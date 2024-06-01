Axios: Trump's Pick for AG Wants Georgia, Florida to Open Criminal Probes for Election Interference

One of the things we saw most after after the guilty verdict came down in Donald Trump's show trial was that red state attorneys general had better get on the ball. If this wasn't a wake-up call over what the Democrats will do to drag President Joe Biden over the finish line.

Time for Red State AGs and DAs to get busy. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) May 30, 2024

Listen to Mike Collins or get voted out of office. Republicans are no longer content to sit around while Democrats get to play by another set of rules.



There are a multitude of corrupt Democrats liable for things in red states. Make them pay. https://t.co/pp4vy4uea0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2024

Check out this headline from Axios: "America's seething right plots revenge for Trump conviction."

Well, they're not wrong. We've heard a second Trump term described as a revenge presidency and we're fine with that. We wouldn't go with "seething" as much as "fired-up," though.

Anyway, Axios says Trump's potential pick for Attorney General wants the attorneys general of Florida and Georgia to open criminal probes into election interference. Which is brilliant.

NEW: Trump’s potential AG pick Mike Davis told Axios he wants state attorneys general in Georgia and Florida to open criminal probes into Democrats for conspiring to interfere in the election by indicting Trump. w/ @zacharybasu https://t.co/VkbNU7whqS — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) May 31, 2024

Zachary Basu and Sophia Cai report:

A profound sense of rage — and an insatiable thirst for revenge — is permeating virtually every corner of the Republican Party in the wake of former President Trump's historic conviction. Why it matters: No one knows how the verdict will affect the outcome of the election. But the immediate impact is undeniable: America's political fabric has been fundamentally altered. … "There is now only one issue in this election: whether the American people will stand for the USA becoming a Banana Republic," tweeted tech investor David Sacks.

"I wouldn't want to be a Democrat right now. It's unleashing unprecedented levels of unity among Republicans I've never seen in the Trump years," Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.

Yeah, that Robert DeNiro appearance in front of the courtroom was a great idea.

“Use the same theories Democrats are bringing against Republicans like RICO and 18 U.S.C. 241 (conspiracy against rights) and 18 U.S.C. 242 (Deprivation of rights under color of law)” Davis @mrddmia said. — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) May 31, 2024

Exactly.

it's definitley a RICO conspiracy among Biden operatives , MSDNC lunatic hosts and that Man Crush Andrew Weissmann — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) May 31, 2024

For sure.



One good turn deserves another.

Our fear is that Trump will be re-elected and we won't immediately exact revenge on everyone who's wronged him. There are a lot of people walking free today who should be locked up, and vice versa.

