Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is on trial for felony gun possession. The trial is so important that first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew to France, flew back to attend Hunter's trial, and then flew back to France for a state dinner.
Hunter Biden is 54 years old, but the media keeps presenting him as a child. Biden has a daughter who's 30 years old, and she was called as a witness at her father's trial. The defense seems to be arguing that Biden was too high on crack to know he was lying about being addicted to crack on a federal gun permit.
The defense put Naomi Biden Neal on the witness stand, but prosecutors pulled up anguished texts from her to her father that went unanswered.
The National Review wrote a story on the trial, and The Bulwark's Tim Miller shamed them for "going after" the president's granddaughter.
National Review going after the presidents granddaughter. pic.twitter.com/uSJSDKD2AB— Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 7, 2024
This is my piece. She’s a grown woman who testified at a very important criminal trial. My story summarizes her testimony. https://t.co/1gpKYIdgPu— James Lynch (@jameslynch32) June 7, 2024
Jeryl Bier noted that the New York Times "went after" the president's granddaughter as well.
NYTimes, too? https://t.co/08cTlQGI5A pic.twitter.com/YQsKqY3lAg— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2024
Ms. Biden Neal, 30, told the court her father seemed "hopeful" and sober weeks before he claimed to be drug-free on a gun application at the heart of the government's case. But that upbeat assessment was quickly undercut by prosecutors, who introduced anguished texts from that period in which she told her father he had driven her to the breaking point.
Baffling post. Based on the only evidence Tim presents - a headline and photo with caption - it’s just a straight news report of what happened during a major trial that’s in the news everywhere. I fear Tim’s puka shell necklace is on too tight. https://t.co/vGfHjQC5MN— Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 8, 2024
Naomi Biden is a 30 year old woman — and also has a taste for work on behalf of foreign clients https://t.co/FXEhWD6D1z https://t.co/tGVBkMNGmW— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 7, 2024
At least someone is paying attention to the President's granddaughter. pic.twitter.com/illeO3bvSL— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) June 7, 2024
"going after"— JWF (@JammieWF) June 8, 2024
You're such an embarrassment.
That’s a weird way to say “National Review reports about a witness lying on the stand”— John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2024
Also, Naomi is 30 years old https://t.co/VJwrIwyVpg
It’s called “reporting”, Tim.— Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) June 8, 2024
I get why someone at The Bulwark may be unfamiliar with that term.
God forbid @NRO use public information. I’m literally shaking right now.— Bryan O'Nolan 🇮🇱 (@BryanONolan) June 8, 2024
How is that “going after” her? It’s straight reporting on what she testified to.— Lhop (@Lhop963) June 8, 2024
It’s really appalling that National Review would call her as a witness.— Larvell Blanks (@BlanksLarvell) June 7, 2024
She's 30.— Reform Ro-Bot (@RealRobSeal) June 8, 2024
It's a trial.
Why was she on the witness stand?— HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) June 7, 2024
Anything eventful happen on the stand?
"National Review reports what happened in court"— Nick (@Nickster0188) June 7, 2024
The New York Times, the Washington Post, and Politico all "went after" Biden Neal in the same way. Shame on them.
