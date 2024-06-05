Daily Beast: If Biden Can Weaponize the Justice Department, Why Doesn't He Stop Hunter's Trial

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Attorney General Merrick Garland how the No. 3 person in the Justice Department resigned, only to make a "remarkable downstream career journey" to be hired as an assistant prosecutor in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office just as the Donald Trump "hush money" trial was getting underway. Garland said he had no idea; "I assume he applied for a job there," he said.

Advertisement

Garland made a big show before his hearing claiming that the Justice Department is being attacked, and he would not be intimidated into releasing the Robert Hur tapes or anything else.

Matt Lewis of The Daily Beast said Hunter Biden's trial disproves the big lie that the Justice Department has been weaponized against Trump.

OPINION: "Surely a president powerful and corrupt enough to summon the full weight of the judicial system against a former president could find a way to avoid the messiness of seeing his son raked through the proverbial coals," writes @mattklewis https://t.co/T2fNP1TCLy — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 4, 2024

Let's talk about poor Hunter Biden. Just days before his trial was to begin, he attended a state dinner for the president of Kenya along with Garland.

Hunter Biden, Merrick Garland attending state dinner days before first son faces gun trial — with little press there https://t.co/BF40l6HG8c pic.twitter.com/MG7YEoun7p — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2024

Also just a week before his son's trial was to start, Biden's motorcade stopped off for a visit at Hallie Biden's house, knowing that she would be called as a witness in the trial over felony gun charges.

Biden tonight visited his daughter-in-law Hallie Biden who is set to testify in Hunter’s trial next week. pic.twitter.com/hHbok7xlOS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 27, 2024

Biden brings his son who is under federal indictment to the same state dinners his Attorney General attends, and then this. https://t.co/PDa83I8TvW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2024





When I first saw this, I had no idea she is on the government’s witness list for his son’s trial.



I mean, can you imagine if — <loud sigh> never mind … https://t.co/okEsr6q7z5 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 5, 2024

Little known fact. If you’re a Democrat who “just loves his son,” you can witness tamper and it’s fine. https://t.co/kE85j4Cgf0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2024

Isn't she the one who threw the gun in a trash can next to a school?

So maybe Biden's not so powerful that he couldn't keep his son from being "raked through the proverbial coals"? Why didn't he find a way to keep Hunter out of court?

His DOJ let the statute of limitations expire on his son’s millions of dollars in unpaid taxes. They then arranged a ridiculously lenient plea deal that was only scuttled because it was made public and the judge had to step in or the grift would have been obvious. — Stavros (@StavrosForever) June 4, 2024

It is the lowest crime he committed.

They are trying hard to give him a little slap on the wrist and pretend justice was done. — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) June 4, 2024

You mean aside from David Weiss trying to sneak a sweetheart deal with full immunity past the judge and stalling long enough to allow the statute of limitations on some of Hunter's tax crimes to expire? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 4, 2024

That sweetheart deal also would have made Hunter's gun charges just "go away."

He tried and got caught. Judge tossed the deal. We all have better memories than you think. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 4, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, he tried. He went on national television to (wildly inappropriately) declare his desired outcome & aides leaked his fury at his AG for not pursuing his various legal goals to his liking. His son was one pesky judge’s question away from securing an outrageous, zero… https://t.co/DglfN1o48S — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 4, 2024

… an outrageous, zero accountability sweetheart deal, even after the IRS whistleblowers came forward to demonstrate how the “investigation” seemed designed to let Hunter off the hook. Pro-defendant prosecutors (the defendant is their boss’ son) got caught red-handed at the last moment & the deal imploded. And POTUS has recently been laying the predicate for a pardon (almost certainly post-election).

Just so we're clear on everything, Joe Biden is also now running to keep himself and his son out of prison. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2024

Ummm he tried until he ran into a judge that read the fine print. They tried to give him a sweetheart deal and even give him amnesty for any other crimes he might be charged with later. — Phil Bierman - IFBB Pro (@BiermanPhilip) June 4, 2024

That's exactly what they did? Not that you are interested in facts. — Garak (@cya9nide) June 4, 2024

He tried. The judge saw through the sweetheart deal the DOJ was going to give Hunter. When the gig was up they had no choice but to prosecute Hunter. Otherwise, it would be even more obvious than it already was that the DOJ was giving POTUS son favor. Tipping the scale. — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) June 4, 2024

Advertisement

How do you know the fix isn’t already in? — 🇺🇸Mike Adair🇺🇸 (@PackDaddy_22) June 4, 2024

We imagine Hunter is found guilty and sentenced to probation. A slap on the wrist to quiet the backlash against that sweetheart deal that blew up in their faces.

Surely a president powerful and corrupt enough to summon the full weight of the judicial system against a former president could see the value in allowing his criminal son to face charges and maybe even a conviction, knowing full well that his son will not face severe punishment. — Green Pill Outlaw (@rapsheet1mile) June 4, 2024

Because this is the only crime he committed that won't blowback on Papa. — Intermittent Flashes of Brilliance 💥 (@Tim6123870) June 4, 2024

If he were anyone else, Hunter would have been in prison by now. But now we'll be hearing weeks' worth of testimony about how he was too high on crack not to know he was lying when he said he wasn't high on crack on his gun forms.

***



