal. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2024

The Communists this morning. pic.twitter.com/LtubvQH5m9 — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) June 27, 2024

Yes, that’s because Hunter Biden actually did something worthy of prison. https://t.co/xGnOc6QlAn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 26, 2024

Biden's done a lot that's worthy of prison … this was the least of his crimes.

It would be a more interesting poll if those polled were asked to describe the crime that Hunter Biden and Donald Trump were convicted of committing. — Blad (@tlindblad) June 27, 2024

Good point.

Right because Trump did nothing wrong. Hunter “Bag Man” Biden did.



And the DoJ is not charging Hunter Biden with the big stuff. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 27, 2024

Americans aren’t always stupid. — D.E. (@tkdylan) June 26, 2024

Trump’s trial was a political hit job, based on illegally resurrected misdemeanors that were beyond the statute of limitations, and were illegally converted to felonies. Hunter was convicted on hard facts and clear evidence. Why are you surprised at the poll results? — Darque Hellmutt (@DarqueHellmutt) June 27, 2024

I think that’s because Hunter committed crimes. — Justin W. Partlow CFP®️ (@partlowjustin) June 26, 2024

One these people committed a crime. — Dan Tappin 🇨🇦🍎 (@dantappin) June 27, 2024

There is good reason for that. One was a bullshit trial on bullshit charges for political purposes, and the other was a real crime, with real evidence, including his own words of his guilt. — Max_Fender3 (@Max_Fender3) June 27, 2024

It's almost like they can spot the difference between BS misdemeanors upgraded to felonies and a sham trial presided over by a Communist "judge" - and actual felonies perpetrated by Joey's crackhead bagman of a son.



Go figure. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) June 26, 2024

By 15 points, Americans can tell the difference between a political show trial and acrual crime — Aszarkarias (@aszarkarias) June 27, 2024

This editor doesn't believe either one will see the inside of a jail cell, despite Joe Biden insisting he wouldn't pardon his son or commute his sentence.

