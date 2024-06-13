The Left Can't Meme: Attorney Weighs Hunter Biden's Gun Crimes Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Fernando Oliver claims in his bio to be an attorney, a professor, and a historian. He doesn't seem to have much of a grasp of modern history, though, and we wonder about his credentials as an attorney. He found this meme comparing Hunter Biden's victimless gun crime to that of Kyle Rittenhouse, who possessed his gun legally and was found not guilty of murdering the thugs who were trying to kill him. Don't forget that Rittenhouse crossed state lines, too — for some reason, the Left thinks that's a crime, too.

Advertisement

Um, it was Biden who possessed the gun illegally. He was found guilty. It was in the news recently.

No matter how many times you guys lie about it, nothing about Rittenhouse’s gun was illegal. https://t.co/RyXRylBJjf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 12, 2024

he crossed state lines! pic.twitter.com/ykCk5EHJpR — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 12, 2024

There it is.

Assumes facts not in evidence.



Dismissed. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 12, 2024

Glad you aren’t my lawyer. You actually practice? — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) June 12, 2024

Rittenhouse wasn't high on crack when he shot his attackers, either.

The gun was not possessed illegally and he was found not guilty because he was defending himself. Any lawyer who doesn’t have a political bias would know that. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 13, 2024

Does your law school give refunds?



Get one. — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) June 12, 2024

Wow. You defended two pedos in the same post. — Flipside (@contextflexed) June 12, 2024

The Left can't meme: Exhibit 2,738,563. — Chip Bennett (@chip_bennett) June 12, 2024

There is no way you are an attorney. — Aaron (aaron.joby) BlankName (@MrBlankName_) June 12, 2024

How much jail time do you recommend for someone that lies on a federal background check? No white privilege, same standard for all. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) June 13, 2024

Rule of law only counts if I like the outcome. — Kevin Brown (@Respectably_KB) June 12, 2024

What was illegal about Kyle’s possession of that rifle? Which was broken? — Super Squirrel (@EmptyMyTrash) June 12, 2024

Nice meme, except for the fact that Kyle possessed the gun legally and used it for self-defense. — The Grifting Project (Parody) (@GriftingProject) June 12, 2024

Hunter lied on a federal form about drug use and had his gun disposed of in a trash can.



Kyle legally possessed his gun and shot three people that were attacking him, attempting to take his gun and planned on murdering him. One of his attackers illegally possessed a gun. pic.twitter.com/SjgQH9SSws — Hugh Mann 66 (@HughMann66) June 13, 2024

Show where it was illegal for him to possess that gun. — Zac O (@ZacOllie87) June 12, 2024

So you're for eliminating background checks and "unlawful user" laws? Because those are the laws Hunter Biden broke. — Whisky T. Foxtrot (@WhyTanFox) June 12, 2024

Advertisement

Funny how you apply the word "illegal" to a person that was acquitted of all charges. Almost like you're full of crap. — Turkleton (@Turkleton_Cat) June 13, 2024

You must be the shittiest lawyer ever — oldmanstillyelling (@timmytimtimco) June 13, 2024

Liberals can't make up their minds if Biden's conviction was a good thing or a bad thing. It was a good thing because it showed that no one is above the law, right? But it was a bad thing because Biden only broke the law a little bit?

You say right-wing gun nuts as if it were an insult.

***



