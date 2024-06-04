135 Hotels in New York City Are Being Used as Shelters for Illegal Immigrants

We're not sure where End Wokeness got this figure, but the graphic says Source: CoStar. We're not saying we doubt it's true that New York City has turned 135 hotels into shelters for illegal immigrants. And who's paying to put these illegal immigrants up in hotels and feed them? The New York City taxpayer.

The hotels in the city must be nice. We recently did a VIP post about an illegal immigrant who was relocated with her children to an apartment in Rochester and said in tears, "It's very traumatic… Rochester no good."

Anyway, look:

Holy shlit. 135 out the 680 hotels in NYC are now shelters for illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/ka5izUZkFw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 3, 2024

We guess the mayor's suggestion that people take illegal immigrants into their spare rooms didn't fly.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2024

And they're going to give all of these illegal immigrants prepaid debit cards.

Those are rookie numbers. Texas needs to fill up all 680 with illegals. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 3, 2024

This is the point of the Democrat party - they will import a new population of an electorate to replace and disenfranchise the American people



This is a moral violation and a violation of the 14th amendment — YachtMoney (@yat023) June 4, 2024

NYC voted for this. They can pay for it. Zero sympathy. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 3, 2024

What a horribly broken city. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2024

All those hotels filled with illegal aliens are funded by the taxpayers.



I wonder how they feel about this. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) June 3, 2024

And when they run out of hotel rooms, they'll be setting aside apartments and houses for them. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 3, 2024

This is a complete disgrace.



New York City is pathetic.



There is no need to be allowing more people in.



The tax payer is the one paying for these absurd hotel fees to people who are essential here to enjoy themselves and live for free. — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐨 (@MikeTummolo) June 3, 2024

Which means hotel chains and corporations are getting billions to house them.



This entire crisis was purposely created for the government to loot taxpayers. — Democrats against Biden (@Anti_Biden_Dems) June 3, 2024

This is insane. They’re destroying a classic American city in their quest to destroy America! — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) June 3, 2024

20% of all hotels in NY.



Yeah... no big deal. — Dr.No (Reformed) (@DrNo_Reformed) June 3, 2024

Midtown Manhattan has been absolutely ruined by this. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) June 3, 2024

Even sanctuary city Mayor Eric Adams said the immigrant crisis was destroying the city as we know it.

And they’re getting paid unbelievable sums of taxpayer money to house the illegal immigrants. The hotels are very happy. — Be Strategic! (@bestrategic2) June 3, 2024

Those hotels should be considered barracks for a sitting army — Dre (@GrAndre89) June 4, 2024

Imagine the daily cost to the city. Insane. — Dad (@Eric3pointO) June 4, 2024

What happens when there is no more money to house these folks? Serious question. What’s the long term plan here? — JVH (@Irishroundtable) June 3, 2024

And they complain that the free food and lodging are not up to their standards 😆 — Can't Speak English Get The Hell Out 👍 (@staceymcca40139) June 3, 2024

It's true. They were throwing out food that had been catered for them because it was no good. "Even on Ramadan we could not eat during breaks because the food is not good at all," said one immigrant. But once Adams hands out those $2,000 prepaid debit cards, immigrants we be able to pick out their own foods at bodegas, which Adams says will boost the economy.

I’m sure NYC is feeling enriched right now. That’s what they consistently voted for though, so good for them. — Janus9387 (@Janus9387) June 3, 2024

***