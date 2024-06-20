Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Nina Turner: Palestinian Liberation and Black Liberation Are Interconnected

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has made it clear she's a member of the Hamas Caucus. After the story that Israel had struck a hospital in an airstrike (it was actually a misfired missile by Palestinian Islamic Jihad that hit a parking lot), she ran out of the Capitol to grab a microphone and condemn Israel for its attack. She was recently spotted on a college campus helping the Hamas sympathizers block cars.

Advertisement

Now she's teamed up with Nina Turner to write that Palestinian liberation and black liberation are tied together. This reminds us of the brilliant "Trans liberation can't happen without Palestinian liberation" banner.





Tlaib and Turner write in The Nation:

When we come together in solidarity to build a multi-racial, cross-faith, multi-generational movement, we realize our power to bend the arc of the moral universe. Just as our civil rights leaders who came before us did, we all have a moral responsibility to speak out against injustice everywhere and dismantle systemic racism, white supremacy, and all systems of oppression. We also have to unite because our struggles are so interconnected; for instance, according to US Census Bureau estimates, the poverty rate is 33.8 percent in Detroit and 31.8 percent in Cleveland—two of the highest rates among America’s largest cities. In a country that wastes trillions of dollars on war while continuing to defund our social safety net, we know that poverty is a policy choice. Our communities often wonder why elected officials are not addressing this crisis with the urgency it deserves. When we look at our politicians’ indifference to the suffering here in America, we can understand their indifference to the atrocities we are witnessing unfold every day in Gaza.

So they're comparing Detroit and Cleveland to Gaza.

Palestinian liberation and Black liberation are interconnected.



From Detroit to Cleveland to Gaza, we must come together to fight for the collective liberation of oppressed people everywhere.



Read my op-ed with @NinaTurner:https://t.co/Y3fz2wnnOp — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 18, 2024

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 18, 2024

Black liberation from what? Failing Democrat-run cities?

You’re a traitor and race baiter. Shame one you — Chris Bradley (@Twinace) June 18, 2024

This piece w Ms. Turner is pseudo -intellectual hogwash. Blacks are forced to live separately in Gaza from the rest of the pop. They are treated like pariahs. Palestinians need liberation from Hamas, not Israel. Israel hasn’t occupied Gaza since 2005 when it unilaterally left. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) June 18, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. expressed solidarity with Israel, recognizing their need for security and peace.



I'll take MLKs opinion over Rashida's and Nina's any day of the week. pic.twitter.com/7m7y6dqE92 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 19, 2024

No they aren’t. That’s just the new grift. — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) June 18, 2024

Omnicause.



Get nothing done because we can't get it all done. Cool. — Ben Shapiro's Biceps 💪🍋🔆 (@conro) June 18, 2024

Advertisement

Why? What does one has to do with the other? — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) June 19, 2024

Oh really.. pic.twitter.com/JQuCj2PgrM — Safaa Subhi صفاء صبحي (@SafaaAlNuaimi) June 18, 2024

Liberation theology is communism nesting inside religion. There is literally nothing liberating about communism. — Amateur Jew (@AmateurJew1) June 18, 2024

It always boils down to communism as the ultimate goal.

Can you tell us why Palestinians call black people “Abeed” — E_M824 (@E_M248) June 18, 2024

If you actually believed that, you would ask Hamas and Fatah to liberate the black and brown Palestinians who are not able to vote , practice whatever religion they prefer , decide whomever they want to marry, decide their sexual orientation, wear whatever they want and study… — Shai Goldman (@shaig) June 20, 2024

From the article: "By one estimate, it would take about $177 billion to lift every American out of poverty."

We've been fighting poverty since 1964. We've spent many times $177B. Why do we still have poverty? — Prescott (@prescottbalch) June 19, 2024

Way more. Where did all the money go?

What's going on in Gaza HAS NOTHING TO DO with blacks in America. Just another desperate attempt using race to divide. — Sarah R. (@slrdriving) June 18, 2024

Advertisement

You are grotesque. — Christine (@Christina362568) June 20, 2024

Girl, BYE! Shut up and STOP using black people for your agenda. Do you know how many blacks/ black Africans are currently slaves to Arabs and how many Africans are mistreated by them. — Melissa Monologues (@MelMonologues) June 19, 2024

Here’s the thing about forming a gang of super unhappy rough looking ladies, the Marxism is a very thin glue. You will turn on each other in time. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) June 18, 2024

"From Detroit to Cleveland to Gaza." How do blacks need to be "liberated" from Detroit and Cleveland?

***