MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 08, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Acyn is like Mini Me for Aaron Rupar. His thing is to post clips with no context so the media runs around in a panic because Donald Trump said there was going to be a bloodbath if Joe Biden was re-elected.

Here's more video of Trump, this time alleging that there are coordinated shoplifting incidents. He did say 500 people walk in … it's more like 10 or 20, but you get his point.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was quick to fact-check that one.

It's not true. It's not 500 people. It's also not true that it takes 25 years for the city to become a slum. It's happening now.

***

