Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on June 08, 2024
Twitter

Right after October 7, people were demanding that Israel institute a "proportional response." In other words, remember that ONLY 1,200 Israeli civilians were slaughtered and more than 200 were taken hostage in a surprise terrorist attack. Sure, Israel has a right to retaliate, but the response has to be proportional. What did that mean? Kill 1,200 Palestinian civilians and call it even?

A lot of people are mad that 80 … no, wait, 150 … no, wait, more than 200 Palestinians were killed in an operation to rescue just four hostages? How does that ratio work out?


For what it's worth, CNN is saying that 210 were killed, according to Gazan officials. Rep. Chip Roy worked out the ratio:

"The prisoners were all alive and in good health. Hamas did not kill any of the four prisoners of war." Yes, but you see, they were civilians, not prisoners of war, and "alive and in good health" means what after 246 days in captivity?

What did Hamas think was going to happen after October 7? Surely the people who planned it had an exit strategy, right?

Why is there never any pressure put on Hamas to release the hostages? Give them back, alive.

Tags: GAZA HOSTAGES ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

