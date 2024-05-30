'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills...
Team Biden Upset That CNN and MSNBC Didn't Cover Joe Biden's Massive Rally
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th
BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds,...
YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING
After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As...
Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Jill Biden Begs for Votes, Kamala Diversity!
SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic...
California Department of Corrections Forces Female Guards to Strip 'Trans-Identified Males...
WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campu...
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators

White House Counsel's Office Assures Us the Biden Administration Respects the Rule of Law

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 30, 2024
Twitter

We were assured that President Joe Biden was going to have some comment on the verdict in Donald Trump's so-called "hush money" trial. We're sure Biden will have something to say, but as for now, the White House Counsel's Office is keeping quiet:

President Joe Biden was bragging — bragging — again Wednesday about how he didn't let a Supreme Court ruling stop him. He even posted the clip to his own X account:

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GUILTY JOE BIDEN LAW SUPREME COURT TRIAL

