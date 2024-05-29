Jen Psaki Insists That Campaigns Never Work With Media to Suppress Stories

Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 29, 2024
Twitter

As this editor always says, fake news isn't always lies that are published — also keep a lookout for stories that the mainstream media just doesn't touch (and the ones it does, like Justice Samuel Alito's flag). There's no greater example in recently history than the censoring of the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop. Social media platforms refused to link to it. Twitter locked the New York Post out of its account for six weeks because it wouldn't take down the story. The only thing the media would report is that former intelligence officials believed it was Russian disinformation.

MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who once tweeted "No one supports abortion up until birth," is now a journalist, and she takes issue with the idea that campaigns pay off news outlets to overlook certain stories.

But who actually came up with the idea of getting former intelligence officials to sign that letter calling the laptop disinformation? Why, it was the Biden campaign's Antony Blinken, who's now serving as secretary of state.

Psaki might have a point … Democrat campaigns probably don't have to pay to have stories suppressed. The media buries those for free.

***

