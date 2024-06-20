Guardian Gets in on the 'Cheap Fakes' That Are 'Low-Level Manipulation'
Shooting Breaks Out at Oakland Juneteenth Celebration; Mayor Raided by FBI

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on June 20, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

There have been some interesting developments in Oakland, California recently. On Thursday, FBI agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

In the meantime, a shooting broke out at a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, injuring at least 15 people.

KTVU reports:

Officers said the situation escalated as the crowd became hectic and a fight broke out. Then several shots rang out.

The Oakland Fire Department said it transported at least four gunshot victims to a local hospital. Police also took some victims to nearby hospitals. Other victims were self-transported.

At an afternoon press conference on Thursday, OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said that during the sideshow, which mostly involved ATVs, someone walked onto the hood of a car. This led to the occupants getting out and assaulting that person. Then came the gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Police officials believe there were multiple shooters. Officers found 50 shell casings at the scene.

The police department said after the shooting, officers tried to move the crowd to a safe area. During that process, some people in the crowd punched and pushed officers, resulting in minor injuries, officials said. One person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

In 2021, a shooting occurred at the same Juneteenth celebration, leaving six injured and one dead.

Tamia Robinson said her friend was shot and killed at the event, but also alleged that police used excessive force.

We haven't heard much from Everytown or Moms Demand on this one.

This appears to be a nationwide thing.

***

