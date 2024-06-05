Bloomberg Looks at the ‘White Fortress’ Cities Popping Up in the South

It's not just Bloomberg — look up "White Fortress" on Google and you'll see articles from The Daily Mail and MSN. It's apparently a thing, and we should be worried about it. Why? Because whites are moving out of black areas, "depleting resources for their surrounding communities."

A phenomenon known as "white fortressing" is driving movements to form new cities and secede from majority-nonwhite regions in the US South, write @Luisa_Godinez_P and @BrianDSmedley https://t.co/1QZestKrEd — Bloomberg (@business) June 4, 2024

Luisa Godinez-Puig and Brian D. Smedley report:

The Louisiana Supreme Court last month cleared a path for the creation of a new city, St. George, after a prolonged legal battle over the feasibility of the city and its implications for tax revenue. St. George would take almost 100,000 residents away from East Baton Rouge Parish, and critics say it will deplete the parish of the resources from this wealthier, whiter community. As researchers on racial equity, we have been studying moves like this to create new cities. What we’ve found is that these secessions perpetuate modern-day segregation and limit opportunity for left-behind communities, a form of opportunity hoarding that we call “white fortressing.” … White fortressing, and other kinds of opportunity hoarding, concentrates resources — such as well-funded public schools, access to local revenue and zoning control — among white communities that are already economically and politically advantaged. Meanwhile, they also constrain access to opportunity among people of color. When white communities fortress themselves, they siphon away resources from the larger region, including communities of color. In Louisiana, it is estimated that St. George’s secession would take away $48.3 million in annual tax revenue from East Baton Rouge Parish — nearly 8% of the parish’s total tax revenue.

But when wealthier, white people move into black communities, it's decried as "gentrification." So if you're white and can afford it, we're not sure where you're supposed to live.

Why do you think this is happening? — yachtrock123 (@yachtrock123) June 5, 2024

This is just another white bashing racist article. Yes, wealthier areas want to distance themselves from cities that have gone to shit under Biden. No shocker there. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) June 4, 2024

Nothing is worse than being labeled a racist



But these people have the courage to risk it because they refuse to continue accommodating the black dysfunction enabled by every institution in America — 人間嫌い Ningen-girai (@NGirai1776) June 5, 2024

Perhaps ask yourself WHY this is happening.



The new American dream is “how do I make enough money to not live around black people.” pic.twitter.com/kH0jdAMX52 — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) June 5, 2024

When people constantly have their resources and taxes in local government subsidizing low income and crime ridden areas they of course want leave and create their own entity so their tax dollars can support initiatives in their own community. — WiseMenThoughts | Masculinity, Philosophy, Mindset (@WiseMenThoughts) June 5, 2024

"Depleting resources" Is Marxist for yeah, I'll just go ahead and decide what happens to my wealth, not you. — EspírituLibre (@EspirituLibre76) June 5, 2024

If white people live among other white people, it is called "segregation". If white people live among black people it is called "gentrification".



It seems white people are guilty no matter what they do. — Ozer Tayiz (@ozertayizx) June 5, 2024

Bloomberg has gone total woke as well. How are rich areas "depleting" resources by leaving? Seems like they are sick of being depleted by poor areas.. — Bruce Lee (@BruceLeeVegas) June 5, 2024

"Depleting resources" my ass. They're preventing the resources they contribute from being depleted by social programs that are basically money laundering. They want the money spent effectively. So do I. — Kiran2K (@kiran2_k) June 5, 2024

Why don’t wealthy white people live around poor white people? 😂 Since you are insinuating they want to get away from black people — Lil Moe (@lilmoemusic) June 5, 2024

I choose where to live based on the least level of violence and crime, the willingness of the police to arrest and keep incarcerated, criminals, and the overall aesthetics of the neighborhood. You can call that whatever you want. — Bigbadwolf (@bigbadwolf1967) June 5, 2024

Sounds amazing! Thanks for sharing. — Daniel Timson (@DanielTimson23) June 5, 2024

I’d aks myself how this will be made to look like white racism in the future because of the things done in the past that are viewed as white racism now — The All-American (@custosnotionum) June 5, 2024

The answer is blatantly clear. Hell, even decent black folks want to flee the ghetto filth. How sad is that? — JT (@captf4ever) June 5, 2024

If you look at the area around St. Louis you will note that none of them are incorporated into the city. This is not because of racism. It’s because they have no intention of paying taxes into the black hole of that corrupt burned out city. — TinyPony (@TinyPony9) June 5, 2024

Keeping your own property and tax revenue is not depleting. — Balthorium (@Balthorium451) June 5, 2024

A fortress implies people cannot enter at will. These are simply wealthy cities that want the power to manage their own finances since larger Democrat run cities will squander every amount taken from the populous with no true improvements to safety or education. — Rosalia (@IlltakeACookie) June 5, 2024

That's a great point. Bloomberg and the rest make it sound like whites have built a wall around their city and put a "No Blacks" sign on it. Everyone has freedom of movement if they can afford it. Look at the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrice Cullors, a self-described Marxist who dropped $1.4 million on a mansion in a mostly white neighborhood. And that's just one of four high-end homes she picked up in a shopping spree for $3.2 million.

