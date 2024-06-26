It Is PROFOUNDLY Evil to Call for the Abortion of the Disabled
IDF Destroys Perfectly Good Bicycle

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 26, 2024
Sarah D.

Fadi Al-Wadiya was just riding his bike to the Doctors Without Borders clinic Tuesday morning when he was killed by the IDF in an attack in Gaza City. We trust Doctors Without Borders as much as we do UNRWA, United Nations relief workers who held Israeli hostages in their homes and were present on October 7.

Knowing Pallywood, this probably isn't even his bike, but it's a shame that it got ruined.

"Including 3 children" … probably 17-year-old Hamas terrorists with semiautomatic weapons.

… and was a central figure in the terrorist organization's knowledge of electronics and chemistry.

You might not want to announce to the world that MSF employs terrorists.

Here's an idea …

***

