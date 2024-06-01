Afghan Immigrant Goes on Stabbing Spree in Germany
Axios: Trump's Pick for AG Wants Georgia, Florida to Open Criminal Probes for Election Interference

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 01, 2024
Twitter

One of the things we saw most after after the guilty verdict came down in Donald Trump's show trial was that red state attorneys general had better get on the ball. If this wasn't a wake-up call over what the Democrats will do to drag President Joe Biden over the finish line.

Check out this headline from Axios: "America's seething right plots revenge for Trump conviction."

Well, they're not wrong. We've heard a second Trump term described as a revenge presidency and we're fine with that. We wouldn't go with "seething" as much as "fired-up," though.

Anyway, Axios says Trump's potential pick for Attorney General wants the attorneys general of Florida and Georgia to open criminal probes into election interference. Which is brilliant.

Zachary Basu and Sophia Cai report:

A profound sense of rage — and an insatiable thirst for revenge — is permeating virtually every corner of the Republican Party in the wake of former President Trump's historic conviction.

Why it matters: No one knows how the verdict will affect the outcome of the election. But the immediate impact is undeniable: America's political fabric has been fundamentally altered.

  • "There is now only one issue in this election: whether the American people will stand for the USA becoming a Banana Republic," tweeted tech investor David Sacks.
  • "I wouldn't want to be a Democrat right now. It's unleashing unprecedented levels of unity among Republicans I've never seen in the Trump years," Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.

Yeah, that Robert DeNiro appearance in front of the courtroom was a great idea.

Exactly.

Our fear is that Trump will be re-elected and we won't immediately exact revenge on everyone who's wronged him. There are a lot of people walking free today who should be locked up, and vice versa.

***

