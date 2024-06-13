Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work

So apparently there's a hashtag, #SummerofHeat, along with a website, summerofheat.org. We haven't visited the site, but we do know that, yes, it's hot in the summer. That's called weather.
Climate alarmists decided to converge on Citibank Wednesday to protest its funding of fossil fuels, which were probably responsible for getting all of those protesters there.
NYPD arrest biologist @ssteingraber1 this morning at @citibank, the world’s second biggest funder of fossil fuels.— New York Communities for Change (@nychange) June 12, 2024
“I’m a biologist. I’m not interested in writing eulogies for the species that I study.”
Day 3 of #SummerofHeat. Join us: https://t.co/Nz9MpNyrPM pic.twitter.com/lKCc4RAx6V
"I'm a biologist!" So she knows what a woman is, right? Remember her the next time someone cites a consensus among "scientists" that mankind is responsible for global warming.
Some of these clowns decided to harass Citibank employees just trying to get to their jobs by encircling them. Our lawyer, Aaron Walker, would probably know, but isn't that criminal? It sounds like kidnapping, the same thing you do when you trap people in their cars.
I can't imagine wanting to go to work at @citi this badly. Get a coffee dude. Listen to the scientists. #summerofheat pic.twitter.com/muUNJJYytD— Valerie Costa (@valeriecosta) June 12, 2024
Imagine going to work.
You probably can't imagine going to work.— Bronxilla (@bronxilla) June 12, 2024
I don't even like my job but I'd put any of you on your ass for this.— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 13, 2024
People have meaningful things to do that contribute to society.— ShiroiGomi （白いゴミ） (@xShiroiGomi) June 13, 2024
Try it some time.
"why won't hard-working normal people listen to the cult rantings of protestors every time summer starts?"— Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) June 13, 2024
Let them go to work so their taxes can pay off your worthless degrees.— jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) June 13, 2024
I keep being told no one is above the law. Why aren't these people charged with assault?— Caesar (@caesar_pounce) June 13, 2024
This looks a lot like assault and unlawful detention— GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 13, 2024
Isn't this Alvin Bragg's territory? You know he'd charge anyone who touched one of these clowns with assault.
This is how you lose all support for your cause. Please keep it up.— Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) June 13, 2024
I’d go through that line much more unpleasantly just to check the mail, let alone to get to my livelihood— Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) June 13, 2024
And these losers wonder no one takes them seriously.— El Ruso (WoeToTheConquered) (@woetoconquered) June 13, 2024
I can’t imagine being so low information that I’d either cheerlead for this or engage in this.— Erroneous Input (@I_Like_Buttes) June 13, 2024
But apparently you can
I’d love the excuse just to put a forearm through that line.— bharej30 (@bharej30) June 13, 2024
It would be so, so tempting.
I would love to see someone legitimately try to put their hands on me to keep me from going to work.— North Carolina Bear Jew (@NC_BearJew_USMC) June 13, 2024
Or anywhere for that matter.
And not one single person was made more sympathetic to their cause.
***
