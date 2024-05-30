Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism

There are still plenty of people who believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rooting out critical race theory in public schools meant that history classes would no longer cover slavery. Never mind that it's right there in the curriculum.

Advertisement

Independent journalist Judd Legum has made quite the discovery — Florida teachers are being trained to indoctrinate their students in the tenets of Christian nationalism, which is the new scary thing after endless claims of white supremacy rendered the words meaningless. The "Appeal to Heaven" flag that flew over Justice Samuel Alito's beach house last summer? It's a symbol of Christian nationalism. House Speaker Mike Johnson is a Christian nationalist who flies that symbol of insurrection outside his office.

Check out this slide on Judeo-Christian traditions:

1. The Florida Department of Education is training thousands of teachers to indoctrinate students in the tenets of Christian nationalism



We have receipts 🧾



Follow along for details



🧵 pic.twitter.com/EzGybn79jB — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 28, 2024

We're not seeing the problem yet.

2. A three-day training course on civic education, conducted throughout Florida in the summer of 2023, included a presentation on the "Influences of the Judeo-Christian Tradition" on the founding of the United States.



According to speaker notes accompanying one slide, teachers… pic.twitter.com/eZmH1dfBEB — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 28, 2024

According to speaker notes accompanying one slide, teachers were told that "Christianity challenged the notion that religion should be subservient to the goals of the state," and the same hierarchy is reflected in America's founding documents.

And?

OK, we just can't with this thread anymore. It goes on forever with the "receipts." We'll just pick out the highlights.

10. Other slides in the teacher training claim, without any citations, that the basis of law in the United States is the Ten Commandments ("Decalogue") and that the phrase "all men are created equal" is derived from the biblical concept that "man is made in the image of God." pic.twitter.com/MbpEx9kccp — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 28, 2024

14. A session on "The Political Thought of America's Founders" was presented by Hillsdale College Professor Matthew Spalding. Hillsdale College is a right-wing Christian institution seeking an overhaul of K-12 education that aligns with its conservative ideology. Former President… — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 28, 2024

"Former President Trump named Spalding as the executive director of the 1776 Commission."

So Florida teachers are teaching students that the country was founded on Christian principles? In history class? Crazy.

If true, great news for the students and families of Florida!! 👍👏👏 — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) May 28, 2024

Florida middle school civics teacher here. Good news is that this standard was NOT on the end of course assessment this year, and will not be directly assessed at all. Truly just a passing mention of religious liberty and the tradition of tolerance/plurality as protected by 1A. — Matthew James (@kujonicus) May 28, 2024

I would genuinely encourage anyone to read this, just to see for yourself how divorced from reality those on the left are. What they fear as "Christian nationalism" is just an inability to acknowledge basic American history. https://t.co/4MD4sfxEQh — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 28, 2024

Advertisement

So, now indoctrination is bad?



Where the f*ck have you been for the last three decades while the left poisoned the minds of children about their families, their country, their own identity and just about everything else? pic.twitter.com/VTrOCzzwjN — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 28, 2024

This all sounds fine.



Preferable to secular state worshipping tyranny. — Troy M. Olson 🇺🇸🗽🦅 (@TroyMOlson) May 30, 2024

Define "Christian nationalism". If you even can. — The Korriban Society (@KorribanSociety) May 30, 2024

That’s not “Christian Nationalism”. That’s history. — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) May 28, 2024

This is not Christian nationalism at all. It’s basic civics — Phil (@RealPhillyP) May 28, 2024

Separation of church and state violation — Mickey M. (@TheMOWUSA) May 28, 2024

How, exactly? Are they forcing students to convert to Christianity? We're sorry they're teaching about the actual founding of the country rather than using the "1619 Project" curriculum.

***