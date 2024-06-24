German Woman Imprisoned for 'Offending' Migrant Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

As this editor has reported in a number of VIP posts, Europe has a migrant problem. Recently, an Aghan migrant in Germany killed a police officer with a knife and wounded five others at an "anti-Islam" rally. As we've reported, Europe and the U.K. have become especially concerned with the well-being of migrants from Muslim countries. Scotland's new hate speech law forbids making fun of or criticizing migrants; you can be imprisoned even for forwarding a social media post or meme that does so.

We're back in Germany, and there's still a migrant problem:

Germany has completely fallen. pic.twitter.com/pE2Y45BzDg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

This is a brutal read from The Publica:

The horrific assault took place in 2020, and involved multiple groups of migrant men independently attacking a 14-year-old girl in Hamburg’s Stadtpark over the course of one night. The park had become a popular hang-out spot for youth during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and the girl had been there drinking with her friends. But they became scattered after police swept the park and broke up groups while enforcing social distancing measures. Confused and alone, the girl was defenseless against the first mob of four predators. The men took turns on the girl, repeatedly raping her over an extended period of time. They robbed her of her wallet and cellphone before leaving her. Traumatized and disoriented from the first attack, and having no method of calling for help, the girl was assaulted a second time by two more men who took advantage of her vulnerable state. Disturbingly, her assailants had begun inviting other men to rape her via their chat groups, gleefully sharing the news that there was an isolated teenage girl in the dark park with no potential witnesses. The child was attacked a third time by a single man, and then a fourth time by three more men, who dragged her into a bush and sexually assaulted her. Finally, the child managed to break away and ran, though pursued by her rapists. Eventually, she came across people who recognized her traumatized state and immediately called the police. A total of 11 men were initially charged, but two were acquitted quickly due to a lack of DNA evidence. The sperm of nine of the men, however, had been successfully recovered from the girl’s body.

Despite DNA and WhatsApp evidence, eight of the nine men convicted walked free with probation. However, a woman who indulged in hate speech against the migrants was sentenced to a weekend in prison.

The Publica reports that the 20-year-old woman is just one of 140 people being investigated for making “harmful comments” toward the rapists.

The woman was charged with sending insulting messages to one of the alleged rapists, calling him a "dishonorable rapist pig."

Germany has completely fallen.

😳 Are there seriously no men of honor left in Germany? — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) June 23, 2024

This is the weaponization of words designed to silence all dissent, especially against immigration. pic.twitter.com/7wX0G6TIXG — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) June 23, 2024

You can't say hateful things about immigrant rapists.

In no universe does this make any logical sense. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 23, 2024

Wow! That is over the top! The legal system in Germany is spiraling hard. When words are perceived more harmful than physical crimes, that incentivizes people to no longer talk but take action.



The judge involved should be removed from the bench. — WastingSanity (@WastingSanity) June 23, 2024

How much longer will the people take this? This is beyond suicidal empathy, this is pure evil. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) June 24, 2024

Germany has fallen because of wokeness. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 23, 2024

Conquered. It’ll take a crusade to rid Europe of the hordes again. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) June 24, 2024

But China, Russia, and Japan are xenophobic for not wanting to take in migrants, according to President Biden.

