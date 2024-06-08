MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting

Acyn is like Mini Me for Aaron Rupar. His thing is to post clips with no context so the media runs around in a panic because Donald Trump said there was going to be a bloodbath if Joe Biden was re-elected.
Here's more video of Trump, this time alleging that there are coordinated shoplifting incidents. He did say 500 people walk in … it's more like 10 or 20, but you get his point.
Trump: They go to some of these stores, 500 people walk in.. they walk out out with air-conditioners, they strip the whole store. The company goes out of business. The store is vacant for 25 years. The whole city becomes a slum pic.twitter.com/OHgUsl6pot— Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2024
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was quick to fact-check that one.
This is not true. https://t.co/2649yOSMyp— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 7, 2024
If only there was like multiple videos of evidence— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 7, 2024
wild how much these "journalists" just straight up lie https://t.co/5zBGsM95Ie pic.twitter.com/MFOGaKIhjv
There’s literally video footage.— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 7, 2024
Just here for the ratio.— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 8, 2024
Take your head out of its ostrich position and open your eyes.— Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) June 7, 2024
This is 100% true.— JWF (@JammieWF) June 8, 2024
do you live under a rock pic.twitter.com/pFyqN2xrtE— Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) June 7, 2024
Which part of these FEW images are not true? And I’m pretty sure retail owners (Some mom and pop shops) would disagree with your false claims. pic.twitter.com/QJtPsaFAGE— MNRangerGirl (@MNJeepGirl77) June 7, 2024
Except that it is true.— RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) June 7, 2024
Do a search on "flash mob looting" and you'll find a whole lot of events to choose among - shoes, cell phones, clothes, computers, anything that can be carried or dragged: pic.twitter.com/HEKUXFYx9X
It’s 100% true— Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 7, 2024
We all have seen it happen over and over and over again.
But, yes, it is true.— RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) June 7, 2024
Here goes a clothing store: pic.twitter.com/CzeZ1c5naa
I witnessed it - so what isn’t exactly true?— Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) June 7, 2024
Ummm, yeah. It kind of is.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 7, 2024
But please, keep embarrassing yourself.
It is LITERALLY TRUE. Why are you LYING, Stephanie? 🤔— KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) June 7, 2024
Just a few examples
“When brazen groups of thieves in all-black clothes and hoodies sprinted into the Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall, the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana on Brand in Glendale and a pop-up Gucci… pic.twitter.com/DjsNW6AWDB
It's an exaggeration of a real problem. So "mostly true."— Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 7, 2024
Congrats on missing his point completely. I'm sure stores are locking up BBQ sauce & shampoos because it's just our imagination. pic.twitter.com/egps2Wy5CX— 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) June 7, 2024
Not only is it true, but it's gotten so out of control that even San Francisco residents reached their limit and recalled their DA.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 8, 2024
It is ABSOLUTELY true. What country have you been living in? CA made shoplifting up to $1,000 a MISDEMAEANOR that they don't even prosecute. It is happening all over the country in blue cities. Try THAT in a small town.https://t.co/2vsjBj2sKY— JustAnother Person (@SymbioticEgo) June 7, 2024
Very slight hyperbole. Overall, this is 100% true.— Sean Lulofs (@SeanLulofs) June 8, 2024
You’re right. Maybe it’s just a group of 10— 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) June 7, 2024
Add “hyperbole” to your vocabulary. It will make you feel better.— edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) June 8, 2024
Happening everywhere, but especially blue citieshttps://t.co/c9v57xDZ87— TXPrideSon43!!! 🇺🇸 (@TMerk4343) June 8, 2024
Sure Janhttps://t.co/k8pWt4bLsy— StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) June 8, 2024
Macy’s Maryland, Balitimore Mall— WeGotitBack 🏴🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) June 5, 2024
Mass brawl breaks out in Macy’s and more than likely mass looting … these sorts of things never happened and now seem to be an almost daily occurrence.
I wonder why ? pic.twitter.com/wFDjnhXhtt
Portland rioters looting the LV store.— Brittany 🍇 (@Brittany3l) May 30, 2020
Credit: Sergio Olmos pic.twitter.com/5vVYixeuAx
It's not true. It's not 500 people. It's also not true that it takes 25 years for the city to become a slum. It's happening now.
