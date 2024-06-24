Good One: European Heads of State See a ‘World-Historic’ Leader in Biden

Newsweek: Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Eyebrows With New Bear-Killing Law
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Andrew Bates is the senior deputy press secretary, so it's his job to make President Joe Biden look good. He thought it would be a good idea to quote from a piece in Washington Monthly claiming that no president since Ronald Reagan has more impressed European heads of state.

"As Biden's age has advanced, so too has his clout."

Paul Glastris writes:

No president since Ronald Reagan has more successfully wielded influence in the Western alliance. Yet Biden has also overturned one of Reagan’s greatest legacies, Reaganomics, and replaced that free market “neoliberal” ideology with an economic vision of his own, Bidenomics. Instead of cutting safety net programs, Biden vastly expanded them during the pandemic. Instead of encouraging corporate monopolies, his administration is charging them with antitrust violations. Instead of “letting the market decide” all matters of economic development, his government is providing hundreds of billions of dollars to encourage private investment in green energy and microchip manufacturing on American soil.  

As a result, instead of declining as an economic power, as most experts 10 years ago predicted would happen, the U.S. over the past four years has zoomed ahead, writes former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark in this issue’s cover story. American voters may not have noticed, but every NATO official visiting Washington understands that on virtually every economic measure—GDP, wages, inflation, job creation, business start-ups—the U.S. is outperforming their countries, and China, too.

It's always a "former" official.

NATO was just cranky with President Trump because he demanded the rest of the nations pay their share.

Biden warned them that Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine … which he didn't do during the Trump administration.

Literally.

Remember when Biden twice confused former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl the same week he mixed up French President Emmanuel Macron and François Mitterrand?

This is just beyond laughable.

***

