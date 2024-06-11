Monster Who Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old Makes Faces in Court

A week ago, a woman stabbed a 3-year-old boy and his mother in the parking lot of a supermarket in Ohio. Bionca Ellis survived with non-life-threatening wounds; however, her son Julian was stabbed multiple as he sat in the shopping cart.

Libs of TikTok reports that the suspect, Bionca Ellis, had a warrant out for her arrest at the time of the stabbing. On Monday, Ellis appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all the charges (even though the attack was caught on a security camera). Ellis seemed to be having a good time.

She kiIIed a 3-year-old white chiId and is now laughing about it in court.



She deserves the chair. Nothing less.pic.twitter.com/h5pfYYMiGC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2024

Why isn't this a bigger story?

JUST IN: Woman who is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot in Cleveland smirks in court.



32-year-old Bionca Ellis was seen stalking 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother before killing the boy with a knife.



When the arraignment hearing began, Ellis… pic.twitter.com/JT0u6kKhga — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2024

When the arraignment hearing began, Ellis refused to answer questions from the judge and was caught smirking. After answering "no" to almost every one of the judge's questions, Ellis finally pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $5 million.

That's truly the face of a psychopath.

Here's the father of the murdered toddler trying to keep his composure in court.

This poor dad had to watch as his 3-year-old son’s kiIIer smiled, laughed, and smirked when read her charges.



I don’t know how he’s even keeping his composure. He should be afforded 10 minutes in a room alone with her and some tools of his choosing. https://t.co/Jcy3sJ3Yex pic.twitter.com/GTcN1g71B0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2024

She definitely deserves the chair. Nothing of value will be lost.

How is this not a hate crime? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) June 10, 2024

Good question.

Bionca Ellis had a warrant out for her arrest for a theft conviction. Police arrested her then released her.



4 days later she targeted a 3-year-old kid and stabbed him to d*ath



Today she appeared in court laughing & smiling.



How is this not a hate crime?pic.twitter.com/eV5ZqxvEXk https://t.co/iUmOcbxMFR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2024

One has to wonder how the media would react to this woman if the races were reversed in this horrendous incident.



I’m pretty sure we all know the answer.



It’s the media and government causing the real division in the U.S.



Not the people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 10, 2024

We'd be seeing a week's worth of op-eds about white male rage.

The stabbing was an entirely senseless act, but she seems pleased with herself. Let's hope imprisonment and hopefully the death penalty whip that smirk off her face.

