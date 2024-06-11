Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever

When the police came in and cleared out the pro-Hamas encampment at UCLA, that was the end of it for the media cycle. Everyone graduated and went home, right? Actually, things are worse than ever. Here are videos taken recently at UCLA showing threats and assaults. These nuts in their keffiyehs never stopped.

⚠️ 'Free Palestine' rabid mobs attacking @UCLA administrators now - screaming "You are not safe!!" 🇵🇸



The direct result of the culture of lawlessness and tolerance for the intolerable. If you give an inch it's over and UCLA gave 300 yards these past 6 months. | @MayorOfLA https://t.co/vKGlSftU5u pic.twitter.com/Y7F5G0ITVE — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) June 11, 2024

The Chabad Rabbi of UCLA was just physically assaulted live on camera. The students subsequently began calling him a “Zionist pedophile Rabbi,” telling him to “go back to Poland.” We are in such a dark, dangerous time in our country, with almost no leadership fighting back pic.twitter.com/eZN9MysrYf — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) June 11, 2024

🚨MOB of rioters @UCLA grab my harness and pull me, while also pushing me from behind until I’m cornered, they then begin to hit me and grab for my phone.



Credit to @allen4liberty for filming pic.twitter.com/qWnnt0gp82 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 11, 2024

🧵 Violence at UCLA again yesterday.



Protestors assaulted and harassed multiple people: a rabbi, a journalist, a security guard, and a vice chancellor.



First, the security guard was hit with what appears to be a smartphone: pic.twitter.com/WMcZlWyF6P — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 11, 2024

How many of these are UCLA students and why haven't they been expelled? And how many are full-time "protesters"?

Here's a feel-good video of the police grabbing one of the instigators with a bullhorn:

BREAKING: UCLA Police snatch one of the organizers of the protest outside Dodd Hall. pic.twitter.com/q6mtCiAhSC — Stu (@thestustustudio) June 11, 2024

And here's the UCLA Faculty Association's reaction to the video of that clown being arrested:

This is terrifying, violent behavior. Campuses are not police states. @UCLA stop militarizing our workplace, cease and desist from using police violence against students and employees. https://t.co/k2BigkVgPI — UCLA Faculty Association (@uclafa) June 11, 2024

This is terrifying, violent behavior? Not the assault on the rabbi or the journalist or the threats to the administrator?

Remind me, how much does it cost to attend your zoo? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 11, 2024

Yesterday, UCLA-embedded antizionists assaulted a journalist and a rabbi. Do you have anything to say about it? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) June 11, 2024

Tell your students to show their faces and go to class. — Aryeh Wiznitzer (@AryehWiznitzer) June 11, 2024

Maybe if the students and faculty weren't consistently breaking the law, including using violence to keep people out of their so-called "liberated" spaces, no one would have to call the police. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) June 11, 2024

How about, cease and desist from being the mouthpieces and supporters of a terrorist organisation. — Lupine 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 🇳🇿 (@Genxpunk69) June 11, 2024

Campuses are not “free zones” for blatant law breakers- or at least they shouldn’t be. This is so even though some faculty members may favor lawlessness so long as it accords with their political ideology. — RL 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Ralphy__Boy) June 11, 2024

Protestors should cease and desist. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 11, 2024

Actions have reactions. — Joseph galimi (@joseph_galimi) June 11, 2024

Marxist, America-hating faculty leads to Marxist, America-hating students.

Universities are legally obligated to ensure that all students feel safe.

These people are well known to target identifiably Jewish passers by for harassment and more.

It's not just a "protest". — Steven Hammer (@StevennHammer) June 11, 2024

Outstanding! Arrest and deport the terrorists — Rick (@Rick07044367534) June 11, 2024

To be clear: The “UCLA Faculty Association” doesn’t represent all UCLA faculty, but is trying to hijack that impression by giving themselves that misleading name. You do not speak for UCLA in any capacity. — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) June 11, 2024

UCLA Faculty Association - Democrat Socialist of America attempting to consolidate power within the Democrat Party. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) June 11, 2024

You're terrorists. You deserve everything you have coming. — Cs0828 (@Cs_0828) June 11, 2024





You're an embarrassment. Worthless teachers. — John Davis IV (@BubbaDavisJohn) June 11, 2024

Stop simping for Hamas terrorists. — Your favorite Misanthrope 🎓🪖 (@wishfind) June 11, 2024

These aren’t students — Frat Boy Chris (@ToxicKeg) June 11, 2024

The majority of them probably aren't — they're rent-a-mob types. They should bring in the National Guard. "Send in the troops" as Sen. Tom Cotton wrote during the BLM riots.

