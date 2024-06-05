Daily Beast: If Biden Can Weaponize the Justice Department, Why Doesn't He Stop Hunter's Trial

Biden Campaign Tries to Revive the 'Bloodbath' Hoax
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Attorney General Merrick Garland how the No. 3 person in the Justice Department resigned, only to make a "remarkable downstream career journey" to be hired as an assistant prosecutor in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office just as the Donald Trump "hush money" trial was getting underway. Garland said he had no idea; "I assume he applied for a job there," he said.

Garland made a big show before his hearing claiming that the Justice Department is being attacked, and he would not be intimidated into releasing the Robert Hur tapes or anything else.

Matt Lewis of The Daily Beast said Hunter Biden's trial disproves the big lie that the Justice Department has been weaponized against Trump.

Let's talk about poor Hunter Biden. Just days before his trial was to begin, he attended a state dinner for the president of Kenya along with Garland.

Also just a week before his son's trial was to start, Biden's motorcade stopped off for a visit at Hallie Biden's house, knowing that she would be called as a witness in the trial over felony gun charges.

Isn't she the one who threw the gun in a trash can next to a school?

So maybe Biden's not so powerful that he couldn't keep his son from being "raked through the proverbial coals"? Why didn't he find a way to keep Hunter out of court?

That sweetheart deal also would have made Hunter's gun charges just "go away."

… an outrageous, zero accountability sweetheart deal, even after the IRS whistleblowers came forward to demonstrate how the “investigation” seemed designed to let Hunter off the hook. Pro-defendant prosecutors (the defendant is their boss’ son) got caught red-handed at the last moment & the deal imploded. And POTUS has recently been laying the predicate for a pardon (almost certainly post-election).

We imagine Hunter is found guilty and sentenced to probation. A slap on the wrist to quiet the backlash against that sweetheart deal that blew up in their faces.

If he were anyone else, Hunter would have been in prison by now. But now we'll be hearing weeks' worth of testimony about how he was too high on crack not to know he was lying when he said he wasn't high on crack on his gun forms.

***


Tags: DAILY BEAST HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MERRICK GARLAND

