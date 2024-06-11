Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever

WaPo: Iron Dome Defense Perpetuates Israel-Gaza Conflict
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Ryan Sun

When the police came in and cleared out the pro-Hamas encampment at UCLA, that was the end of it for the media cycle. Everyone graduated and went home, right? Actually, things are worse than ever. Here are videos taken recently at UCLA showing threats and assaults. These nuts in their keffiyehs never stopped.

How many of these are UCLA students and why haven't they been expelled? And how many are full-time "protesters"?

Here's a feel-good video of the police grabbing one of the instigators with a bullhorn:

And here's the UCLA Faculty Association's reaction to the video of that clown being arrested:

This is terrifying, violent behavior? Not the assault on the rabbi or the journalist or the threats to the administrator?

The majority of them probably aren't — they're rent-a-mob types. They should bring in the National Guard. "Send in the troops" as Sen. Tom Cotton wrote during the BLM riots.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS PROTESTERS UCLA

