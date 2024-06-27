Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Poll: More Voters Think Hunter Biden Should Go to Jail Than Donald Trump
Twitchy Live Blogs Trump vs. Biden: The First Presidential Debate
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backl...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees
Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in...
CNBC Baffled That Miami Is Still a Real Estate Hot Spot Despite All...
Brian Stelter Writes About the ‘Real’ Crisis at the Washington Post
It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark'...

Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of

Brett T.  |  9:50 PM on June 27, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats are counting on "women's rage" over the Dobbs decision to carry the women's vote this November. Dana Bash, who's moderating this debate, said this last August:

Advertisement

This editor is thrilled that Bash asked Biden if there should be a cutoff point for abortions. If they're not for abortion up until birth, why haven't they told us what cutoff is acceptable. Biden's answer is simply, Roe. He wants Roe back. But we don't think he understands Roe v. Wade.

That's what he said. We don't get it either.

Recommended

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's possible in Biden's America.



Advertisement

But he wants to reinstate Roe v. Wade.

So which is it?

***

Tags: ABORTION DEBATE DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN ROE V. WADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
Brett T.
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
Brett T.
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Brett T.
Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in His Country
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash Amy Curtis
Advertisement