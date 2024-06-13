REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are...
The Atlantic: ‘Biden May Gaffe, But He Lives in Reality’
Rep. Adam Schiff Repeats the Word 'Guilty' 34 Times at Hearing on Trump...
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With...
Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions
Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND...
We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction...
HACKERY! Charles C.W. Cooke Takes Philip Bump APART for Refusing to Admit He...
It's Called Fashion, Look It Up: John Fetterman Sports INTERESTING Outfit in the...
Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School...
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as...
DeSantis vs Reporter, Hageman vs Nadler, Fox News vs Stunned Democrat!
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's...
'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About...

Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 13, 2024
Twitter

So apparently there's a hashtag, #SummerofHeat, along with a website, summerofheat.org. We haven't visited the site, but we do know that, yes, it's hot in the summer. That's called weather.

Advertisement

Climate alarmists decided to converge on Citibank Wednesday to protest its funding of fossil fuels, which were probably responsible for getting all of those protesters there. 

"I'm a biologist!" So she knows what a woman is, right? Remember her the next time someone cites a consensus among "scientists" that mankind is responsible for global warming.

Some of these clowns decided to harass Citibank employees just trying to get to their jobs by encircling them. Our lawyer, Aaron Walker, would probably know, but isn't that criminal? It sounds like kidnapping, the same thing you do when you trap people in their cars.

Recommended

We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Imagine going to work.

Isn't this Alvin Bragg's territory? You know he'd charge anyone who touched one of these clowns with assault.

Advertisement

It would be so, so tempting.

And not one single person was made more sympathetic to their cause.

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FOSSIL FUELS PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING
Grateful Calvin
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
The Atlantic: ‘Biden May Gaffe, But He Lives in Reality’
Brett T.
Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions
Brett T.
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows Grateful Calvin
Advertisement