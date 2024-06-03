Journalist Warns That TikTok Has Become 'The Real Hub of MAGA Content'

Police Officer Stabbed in Germany by Afghan Migrant Dies
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 03, 2024
Twitter

Chaya Raichik garnered three million followers on X by reposting videos that liberals had posted publically to the social media site TikTok. You'd have thought someone would have followed up with the same success with Conservatives of TikTok. If they have, we haven't heard of them.

Tara Palmeri is a senior political correspondent with Puck News: "Built in partnership with a team of elite journalists, Puck begins where the news ends." She warns that Donald Trump has joined TikTok and already accumulated over a million followers. She also claims that it's become a MAGA hub, with twice as many pro-Trump posts than pro-Biden posts. (Someone in the comments questioned her figures: she claims Nevada, which has a population of 3.1 million, has 3.4 million TikTok users.)

So the "news story" is that Trump joined TikTok and immediately gained more than triple the followers of Biden. And that's a bad thing, obviously.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MAGA TIKTOK

