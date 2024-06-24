Good One: European Heads of State See a ‘World-Historic’ Leader in Biden

Andrew Bates is the senior deputy press secretary, so it's his job to make President Joe Biden look good. He thought it would be a good idea to quote from a piece in Washington Monthly claiming that no president since Ronald Reagan has more impressed European heads of state.

.@glastris: "When European heads of state look at @POTUS, they see an accomplished world-historic leader"



"As Biden’s age has advanced, so too has his clout"



"No president since Reagan has more successfully wielded influence in the Western alliance"https://t.co/axUTGHiqj8 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 24, 2024

"As Biden's age has advanced, so too has his clout."

Paul Glastris writes:

No president since Ronald Reagan has more successfully wielded influence in the Western alliance. Yet Biden has also overturned one of Reagan’s greatest legacies, Reaganomics, and replaced that free market “neoliberal” ideology with an economic vision of his own, Bidenomics. Instead of cutting safety net programs, Biden vastly expanded them during the pandemic. Instead of encouraging corporate monopolies, his administration is charging them with antitrust violations. Instead of “letting the market decide” all matters of economic development, his government is providing hundreds of billions of dollars to encourage private investment in green energy and microchip manufacturing on American soil. As a result, instead of declining as an economic power, as most experts 10 years ago predicted would happen, the U.S. over the past four years has zoomed ahead, writes former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark in this issue’s cover story. American voters may not have noticed, but every NATO official visiting Washington understands that on virtually every economic measure—GDP, wages, inflation, job creation, business start-ups—the U.S. is outperforming their countries, and China, too.

It's always a "former" official.

NATO was just cranky with President Trump because he demanded the rest of the nations pay their share.

Biden warned them that Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine … which he didn't do during the Trump administration.

I'm always curious about whether administration mouthpieces know they are lying, or whether they actually believe what they're saying. I also don't know which is worse. — Victor Hogrefe (@HogrefeVictor) June 24, 2024

I don’t know what all they see, but they sure do lead him around it a lot. — Jonathan D. Pratt, Ph.D. (@jondpratt) June 24, 2024

“Wield Power” is code for give them money. It is that simple. — Michael Rosazza (@mrosazza) June 24, 2024

Remember when Biden twice confused former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl the same week he mixed up French President Emmanuel Macron and François Mitterrand?

