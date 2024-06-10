Jake Sullivan Says Day of Hostage Rescue Was 'Another Horrible, Awful, Tragic Day'

Back in December, the Biden administration sent National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Israel to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase [of the war] in a matter of weeks, not months." In other words, tone it down a bit and wrap things up quickly, as this is hurting the president's polling.

Israel ignored the Biden administration's warning not to enter Rafah and ended up rescuing four hostages who'd been held captive for more than eight months. Sullivan was on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday and told Jake Tapper that our hearts break for the "innocent" people who were killed, like the innocent civilians who were holding the hostages in their homes.

The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs posted a quote from Sullivan:

Heartbreaking. Tragic. Our hearts break.

Ours didn't. We were celebrating the hostage rescue operation.

Which operation? What was it for?

Why don't you mention that the mission was to rescue 4 Israeli hostages, held by Palestinian "civilians" in the heart of a "civilian" neighborhood?

Why don't you mention that the taking and holding of hostages is a war crime and there is no… https://t.co/OnA9KvNfRR — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) June 10, 2024

… and there is no distinction between militants and complicit civilians under international humanitarian law? Why don't you mention that you're thrilled the hostages, whose lives were in imminent danger every minute of every day since they were illegally kidnapped from Israel on October 7, are free and safe and with their families? What is wrong with you?

GFY — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) June 10, 2024

Couldn't all the death and destruction be stopped if #Hamas surrendered and released the hostages? I don't see any request for that in this statement. — Dave (@dmacmd) June 10, 2024

Innocent people holding hostages?



As soon as Gazans release the hostages and surrender unconditionally, the war will stop. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) June 10, 2024

Those innocent people were firing at the rescue team.

You are despicable. Those killed were complicit and you know it — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) June 10, 2024

Disgusting and totally inappropriate. Sheer shortsighted and proof once again elections are needed to replace this pathetic administration. — Jaron_ירון 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #JusticeForMalkiRoth ציוני על (@Jaron_R4) June 10, 2024

Do you guys also have a US Office of Narnia Affairs? — Friendly Stranger (@FriendlySt79779) June 10, 2024

Does the US normally have offices for terrorist states? — Jack Jones (@bob4red123) June 10, 2024

What about the American hostages still held by Hamas? Why do they never get a mention? — 🇺🇸 I work for Ukraine 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MindfulObserve1) June 10, 2024

It would be awful and tragic if they were rescued and returned home.

This is disgusting, not one word about the American hostages — Dr. Furiosa (@ProfFuriosa) June 10, 2024

They were terrorists complicit in October 7 and the crimes related to it. If you’re hiding hostages, you’re not innocent. This is a pathetic response. — Ben Gold/Binyamin Zahav (@BinyaminZahav) June 10, 2024

This editor keeps replaying the video of Palestinian men and boys in the streets on October 7 cheering as unconscious hostages were brought in in the beds of pickup trucks.

Oh please. So maybe the IDF should not have rescued those people? Or maybe you would have done it better?



Get your morality straightened out. — Beat Goliath (@HarrisDavidC) June 10, 2024

The last number of Palestinians this editor heard were killed was 247. Which, though obviously inflated, according to Rep. Chip Roy, was a good ratio:

RATIO = (save any of my people): (unlimited # of your people necessary, actual civilians minimized as much as possible but only to extent objective of maximizing saving my people is achieved) https://t.co/hFECyrr5wP — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 8, 2024

If this is genocide, then the Israelis are doing it wrong, because bodycam footage shows IDF soldiers not shooting a whole lot of Palestinians.

