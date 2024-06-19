Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male

Living in Florida is like a death sentence if you're LGBTQ. Families with trans children are packing up their U-Hauls and moving to safer states. TIME Magazine recently did a story on how Florida's restrictive abortion laws made it difficult for a man to get an abortion. (We'd imagine it's more than difficult —it's impossible.)

Yahoo News reports on a mom whose child's life has been ruined by Gov. Ron DeSantis' law preventing biological males from playing on girls' sports teams.

Florida law says school sports must be segregated by biological s*x, but this mother lied and said her son was female at birth bc "she's my child and she wanted to play" girls' volleyball.



Mom says kid's life was 'destroyed' by being outed as male.https://t.co/LO8PdvJi99 — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) June 18, 2024

Terry Spencer reports:

A Florida public school employee who faces firing because she allowed her transgender daughter to play girls high school volleyball assailed those who outed her child, saying Tuesday that the ensuing investigation destroyed the girl's life. … “They destroyed her high school career and her lifelong memories,” [Jessica] Norton said. “I saw the light in my daughter’s eyes gleam with future plans of organizing and attending prom, participating in and leading senior class traditions, speaking at graduation and going off to college with the confidence and joy that any student like her would after a successful and encouraging high school experience. And 203 days ago, I watched as that life was extinguished." The girl now attends school online.

As President Joe Biden has famously said, "No one is above the law."

So when did this "outing" happen? Norton enrolled her child as a boy in kindergarten, before she started transitioning in first grade. "Norton knew the new state law barred transgender girls from playing girls sports when her daughter entered high school in 2022," Spencer reports.

Why is it ALWAYS parents that just happen to look like this just happen to have a trans kid who is 100% sure he’s trans at 6 years old…. https://t.co/ogpvIGxrtj — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 19, 2024

It seems mom always does the talking, not dad.

I imagine that man has that exact look on his face 100% of the time — Richard (@BeardedRichard3) June 19, 2024

Husband looks beaten down — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) June 19, 2024

Is that "dad" in the background? Do they plan to notify the actual biological father? — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) June 19, 2024





Munchausen by Karen syndrome is wild for sure. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) June 19, 2024

Norton said the school district happily changed the child's gender on his school records in second grade.

They are just relentlessly self-involved. Absolute tunnel vision. Pure narcissism. Other people's reasonable needs, rights & boundaries just don't exist.



The only healthy way to deal with them is to focus on setting & keeping the boundary and disregarding whatever they say. — Beren #SaveTheTomboys (@BerenHand) June 19, 2024

She is a great person to get to leave your community. Those women are destroyers of societies and spreaders of misery. — Cuando Esperando (@CuandoEsperando) June 19, 2024

Mother destroys her son’s life and now it’s everyone else’s fault because of course it is. — Dominique Francon 💚🤍💜 (@Domini_Francon) June 19, 2024

The mother is a villain. Encouraging her son to lie on so many levels, take what wasn’t his to take, and then lashing out as if she was wronged. — Kim Shasby Jones (@KimJonesICONS) June 18, 2024

The deceit and wrongdoing here lies completely with the parent — Mark Irvine (@Mark1957) June 19, 2024

Her son's life was destroyed by his mother, not by being outed. This is a flagrant example of child abuse — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 19, 2024

Her son is a male and has zero business being considered female. He may wish to present that way. He may even wish to get surgeries and other treatment but reality is that he is male and will always be — someone out there (@XeraCalm77) June 19, 2024

The more interesting story here would be how the boy came to be transitioned in the first grade (age 6 or thereabouts?). Then, moved to puberty blockers at age 11. That is the real story. The rest is almost unsurprising given the history. — Geoff (@geoff_lindner) June 19, 2024

My high school only had girls volleyball and I really wanted to play volleyball. I realized sometimes life is not fair and then moved the fuck on with life. — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) June 19, 2024

The "outing" was sure to happen when the boy started sharing the showers with the girls in the girls' locker room. Maybe trying to sneak onto the girls' team was a bad idea.

She's not only enabling her male child to abuse and steal from girls and violate their spaces and rights, but she is abusing her own son himself. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) June 19, 2024

She grossly abused her position, she deliberately falsified records, she knowing violated the law as a school employee just because she felt entitled to. In any other scenario she’d be fired for those things. How is this allowed? — People of Earth (@PeopleofEarth12) June 19, 2024

Oh, that's what destroyed her son's life? — Zingley (@Zingley2) June 19, 2024

So, in short, the lesson is that it's all transphobic DeSantis' fault for signing such anti-trans legislation into law. Just to make sure we're clear on who the real villain is here.

