Monster Who Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old Makes Faces in Court

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 11, 2024
Various

A week ago, a woman stabbed a 3-year-old boy and his mother in the parking lot of a supermarket in Ohio. Bionca Ellis survived with non-life-threatening wounds; however, her son Julian was stabbed multiple as he sat in the shopping cart.

Libs of TikTok reports that the suspect, Bionca Ellis, had a warrant out for her arrest at the time of the stabbing. On Monday, Ellis appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all the charges (even though the attack was caught on a security camera). Ellis seemed to be having a good time.

Why isn't this a bigger story?

When the arraignment hearing began, Ellis refused to answer questions from the judge and was caught smirking.

After answering "no" to almost every one of the judge's questions, Ellis finally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bond was set at $5 million.

That's truly the face of a psychopath.

Here's the father of the murdered toddler trying to keep his composure in court.

Brett T.
She definitely deserves the chair. Nothing of value will be lost.

Good question.

We'd be seeing a week's worth of op-eds about white male rage.

The stabbing was an entirely senseless act, but she seems pleased with herself. Let's hope imprisonment and hopefully the death penalty whip that smirk off her face.

***

