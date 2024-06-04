Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing
NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services
Idaho Bar Offers Specials for 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'
ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order
Sen. Joni Ernst: ‘Never Trust a Man Whose Uncle Was Eaten by Cannibals’
Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump...
Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't...
MTG vs Reporter, Fauci vs the Truth, Gaetz vs Garland!
Attorney General Merrick Garland Will Not Be Intimidated Into Releasing Hur Recordings
LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT...
Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as...
The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions...
The LGBTQ Mob Has a Message for Straight, 'Cisgendered' Individuals
'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money...

135 Hotels in New York City Are Being Used as Shelters for Illegal Immigrants

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We're not sure where End Wokeness got this figure, but the graphic says Source: CoStar. We're not saying we doubt it's true that New York City has turned 135 hotels into shelters for illegal immigrants. And who's paying to put these illegal immigrants up in hotels and feed them? The New York City taxpayer. 

Advertisement

The hotels in the city must be nice. We recently did a VIP post about an illegal immigrant who was relocated with her children to an apartment in Rochester and said in tears, "It's very traumatic… Rochester no good."

Anyway, look:

We guess the mayor's suggestion that people take illegal immigrants into their spare rooms didn't fly.

And they're going to give all of these illegal immigrants prepaid debit cards.

Recommended

NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services
Brett T.
Advertisement

Even sanctuary city Mayor Eric Adams said the immigrant crisis was destroying the city as we know it.

Advertisement

It's true. They were throwing out food that had been catered for them because it was no good. "Even on Ramadan we could not eat during breaks because the food is not good at all," said one immigrant. But once Adams hands out those $2,000 prepaid debit cards, immigrants we be able to pick out their own foods at bodegas, which Adams says will boost the economy.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services
Brett T.
Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing
RickRobinson
LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order
Brett T.
Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't Exist'
Brett T.
The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services Brett T.
Advertisement