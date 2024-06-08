MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting

Acyn is like Mini Me for Aaron Rupar. His thing is to post clips with no context so the media runs around in a panic because Donald Trump said there was going to be a bloodbath if Joe Biden was re-elected.

Advertisement

Here's more video of Trump, this time alleging that there are coordinated shoplifting incidents. He did say 500 people walk in … it's more like 10 or 20, but you get his point.

Trump: They go to some of these stores, 500 people walk in.. they walk out out with air-conditioners, they strip the whole store. The company goes out of business. The store is vacant for 25 years. The whole city becomes a slum pic.twitter.com/OHgUsl6pot — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2024

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was quick to fact-check that one.

This is not true. https://t.co/2649yOSMyp — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 7, 2024

If only there was like multiple videos of evidence



wild how much these "journalists" just straight up lie https://t.co/5zBGsM95Ie pic.twitter.com/MFOGaKIhjv — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 7, 2024

There’s literally video footage. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 7, 2024

Just here for the ratio. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 8, 2024

Take your head out of its ostrich position and open your eyes. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) June 7, 2024

This is 100% true. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 8, 2024

do you live under a rock pic.twitter.com/pFyqN2xrtE — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) June 7, 2024

Which part of these FEW images are not true? And I’m pretty sure retail owners (Some mom and pop shops) would disagree with your false claims. pic.twitter.com/QJtPsaFAGE — MNRangerGirl (@MNJeepGirl77) June 7, 2024

Except that it is true.

Do a search on "flash mob looting" and you'll find a whole lot of events to choose among - shoes, cell phones, clothes, computers, anything that can be carried or dragged: pic.twitter.com/HEKUXFYx9X — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) June 7, 2024

It’s 100% true



We all have seen it happen over and over and over again. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 7, 2024

But, yes, it is true.

Here goes a clothing store: pic.twitter.com/CzeZ1c5naa — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) June 7, 2024

I witnessed it - so what isn’t exactly true? — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) June 7, 2024

Ummm, yeah. It kind of is.



But please, keep embarrassing yourself. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 7, 2024

It is LITERALLY TRUE. Why are you LYING, Stephanie? 🤔



Just a few examples



“When brazen groups of thieves in all-black clothes and hoodies sprinted into the Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall, the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana on Brand in Glendale and a pop-up Gucci… pic.twitter.com/DjsNW6AWDB — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) June 7, 2024

It's an exaggeration of a real problem. So "mostly true." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 7, 2024

Congrats on missing his point completely. I'm sure stores are locking up BBQ sauce & shampoos because it's just our imagination. pic.twitter.com/egps2Wy5CX — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) June 7, 2024

Not only is it true, but it's gotten so out of control that even San Francisco residents reached their limit and recalled their DA. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 8, 2024

It is ABSOLUTELY true. What country have you been living in? CA made shoplifting up to $1,000 a MISDEMAEANOR that they don't even prosecute. It is happening all over the country in blue cities. Try THAT in a small town.https://t.co/2vsjBj2sKY — JustAnother Person (@SymbioticEgo) June 7, 2024

Advertisement

Very slight hyperbole. Overall, this is 100% true. — Sean Lulofs (@SeanLulofs) June 8, 2024

You’re right. Maybe it’s just a group of 10 — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) June 7, 2024

Add “hyperbole” to your vocabulary. It will make you feel better. — edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) June 8, 2024

Happening everywhere, but especially blue citieshttps://t.co/c9v57xDZ87 — TXPrideSon43!!! 🇺🇸 (@TMerk4343) June 8, 2024

Macy’s Maryland, Balitimore Mall



Mass brawl breaks out in Macy’s and more than likely mass looting … these sorts of things never happened and now seem to be an almost daily occurrence.



I wonder why ? pic.twitter.com/wFDjnhXhtt — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) June 5, 2024

Portland rioters looting the LV store.



Credit: Sergio Olmos pic.twitter.com/5vVYixeuAx — Brittany 🍇 (@Brittany3l) May 30, 2020

It's not true. It's not 500 people. It's also not true that it takes 25 years for the city to become a slum. It's happening now.

***