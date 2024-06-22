‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis

Antifa's stated goal was to "punch Nazis." Another way to deal with Nazis is to doxx them. Good Tweetman was reportedly doxxed for saying something about the trans community, which caught the eye of this trans activist.

The doxxing tweet is still up; we'll just quote it because it contains a screenshot of Tweetman's address and phone number.

I just finished contacting his employer and emailed them some of his bigoted tweets in hopes that he is terminated. I suggest all of my followers do the same, we should make all nazis lives hell, these people don't deserve to work.

Hey @elonmusk — you said you’d help X users who were doxxed sue.



Here’s a clear cut case of trans activists doxxing and trying to get an innocent X user fired. https://t.co/AB46lcgkSh — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 22, 2024

Shit they forced him to delete pic.twitter.com/uoyAksvmfw — Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 22, 2024

I just spoke with a mutual that talked to Tweetman. He's okay but he’s worried about his job. He doesn't believe his safety is at risk and asks for us to pray for him so that he can maintain charity in this awful situation. Please please, keep him in your prayers❤️ — 💛Mrs. M❤️‍🔥 (@ThatRosaryGirl) June 22, 2024

Many of us have been through this because evil horrible people do evil horrible stuff, especially when they can hide behind anonymity. He will be fine, especially when his employer realizes what these trolls were doing.



He is in my prayers. ❤️ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 22, 2024

He's not going to get fired.



I am speaking with an individual who is speaking with Tweetman too and if you didn't get this part, I have provided proof of these people's evildoings and a lengthy explanation will be sent to his employer.



These people will not win. — Schaefer 🇻🇦 (@ExSchae) June 22, 2024

Doxxer "Axel" is actually disheartened, poor guy. He's being harassed by incels who call themselves "Christians" just for trying to educate folx on someone being a Nazi.

Its very disheartening to see all these incels harrassing me for educating folx on someone being a nazi. I am receiving constant hate from these so called “christians” — Axel 🏳️‍⚧️ (@1FarGone) June 22, 2024

You are the hate on this platform.

The trans activist movement constantly plays victim while engaging in aggressive bullying and intimidation. https://t.co/nqVVRXlmVY — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 22, 2024

Wah people are mad that I doxxed someone and contacted their employer like a mentally ill psycho. https://t.co/qFAhWjQ6EH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 22, 2024

Are they referring Tweetman? The dude that commonly posts requests for donations for people in need? — Mighty Eskimo Q (@MightyEskimoQ) June 22, 2024

Not just someone, but one of the nicest guys here who was mostly known for sharing prayer requests from other people. I hope they all get permabanned. — Nick Hlavacek (@NickInNC) June 22, 2024

When you've reached the level of doxxing someone, contacting their employer, I think it's time to step back from social media. — Baron Von Hamburger (@BobSchtinkwater) June 22, 2024

TRA's are the biggest problem to LGBT that want to live a normal life. — Rifleman2c (@Darifleman2c) June 22, 2024

You’re fascist trash and just have to go away forever that’s all. You just have to leave this site and society. We can’t have things with people like you around. I have faith that we will know much more about you soon, too. — & Yet & Yeti (@whatyyetiagain) June 22, 2024

I have some words I’d love to say to you but it’s not what Tweetman would want. Will pray for your soul instead — Wide Right (@W1de_Right) June 22, 2024

I wish to extend to you a hearty congratulations, actually. Clearly you got what you wanted, and an angry response from so many people I’m sure only makes it sweeter for you. Big day for you in your conquest against your enemies. Live it up! This is as good as it gets for you! — Nicholas (@wowitsnicholas) June 22, 2024

Your behavior is that of an actual fascist.



When you act as bad as those you hate or that hate you... What have you become? — RW Evans (@FakeAngelof) June 22, 2024

Incels = anyone who disagrees with me. Nazi = anyone who has different beliefs than me. Sounds very fascist to me. — bkgrime (@bkgrime) June 22, 2024

He's a decent man who used this platform to help people. I am by no means a Christian. I don't have to be a Christian to appreciate someone using their time and energy on this hellsite to be kind to others. What is wrong with you? — !0= (@Fizzgig168) June 22, 2024

Even when pretending to be a man the female need to call all their critics “incels” still comes through. — 🇻🇦Maximillian ☧ (@SaintKolbe16670) June 22, 2024

The idea that Tweetman is a Nazi is absurd.



You, on the other hand, appear to be the Gestapo. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) June 22, 2024

Disney fired Gina Carano for a tweet asking if we wanted to go back to Nazi Germany where neighbors turned each other in.

Come on, Elon, how is the original tweet still up?

***