The Legislature Has Turned Toxic for the Nation's First Black, Muslim, Nonbinary State Lawmaker

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 15, 2024
Twitter

What is that supposed to mean? "Let alone the first in Oklahoma"? The people of Oklahoma elected the first black, Muslim, nonbinary lawmaker, but according to the Washington Post, life has only gotten tougher for Mauree Turner since her election.

"And how, one day, they would reach their limit."

The story's behind a paywall, but we can imagine Turner is having a hard time of it with all of the anti-LGBTQ legislation coming out of Oklahoma.

