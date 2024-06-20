Shooting Breaks Out at Oakland Juneteenth Celebration; Mayor Raided by FBI

There have been some interesting developments in Oakland, California recently. On Thursday, FBI agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

FBI raid the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao (D): pic.twitter.com/lFoCnqY0GO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

FBI NOW CLEAR FROM OAKLAND MAYOR SHENG THAO’S HOUSE. Good law-enforcement source tells me this is a public corruption investigation of Thao and her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/LnQbrs3NPp — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 20, 2024

In the meantime, a shooting broke out at a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, injuring at least 15 people.

🚨Last nights Juneteenth celebration in Oakland ends in a mass shooting bloodbath: pic.twitter.com/zVjjNeNr9Z — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 20, 2024

KTVU reports:

Officers said the situation escalated as the crowd became hectic and a fight broke out. Then several shots rang out. The Oakland Fire Department said it transported at least four gunshot victims to a local hospital. Police also took some victims to nearby hospitals. Other victims were self-transported. At an afternoon press conference on Thursday, OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said that during the sideshow, which mostly involved ATVs, someone walked onto the hood of a car. This led to the occupants getting out and assaulting that person. Then came the gunfire. … No arrests have been made. Police officials believe there were multiple shooters. Officers found 50 shell casings at the scene. The police department said after the shooting, officers tried to move the crowd to a safe area. During that process, some people in the crowd punched and pushed officers, resulting in minor injuries, officials said. One person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Juneteenth mass shooting in Oakland last night. More proof that strict gun laws don't work in California and that we have become a very violent state. You can thank spineless democrats for this. @GavinNewsom @RobBonta @ilike_mike @AsmMikeGipson @CA_Dem



pic.twitter.com/fT5OsAXnXq — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) June 20, 2024

In 2021, a shooting occurred at the same Juneteenth celebration, leaving six injured and one dead.

Tamia Robinson said her friend was shot and killed at the event, but also alleged that police used excessive force.

At a Juneteenth Oakland celebration, a fight broke out leading to a mass shooting. Police trying to help those injured were assaulted. The holiday has been mainstreamed, but many of the celebrations devolve into mass shootings each year involving gangs. https://t.co/3AJtihLOkZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2024

We haven't heard much from Everytown or Moms Demand on this one.

Least shocking story in the history of ever. — Arghdubya (@Arghdubya1971) June 20, 2024

This appears to be a nationwide thing.

