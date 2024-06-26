IDF Destroys Perfectly Good Bicycle

Fadi Al-Wadiya was just riding his bike to the Doctors Without Borders clinic Tuesday morning when he was killed by the IDF in an attack in Gaza City. We trust Doctors Without Borders as much as we do UNRWA, United Nations relief workers who held Israeli hostages in their homes and were present on October 7.

Knowing Pallywood, this probably isn't even his bike, but it's a shame that it got ruined.

We are outraged and strongly condemn the killing of our colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, in an attack this morning in Gaza City.



The attack killed Fadi, along with 5 other people including 3 children, while he was cycling to work, near the MSF clinic where he was providing care. pic.twitter.com/Lmd8E5AkC1 — MSF International (@MSF) June 25, 2024

"Including 3 children" … probably 17-year-old Hamas terrorists with semiautomatic weapons.

This attack is yet another brutal example of the senseless killing of Palestinian civilians and healthcare workers in Gaza. We are continuing to verify the details of this horrific incident. — MSF International (@MSF) June 25, 2024

Your "colleague", @MSF, was an Islamic Jihad terrorist who served as a significant operative in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.



As part of his role, Fadi Al-Wadiya developed and advanced the terrorist organization's rocket array and was a central figure in the… https://t.co/g40haORBwy — COGAT (@cogatonline) June 26, 2024

… and was a central figure in the terrorist organization's knowledge of electronics and chemistry. You might not want to announce to the world that MSF employs terrorists.

Fadi Jihad Muhammad Al-Wadiya was an Islamic Jihad terrorist. Doctors Without Borders calls him a "colleague" and condemns the airstrike on him.



I still remember the doctors and nurses cheering as hostages were taken into Shifa Hospital.



Gaza is infested with terrorists. https://t.co/PRKusQyail — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) June 26, 2024

Fadi Al-Wadiya can be seen here with his friends in Palestinian Islamic Jihad. He was a prominent member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad who helped build missiles to fire at Israel. pic.twitter.com/e8rxdQxDsa — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 26, 2024

There’s video of the attack. He was alone. Stop lying. — Rio Spooner (@rio_spooner) June 26, 2024

He was literally a ranking member of a terrorist organization. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) June 26, 2024

Care to explain how a “physiotherapist” turned out to be an Islamic Jihad operative???https://t.co/b7mfswUIFB — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 25, 2024

Why are you employing terrorists? — Robbieee (@Robbbie_Sharp) June 25, 2024

@CommunityNotes this is a confirmed member of Islamic Jihad, please provide context, thank you — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 25, 2024

Always check to see who you’re hiring…



Your colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, was a significant terrorist in Islamic Jihad. He advanced the terrorist organization’s rocket array, also known as a way to endanger the lives of civilians. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 25, 2024

Stop hiring terrorists from Islamic Jihad and this will not happen. It is pretty simple. — Ryan (@Ryan_nv_us) June 25, 2024

Are all your doctors Jihadists or just him? — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) June 25, 2024

I guess being a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad wasn't a good idea, after all. — Maor Malul 🇻🇪 ⵣ 🇮🇱 (@maor_x) June 26, 2024

I believe it was actually 3,000 children and 2,700 women killed with him. — DiggyDogg (@za_diggy) June 26, 2024

Here's an idea …

Release the hostages and surrender. — Liberty or Death (@sam_elect) June 26, 2024

