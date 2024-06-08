Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter

Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is on trial for felony gun possession. The trial is so important that first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew to France, flew back to attend Hunter's trial, and then flew back to France for a state dinner.

Hunter Biden is 54 years old, but the media keeps presenting him as a child. Biden has a daughter who's 30 years old, and she was called as a witness at her father's trial. The defense seems to be arguing that Biden was too high on crack to know he was lying about being addicted to crack on a federal gun permit.

The defense put Naomi Biden Neal on the witness stand, but prosecutors pulled up anguished texts from her to her father that went unanswered. 

The National Review wrote a story on the trial, and The Bulwark's Tim Miller shamed them for "going after" the president's granddaughter.

Jeryl Bier noted that the New York Times "went after" the president's granddaughter as well.

Ms. Biden Neal, 30, told the court her father seemed "hopeful" and sober weeks before he claimed to be drug-free on a gun application at the heart of the government's case. But that upbeat assessment was quickly undercut by prosecutors, who introduced anguished texts from that period in which she told her father he had driven her to the breaking point.

The New York Times, the Washington Post, and Politico all "went after" Biden Neal in the same way. Shame on them.

***

