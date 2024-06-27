Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of

Democrats are counting on "women's rage" over the Dobbs decision to carry the women's vote this November. Dana Bash, who's moderating this debate, said this last August:

Advertisement

CNN's Dana Bash claims she's never spoken to a Democrat that's for late-term abortions.

"I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." pic.twitter.com/1vviUaV96n — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2023

This editor is thrilled that Bash asked Biden if there should be a cutoff point for abortions. If they're not for abortion up until birth, why haven't they told us what cutoff is acceptable. Biden's answer is simply, Roe. He wants Roe back. But we don't think he understands Roe v. Wade.

Good luck making this election about abortion, Democrats, when Biden can't string together a sentence about what he thinks Roe means. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2024

What.

The 3rd trimester is between the woman and the state? — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2024

That's what he said. We don't get it either.

Biden is wildly off base in his description of Roe vs. Wade. Easy test for the fact checkers — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 28, 2024

Roe vs. Wade does not restrict late term abortion to only life of mother — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 28, 2024

Women are raped and impregnated by their sisters? — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 28, 2024

It's possible in Biden's America.

Biden says we need abortion because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters." pic.twitter.com/uYghPRoHCe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024





Joe Biden just lied and said vast majority of Constitutional scholars supported Roe when it was decided. Not even Ruth Bader Ginsburg thought the decision Consitutional. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 28, 2024

It is absolutely not true that most Constitutional scholars supported Roe. Many legal scholars, even those who are pro-choice, have openly said they thought the original decision was poorly reasoned. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 28, 2024





In response to a question about abortion, Biden for some reason brings up a case of an illegal alien murdering a woman — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 28, 2024

Trump is entirely correct about the later-term abortion issue. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 28, 2024

Joe opposes late-term now???? ABORTION BAN — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 28, 2024

Biden says he and Democrats are not for late term abortion. That's a big lie. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

Unbelievable to watch a Republican candidate winning a debate on abortion. Never thought I’d see it! — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 28, 2024

Biden just said he supports restrictions on abortion. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2024

But he wants to reinstate Roe v. Wade.

Biden’s explanation of “Roe” was just…not accurate & mangled. No answer on whether there should be any restriction on abortion.



Then did Biden just endorse restrictions on late term abortion? The legislation he’s supported does NOT say that. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2024

Trump isn’t signing an abortion ban, you liar. #Debates2024 — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) June 28, 2024

Hey Republicans: take notes from Donald Trump. That's how you answer on abortion. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 28, 2024

So which is it?

***