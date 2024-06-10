NASA, Department of Education Raise Intersex Progress Pride Flag
Police Made No Protest-Related Arrests During Saturday's Pro-Hamas Rally at the White House

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported Saturday, while President Joe Biden was in France, Hamas sympathizers descended on the White House in matching red shirts to protest the war against Hamas. "Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout! Pack your bags and get the hell out!” they chanted. 

They also set off smoke bombs and flares outside the White House, blocked the entrances to the White House with a huge red ribbon, and vandalized statues.

The United States Park Police Fraternal Order of Police posted that there was a severe shortage of offices to handle the crowd.


Here's one officer being pelted with objects while trying to protect a statue.

As we reported, Hamas sympathizers also tried to set up an "encampment" in front of the White House, but that didn't fly.

Barricaded tent cities on college campuses? No problem. Tent city in front of the White House? No, sorry.

According to the Washington Free Beacon's Adam Kredo, D.C. Metro Police made no arrests.

You can block off streets, vandalize statues, and assault park police with no consequences. Can't a cop pull you off a statue you're vandalizing and arrest you? But if you leave skid marks on a pride mural you get arrested and face felony charges?

***


