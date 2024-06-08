Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is on trial for felony gun possession. The trial is so important that first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew to France, flew back to attend Hunter's trial, and then flew back to France for a state dinner.

Hunter Biden is 54 years old, but the media keeps presenting him as a child. Biden has a daughter who's 30 years old, and she was called as a witness at her father's trial. The defense seems to be arguing that Biden was too high on crack to know he was lying about being addicted to crack on a federal gun permit.

The defense put Naomi Biden Neal on the witness stand, but prosecutors pulled up anguished texts from her to her father that went unanswered.

The National Review wrote a story on the trial, and The Bulwark's Tim Miller shamed them for "going after" the president's granddaughter.

National Review going after the presidents granddaughter. pic.twitter.com/uSJSDKD2AB — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 7, 2024

This is my piece. She’s a grown woman who testified at a very important criminal trial. My story summarizes her testimony. https://t.co/1gpKYIdgPu — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) June 7, 2024

Jeryl Bier noted that the New York Times "went after" the president's granddaughter as well.

Ms. Biden Neal, 30, told the court her father seemed "hopeful" and sober weeks before he claimed to be drug-free on a gun application at the heart of the government's case. But that upbeat assessment was quickly undercut by prosecutors, who introduced anguished texts from that period in which she told her father he had driven her to the breaking point.

Baffling post. Based on the only evidence Tim presents - a headline and photo with caption - it’s just a straight news report of what happened during a major trial that’s in the news everywhere. I fear Tim’s puka shell necklace is on too tight. https://t.co/vGfHjQC5MN — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 8, 2024

Naomi Biden is a 30 year old woman — and also has a taste for work on behalf of foreign clients https://t.co/FXEhWD6D1z https://t.co/tGVBkMNGmW — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 7, 2024

At least someone is paying attention to the President's granddaughter. pic.twitter.com/illeO3bvSL — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) June 7, 2024

"going after"



You're such an embarrassment. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 8, 2024

That’s a weird way to say “National Review reports about a witness lying on the stand”



Also, Naomi is 30 years old https://t.co/VJwrIwyVpg — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2024

It’s called “reporting”, Tim.



I get why someone at The Bulwark may be unfamiliar with that term. — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) June 8, 2024

God forbid @NRO use public information. I’m literally shaking right now. — Bryan O'Nolan 🇮🇱 (@BryanONolan) June 8, 2024

How is that “going after” her? It’s straight reporting on what she testified to. — Lhop (@Lhop963) June 8, 2024

It’s really appalling that National Review would call her as a witness. — Larvell Blanks (@BlanksLarvell) June 7, 2024

She's 30.



It's a trial. — Reform Ro-Bot (@RealRobSeal) June 8, 2024

Why was she on the witness stand?



Anything eventful happen on the stand? — HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) June 7, 2024

"National Review reports what happened in court" — Nick (@Nickster0188) June 7, 2024

The New York Times, the Washington Post, and Politico all "went after" Biden Neal in the same way. Shame on them.

