The Legislature Has Turned Toxic for the Nation's First Black, Muslim, Nonbinary State Lawmaker

What is that supposed to mean? "Let alone the first in Oklahoma"? The people of Oklahoma elected the first black, Muslim, nonbinary lawmaker, but according to the Washington Post, life has only gotten tougher for Mauree Turner since her election.

Being the nation’s first Black, Muslim, nonbinary state lawmaker, let alone the first in Oklahoma, was never going to be easy. Mauree Turner realized that from the start.



Yet it took time to grasp how isolating, debilitating and toxic the legislature would become for them. And… pic.twitter.com/kklZw5EpaP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2024

"And how, one day, they would reach their limit."

The story's behind a paywall, but we can imagine Turner is having a hard time of it with all of the anti-LGBTQ legislation coming out of Oklahoma.

They are really stretching this “first” thing pic.twitter.com/cczvqLvVrM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 15, 2024

When it comes to made up victimhood badges, the limit does not exist.



There will be “firsts” for many years to come. — Erickson (@erickson_68) June 15, 2024

As bad as the Venn diagram deep search to find a "first" is, the more disappointing thing is the author being surprised that identity politics candidates have to actually work when they win. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) June 15, 2024

The dumbest newspaper — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2024

pic.twitter.com/n9HpEGPOie — 30 Helens Agree: Another Xanax Might Help (@30_Helens_Redux) June 15, 2024

Stop shoving this crap down our throats! If the person is worthy and earned the job by merit: great! If it’s because they checked all these diversity boxes then just shut up. — 3ABOVEman (@becauseofmusk3) June 15, 2024

You cannot be Muslim and non binary. The religion doesn't allow that kind of bullshit. She would be regarded as not being a member of the faith. — james glen bremner (@jamesglen7) June 15, 2024

I wonder what REAL Muslims would do to you if given the chance — Z S (@Libs_suk_2022) June 15, 2024

Do to them.

The first black, Muslim, mentally unstable state lawmaker. Fixed it for you — stoney mechanic (@fkdindahead420) June 15, 2024

“Non-binary” is a made up thing. When you declare someone as the first “non-binary” anything, you participate in this fantasy. It makes you look stupid without any journalistic credibility. You’re the Washington Post, FFS. Grow up. — Mike (@M_Schur) June 15, 2024

The Washington Post is all in on the "they/them" pronouns, just like TIME Magazine was committed to using "he" to refer to a "man" who was having trouble getting an abortion in Florida.

The Biden administration is full of "firsts," but we don't think it's reached this level of intersectionality yet. Regardless, the people of Oklahoma voted for this person to represent them, so they can't be that oppressed.

