Police Made No Protest-Related Arrests During Saturday's Pro-Hamas Rally at the White House

As Twitchy reported Saturday, while President Joe Biden was in France, Hamas sympathizers descended on the White House in matching red shirts to protest the war against Hamas. "Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout! Pack your bags and get the hell out!” they chanted.

They also set off smoke bombs and flares outside the White House, blocked the entrances to the White House with a huge red ribbon, and vandalized statues.

More vandalism: Anti-Israel crowd cheered after a red smoke bomb was popped on the Rochambeau Statue, which has been heavily defaced with graffiti. pic.twitter.com/TjsGOJOYvo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

The United States Park Police Fraternal Order of Police posted that there was a severe shortage of offices to handle the crowd.

Lafayette Park Protest (Saturday, June 8, 2024): A severe shortage of U.S. Park Police Officers prevented safe and effective police operations. @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/4JWnPOu8AN — USPP FOP (@1791FOP) June 9, 2024

For people asking where the police were yesterday, the US Park Police FOP say only 71 officers were assigned to police a protest that had around 9,000 people.



They also say Park Police Command staff did not allow officers to wear riot gear. https://t.co/bU2JB38Llq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2024





Here's one officer being pelted with objects while trying to protect a statue.

🚨 JUST IN: Pro-Palestine “protestors” are vandalizing statues in DC and throwing items at police officers



WHY AREN’T THESE THUGS BEING ARRESTED? pic.twitter.com/k5bgn0eOvY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2024

As we reported, Hamas sympathizers also tried to set up an "encampment" in front of the White House, but that didn't fly.

“You’re not keeping the tents up all night” a U.S. Park Police officer says after pro-Palestine protesters set up an encampment on The Ellipse pic.twitter.com/zu4MTNJF0P — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 9, 2024

Barricaded tent cities on college campuses? No problem. Tent city in front of the White House? No, sorry.

I just wish these guys would realize they are some of the most viscerally obnoxious people in the world who generate nothing but contempt whenever they're seen interacting with normal people, and that they would serve the cause of Palestinian liberation more by just staying home. https://t.co/IHH5O2DosW — Finnegans Take (@LittleMammith) June 9, 2024

According to the Washington Free Beacon's Adam Kredo, D.C. Metro Police made no arrests.

UPDATE: DC Metro Police tells me they “made no protest related arrests yesterday” at pro-Hamas protests around White House https://t.co/sI5PuLyTkA — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) June 9, 2024

Will anyone be charged for vandalism? pic.twitter.com/YaYmLyRCsK — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 9, 2024

Vandalism is a right unless it’s skid marks on a Pride mural https://t.co/8HWKQcQyWF — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 10, 2024

I am beginning to suspect that some people might be above the law, if they are aligned politically with the people screaming about how no one is above the law. https://t.co/zl8tyyCfEY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2024

When the left kept repeating, "No one is above the law," it wasn't just a lie. It was a threat because the left believes they own the law.

It meant that they are allowed to destroy whatever they want, and if you interfere, their Law will come and take you away. — Uberminch (@uberminch) June 9, 2024

In fairness, it's not like they did something *serious* like leave skidmarks on a temporary pride crosswalk! — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) June 10, 2024

This is the same DC Metro Police that arrested a 75 year old woman for praying outside of an abortion clinic & sentenced her to 2 1/2 years in jail for praying.https://t.co/Vhw6byM1CE — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) June 9, 2024

Laws were broken. There needs to be accountability, but apparently our current leaders don’t care. This is infuriating. — Ashley (@armga6) June 9, 2024

They must've had all their bookkeeping in order — Nick S (@thesonx) June 9, 2024

Don't worry; the FBI will be using facial recognition software and bank records to hunt them all down... — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) June 9, 2024

Of course not. It was coordinated. They have free rein to do whatever they want. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) June 9, 2024

Oh. So some people are above the law after all. — White Witch (@LudicrouseWitch) June 9, 2024

So when the left says, "No one is above the law." It's not a statement of fact but a taunt. — The Intl. Hick of Mystery (@ChuckHosea) June 9, 2024

You can block off streets, vandalize statues, and assault park police with no consequences. Can't a cop pull you off a statue you're vandalizing and arrest you? But if you leave skid marks on a pride mural you get arrested and face felony charges?

