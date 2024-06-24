Newsweek: Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Eyebrows With New Bear-Killing Law
Good One: European Heads of State See a ‘World-Historic’ Leader in Biden
Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations
Here's More Footage of Reps. AOC and Jamaal Bowman Hopping Around Like Maniacs
President Joe Biden Appalled by Scenes Outside Los Angeles Synagogue
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4J...
Bill Nye Says Quiet Part Out Loud: Environmentalists Want to Destroy Your Way...
Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a...
Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is...
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in...
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White...
CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...

German Woman Imprisoned for 'Offending' Migrant Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

As this editor has reported in a number of VIP posts, Europe has a migrant problem. Recently, an Aghan migrant in Germany killed a police officer with a knife and wounded five others at an "anti-Islam" rally. As we've reported, Europe and the U.K. have become especially concerned with the well-being of migrants from Muslim countries. Scotland's new hate speech law forbids making fun of or criticizing migrants; you can be imprisoned even for forwarding a social media post or meme that does so.

Advertisement

We're back in Germany, and there's still a migrant problem:

This is a brutal read from The Publica:

The horrific assault took place in 2020, and involved multiple groups of migrant men independently attacking a 14-year-old girl in Hamburg’s Stadtpark over the course of one night. The park had become a popular hang-out spot for youth during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and the girl had been there drinking with her friends. But they became scattered after police swept the park and broke up groups while enforcing social distancing measures.

Confused and alone, the girl was defenseless against the first mob of four predators.

The men took turns on the girl, repeatedly raping her over an extended period of time. They robbed her of her wallet and cellphone before leaving her. Traumatized and disoriented from the first attack, and having no method of calling for help, the girl was assaulted a second time by two more men who took advantage of her vulnerable state.

Disturbingly, her assailants had begun inviting other men to rape her via their chat groups, gleefully sharing the news that there was an isolated teenage girl in the dark park with no potential witnesses.

The child was attacked a third time by a single man, and then a fourth time by three more men, who dragged her into a bush and sexually assaulted her.

Finally, the child managed to break away and ran, though pursued by her rapists. Eventually, she came across people who recognized her traumatized state and immediately called the police.

A total of 11 men were initially charged, but two were acquitted quickly due to a lack of DNA evidence. The sperm of nine of the men, however, had been successfully recovered from the girl’s body.

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Despite DNA and WhatsApp evidence, eight of the nine men convicted walked free with probation. However, a woman who indulged in hate speech against the migrants was sentenced to a weekend in prison.

The Publica reports that the 20-year-old woman is just one of 140 people being investigated for making “harmful comments” toward the rapists.

The woman was charged with sending insulting messages to one of the alleged rapists, calling him a "dishonorable rapist pig."

Germany has completely fallen.

You can't say hateful things about immigrant rapists.

Advertisement

But China, Russia, and Japan are xenophobic for not wanting to take in migrants, according to President Biden.

***


 

Tags: GERMANY HATE SPEECH IMMIGRANTS RAPE LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Good One: European Heads of State See a ‘World-Historic’ Leader in Biden
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Newsweek: Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Eyebrows With New Bear-Killing Law
Brett T.
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Brett T.
Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement