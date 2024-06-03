Journalist Warns That TikTok Has Become 'The Real Hub of MAGA Content'

Chaya Raichik garnered three million followers on X by reposting videos that liberals had posted publically to the social media site TikTok. You'd have thought someone would have followed up with the same success with Conservatives of TikTok. If they have, we haven't heard of them.

Tara Palmeri is a senior political correspondent with Puck News: "Built in partnership with a team of elite journalists, Puck begins where the news ends." She warns that Donald Trump has joined TikTok and already accumulated over a million followers. She also claims that it's become a MAGA hub, with twice as many pro-Trump posts than pro-Biden posts. (Someone in the comments questioned her figures: she claims Nevada, which has a population of 3.1 million, has 3.4 million TikTok users.)

Trump joins tiktok late last night, already has 1.9 million followers compared to Biden's 336,000 -- proving that Tiktok has become hub of MAGA activity and that there's 2x more pro-Trump content than pro-Biden content https://t.co/55N5AipdZX pic.twitter.com/gMrIEC8I04 — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 2, 2024

I strongly doubt there are 3.4 million TikTok users in Nevada.



The state's total population is ~3.2 million. — Nevada's John Adams (@StanislausKF) June 2, 2024

Maybe the problem is that younger voters think that Biden sucks? — James DePorre (@RevShark) June 2, 2024

Tell me you’ve never logged on to TikTok without telling me you’ve never logged on to TikTok. — rigo man (@rigoman14) June 2, 2024

TikTok is the most liberal platform on the planet. It's full of insane leftwingers.



But Trump outpaces Biden and suddenly it's a "hub of MAGA activity."



The press are a parody of themselves. https://t.co/MpNMi1VKWc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2024

It's like Republicans are not allowed to be successful in any way, otherwise they must be cheating somehow. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) June 2, 2024

The DNC is paying multiple social media influencers to produce favorable content for them. — Donna Cordova (@DonnaCordova) June 2, 2024

We don’t call them @libsoftiktok for nothing. Thanks for playing. — Ralph Cramden’s Driver (@EighthMade) June 2, 2024

What a pitiful little world you inhabit — Sojourner Snark (@AndAnotherThi13) June 2, 2024

So the "news story" is that Trump joined TikTok and immediately gained more than triple the followers of Biden. And that's a bad thing, obviously.

