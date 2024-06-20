Guardian Gets in on the 'Cheap Fakes' That Are 'Low-Level Manipulation'
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Nina Turner: Palestinian Liberation and Black Liberation Are Interconnected

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on June 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has made it clear she's a member of the Hamas Caucus. After the story that Israel had struck a hospital in an airstrike (it was actually a misfired missile by Palestinian Islamic Jihad that hit a parking lot), she ran out of the Capitol to grab a microphone and condemn Israel for its attack. She was recently spotted on a college campus helping the Hamas sympathizers block cars.

Now she's teamed up with Nina Turner to write that Palestinian liberation and black liberation are tied together. This reminds us of the brilliant "Trans liberation can't happen without Palestinian liberation" banner.


Tlaib and Turner write in The Nation:

When we come together in solidarity to build a multi-racial, cross-faith, multi-generational movement, we realize our power to bend the arc of the moral universe. Just as our civil rights leaders who came before us did, we all have a moral responsibility to speak out against injustice everywhere and dismantle systemic racism, white supremacy, and all systems of oppression.

We also have to unite because our struggles are so interconnected; for instance, according to US Census Bureau estimates, the poverty rate is 33.8 percent in Detroit and 31.8 percent in Cleveland—two of the highest rates among America’s largest cities. In a country that wastes trillions of dollars on war while continuing to defund our social safety net, we know that poverty is a policy choice. Our communities often wonder why elected officials are not addressing this crisis with the urgency it deserves. When we look at our politicians’ indifference to the suffering here in America, we can understand their indifference to the atrocities we are witnessing unfold every day in Gaza.

So they're comparing Detroit and Cleveland to Gaza.

Black liberation from what? Failing Democrat-run cities?

It always boils down to communism as the ultimate goal.

Way more. Where did all the money go?

"From Detroit to Cleveland to Gaza." How do blacks need to be "liberated" from Detroit and Cleveland?

***

Tags: BLACK GAZA NINA TURNER RASHIDA TLAIB

