Police Made No Protest-Related Arrests During Saturday's Pro-Hamas Rally at the White Hous...
NASA, Department of Education Raise Intersex Progress Pride Flag
Kira Davis Shares Hilarious (And Heartwarming) Observations on Raising Boys
Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane
Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Border Patrol Memo Informs Agents to Release Single Adults From All but Six...
'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Biden & Kamala Heckled, Trump's a Fighter, Fetterman vs Progressives!
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S....
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet...
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT...
'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...

Jake Sullivan Says Day of Hostage Rescue Was 'Another Horrible, Awful, Tragic Day'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Back in December, the Biden administration sent National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Israel to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase [of the war] in a matter of weeks, not months." In other words, tone it down a bit and wrap things up quickly, as this is hurting the president's polling.

Advertisement

Israel ignored the Biden administration's warning not to enter Rafah and ended up rescuing four hostages who'd been held captive for more than eight months. Sullivan was on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday and told Jake Tapper that our hearts break for the "innocent" people who were killed, like the innocent civilians who were holding the hostages in their homes.

The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs posted a quote from Sullivan:

Heartbreaking. Tragic. Our hearts break.

Ours didn't. We were celebrating the hostage rescue operation.

… and there is no distinction between militants and complicit civilians under international humanitarian law?

Why don't you mention that you're thrilled the hostages, whose lives were in imminent danger every minute of every day since they were illegally kidnapped from Israel on October 7, are free and safe and with their families?

What is wrong with you?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Those innocent people were firing at the rescue team.

It would be awful and tragic if they were rescued and returned home.

Advertisement

This editor keeps replaying the video of Palestinian men and boys in the streets on October 7 cheering as unconscious hostages were brought in in the beds of pickup trucks.

The last number of Palestinians this editor heard were killed was 247. Which, though obviously inflated, according to Rep. Chip Roy, was a good ratio:

If this is genocide, then the Israelis are doing it wrong, because bodycam footage shows IDF soldiers not shooting a whole lot of Palestinians.

***

Tags: CNN HAMAS HOSTAGES PALESTINIANS
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kira Davis Shares Hilarious (And Heartwarming) Observations on Raising Boys
Amy
Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane
Brett T.
NASA, Department of Education Raise Intersex Progress Pride Flag
Brett T.
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet Bombs Him With Facts
Grateful Calvin
Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement