Bloomberg Looks at the ‘White Fortress’ Cities Popping Up in the South

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 05, 2024
Twitter

It's not just Bloomberg — look up "White Fortress" on Google and you'll see articles from The Daily Mail and MSN. It's apparently a thing, and we should be worried about it. Why? Because whites are moving out of black areas, "depleting resources for their surrounding communities."

Luisa Godinez-Puig and Brian D. Smedley report:

The Louisiana Supreme Court last month cleared a path for the creation of a new city, St. George, after a prolonged legal battle over the feasibility of the city and its implications for tax revenue.

St. George would take almost 100,000 residents away from East Baton Rouge Parish, and critics say it will deplete the parish of the resources from this wealthier, whiter community.

As researchers on racial equity, we have been studying moves like this to create new cities. What we’ve found is that these secessions perpetuate modern-day segregation and limit opportunity for left-behind communities, a form of opportunity hoarding that we call “white fortressing.”

White fortressing, and other kinds of opportunity hoarding, concentrates resources — such as well-funded public schools, access to local revenue and zoning control — among white communities that are already economically and politically advantaged. Meanwhile, they also constrain access to opportunity among people of color.

When white communities fortress themselves, they siphon away resources from the larger region, including communities of color. In Louisiana, it is estimated that St. George’s secession would take away $48.3 million in annual tax revenue from East Baton Rouge Parish — nearly 8% of the parish’s total tax revenue.

But when wealthier, white people move into black communities, it's decried as "gentrification." So if you're white and can afford it, we're not sure where you're supposed to live.

That's a great point. Bloomberg and the rest make it sound like whites have built a wall around their city and put a "No Blacks" sign on it. Everyone has freedom of movement if they can afford it. Look at the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrice Cullors, a self-described Marxist who dropped $1.4 million on a mansion in a mostly white neighborhood. And that's just one of four high-end homes she picked up in a shopping spree for $3.2 million.

***


