White House Counsel's Office Assures Us the Biden Administration Respects the Rule of Law

We were assured that President Joe Biden was going to have some comment on the verdict in Donald Trump's so-called "hush money" trial. We're sure Biden will have something to say, but as for now, the White House Counsel's Office is keeping quiet:

Advertisement

Statement from White House Counsel’s Office: “We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 30, 2024

As he picks my pockets to payoff deadbeat’s student loans in defiance of a Supreme Court order. pic.twitter.com/TQFfVLJTCO — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) May 30, 2024

The President bragged about not respecting it just yesterday…. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) May 30, 2024

Biden bragged yesterday about going around a Supreme Court ruling. https://t.co/Mo7Jbn2JwC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2024

NORMS ARE RESTORED! — Sean S (@manunitedpit) May 30, 2024

Is this in reference to the SCOTUS ruling on student loans? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 30, 2024

“We respect the rule of law especially when we can use an executive order to circumvent it” — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) May 30, 2024

... except when it comes to SCOTUS decisions. — Bills by a Billion (@Whatdidyousay82) May 30, 2024

“ The Supreme Court stopped me but I found another way.”



J Biden — Archibald “ Shoebooty “ Bunker (@meathead13234) May 30, 2024

Unless it’s the Supreme Court or weaponizing the judicial as needed to keep from losing an election. — Walt Margrave (@TheWaltMargrave) May 30, 2024

And yet yesterday Biden bragged about going around a Supreme Court ruling. — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) May 30, 2024

Someone going to ask how go "around" the SCOTUS is respecting the rule of law? — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) May 30, 2024

President Joe Biden was bragging — bragging — again Wednesday about how he didn't let a Supreme Court ruling stop him. He even posted the clip to his own X account:

The Supreme Court tried to block me from relieving student debt. But they didn’t stop me.



I’ve relieved student debt for over 5 million Americans. I’m going to keep going. pic.twitter.com/m1yh6lYGph — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2024

***