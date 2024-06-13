Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work

So apparently there's a hashtag, #SummerofHeat, along with a website, summerofheat.org. We haven't visited the site, but we do know that, yes, it's hot in the summer. That's called weather.

Advertisement

Climate alarmists decided to converge on Citibank Wednesday to protest its funding of fossil fuels, which were probably responsible for getting all of those protesters there.

NYPD arrest biologist @ssteingraber1 this morning at @citibank, the world’s second biggest funder of fossil fuels.



“I’m a biologist. I’m not interested in writing eulogies for the species that I study.”



Day 3 of #SummerofHeat. Join us: https://t.co/Nz9MpNyrPM pic.twitter.com/lKCc4RAx6V — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) June 12, 2024

"I'm a biologist!" So she knows what a woman is, right? Remember her the next time someone cites a consensus among "scientists" that mankind is responsible for global warming.

Some of these clowns decided to harass Citibank employees just trying to get to their jobs by encircling them. Our lawyer, Aaron Walker, would probably know, but isn't that criminal? It sounds like kidnapping, the same thing you do when you trap people in their cars.

I can't imagine wanting to go to work at @citi this badly. Get a coffee dude. Listen to the scientists. #summerofheat pic.twitter.com/muUNJJYytD — Valerie Costa (@valeriecosta) June 12, 2024

Imagine going to work.

You probably can't imagine going to work. — Bronxilla (@bronxilla) June 12, 2024

I don't even like my job but I'd put any of you on your ass for this. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 13, 2024

People have meaningful things to do that contribute to society.



Try it some time. — ShiroiGomi （白いゴミ） (@xShiroiGomi) June 13, 2024

"why won't hard-working normal people listen to the cult rantings of protestors every time summer starts?" — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) June 13, 2024

Let them go to work so their taxes can pay off your worthless degrees. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) June 13, 2024

I keep being told no one is above the law. Why aren't these people charged with assault? — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) June 13, 2024

This looks a lot like assault and unlawful detention — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 13, 2024

Isn't this Alvin Bragg's territory? You know he'd charge anyone who touched one of these clowns with assault.

This is how you lose all support for your cause. Please keep it up. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) June 13, 2024

I’d go through that line much more unpleasantly just to check the mail, let alone to get to my livelihood — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) June 13, 2024

Advertisement

And these losers wonder no one takes them seriously. — El Ruso (WoeToTheConquered) (@woetoconquered) June 13, 2024

I can’t imagine being so low information that I’d either cheerlead for this or engage in this.



But apparently you can — Erroneous Input (@I_Like_Buttes) June 13, 2024

I’d love the excuse just to put a forearm through that line. — bharej30 (@bharej30) June 13, 2024

It would be so, so tempting.

I would love to see someone legitimately try to put their hands on me to keep me from going to work.



Or anywhere for that matter. — North Carolina Bear Jew (@NC_BearJew_USMC) June 13, 2024

And not one single person was made more sympathetic to their cause.

***