Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism

Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th
BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds,...
YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek

There are still plenty of people who believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rooting out critical race theory in public schools meant that history classes would no longer cover slavery. Never mind that it's right there in the curriculum.

Independent journalist Judd Legum has made quite the discovery — Florida teachers are being trained to indoctrinate their students in the tenets of Christian nationalism, which is the new scary thing after endless claims of white supremacy rendered the words meaningless. The "Appeal to Heaven" flag that flew over Justice Samuel Alito's beach house last summer? It's a symbol of Christian nationalism. House Speaker Mike Johnson is a Christian nationalist who flies that symbol of insurrection outside his office.

Check out this slide on Judeo-Christian traditions:

We're not seeing the problem yet. 

According to speaker notes accompanying one slide, teachers were told that "Christianity challenged the notion that religion should be subservient to the goals of the state," and the same hierarchy is reflected in America's founding documents.

And?

OK, we just can't with this thread anymore. It goes on forever with the "receipts." We'll just pick out the highlights.

"Former President Trump named Spalding as the executive director of the 1776 Commission."

So Florida teachers are teaching students that the country was founded on Christian principles? In history class? Crazy.

How, exactly? Are they forcing students to convert to Christianity? We're sorry they're teaching about the actual founding of the country rather than using the "1619 Project" curriculum.

***

