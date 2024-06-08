Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages

Right after October 7, people were demanding that Israel institute a "proportional response." In other words, remember that ONLY 1,200 Israeli civilians were slaughtered and more than 200 were taken hostage in a surprise terrorist attack. Sure, Israel has a right to retaliate, but the response has to be proportional. What did that mean? Kill 1,200 Palestinian civilians and call it even?

A lot of people are mad that 80 … no, wait, 150 … no, wait, more than 200 Palestinians were killed in an operation to rescue just four hostages? How does that ratio work out?

Dozens and dozens killed - including many children - to save four. Somebody please explain to me the acceptable ratio of human life. — Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) June 8, 2024

Israel killed more than estimated so far 150 Palestinian civilians in an operation to release 4 prisoners of war.

The prisoners were all alive and in good health.

Hamas did not kill any of the 4 POWs.

You CANNOT ignore this! — Amr Waked (@amrwaked) June 8, 2024

Every news outlet that reported this as a rescue mission has blood on its hands. 210 Palestinians were massacred and 400 others wounded. This was not a rescue operation, this is a mass slaughter. — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 8, 2024

Assuming this is true, the follow up question is why were there women and children at a location where hostages were being kept? https://t.co/nUULLJoFN1 — Holden (@Holden114) June 8, 2024





Free 4

Kill 210 — Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza) June 8, 2024

For what it's worth, CNN is saying that 210 were killed, according to Gazan officials. Rep. Chip Roy worked out the ratio:

RATIO = (save any of my people): (unlimited # of your people necessary, actual civilians minimized as much as possible but only to extent objective of maximizing saving my people is achieved) https://t.co/hFECyrr5wP — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 8, 2024

The same people who claimed 500-700 were killed in an Israeli bombing that was actually a PIJ rocket falling short that killed 25 people are not telling you the truth now about the death toll to rescue the hostages. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2024

"The prisoners were all alive and in good health. Hamas did not kill any of the four prisoners of war." Yes, but you see, they were civilians, not prisoners of war, and "alive and in good health" means what after 246 days in captivity?

Wow! It’s almost as if it would have been better if Hamas just released them! — AmErican (@Flipper628) June 8, 2024

So it was a bad idea to kidnap innocent civilians and hide them amongst civilians? — Ella Travels (Ella Kenan) (@EllaTravelsLove) June 8, 2024

If Hamas cared about any of these lives, they would have released the hostages. Or as you put it, bla bla bla pic.twitter.com/FWgoiMNWwG — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 8, 2024

Palestinian math.

Ignore the fact of who kidnapped who 🤡 — Shai Sc (@ShaiSc11) June 8, 2024

1. Don't kidnap innocents from a party

2. Don't hide them in the middle of a public market

3. If you do both of the above, don't be surprised — Idan Eretz (@Idaneretz) June 8, 2024

Better yet:



Don't kidnap anyone.



Don't start a war.



O dead. — Yaki Lopez🎗️ (@YakiLopez) June 8, 2024

How many more do you want us to kill to get the rest?



Tell Hamas to surrender. — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) June 8, 2024

Don't start a war then.



Cope. Seethe. They are free. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 8, 2024

Lesson here is FREE THE HOSTAGES and don’t go on rape and murder sprees. It’s not hard. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) June 8, 2024

Why were civilians guarding hostages? — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) June 8, 2024

What were four hostages doing among “children”? — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) June 8, 2024

Just release the hostages and surrender. — Max (@MaxNordau) June 8, 2024

I'm good with up to a 100:1 ratio.



100 dead terrorists for each hostage rescued sounds fair to me. #FAFO — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) June 8, 2024

I'd say one Israeli hostage is worth 100,000 terrorist lives.



I know, I know, it's a low number but I'm certainly willing to go higher. — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) June 8, 2024

Your mistake is thinking there is supposed to be an even ratio of casualties in a war.



By the way, ever wonder what Hamas had to gain by starting a war against a much stronger opponent thus sacrificing tens of thousands of their own people to a futile death? — Rath (@mak3333) June 8, 2024

What did Hamas think was going to happen after October 7? Surely the people who planned it had an exit strategy, right?

Why is there never any pressure put on Hamas to release the hostages? Give them back, alive.

