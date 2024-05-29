Jen Psaki Insists That Campaigns Never Work With Media to Suppress Stories

As this editor always says, fake news isn't always lies that are published — also keep a lookout for stories that the mainstream media just doesn't touch (and the ones it does, like Justice Samuel Alito's flag). There's no greater example in recently history than the censoring of the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop. Social media platforms refused to link to it. Twitter locked the New York Post out of its account for six weeks because it wouldn't take down the story. The only thing the media would report is that former intelligence officials believed it was Russian disinformation.

Advertisement

MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who once tweeted "No one supports abortion up until birth," is now a journalist, and she takes issue with the idea that campaigns pay off news outlets to overlook certain stories.

Campaigns do NOT work with media to pay off sources to suppress stories. It is not normal. It does not happen. Am certain democrats and republican from many campaigns will confirm that. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 28, 2024

The Biden campaign did that, in collaboration with the CIA, to my stories at the New York Post based on Hunter Biden’s laptop. https://t.co/7Ub28haJwl — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 28, 2024

The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported that @jrpsaki died 56 times from this tweet. — pADtrick (@patrickberzai3) May 28, 2024

When did Psaki find out the laptop was real? — Wirra (@wirraone) May 28, 2024

She’s an unmitigated liar. — Brian McKeon💧 (@Bbbmckeon) May 28, 2024

This is the silliest thing you've ever claimed. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 28, 2024

Sometimes it’s just done for free pic.twitter.com/p8FdRE1A8r — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 28, 2024

Not from what I’ve seen. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 28, 2024

The fact you are saying this confirms they do. — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) May 28, 2024

Democrats don't need to pay off the legacy media. They'll gladly suppress negative stories about them free of charge. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 28, 2024

Why did Democrat Rahm Emanuel do it then? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 28, 2024

You’re literally a White House propagandist who went straight to work for the media after resigning.



You’re the actual last person on the planet to be taken seriously on this issue. — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) May 28, 2024

But who actually came up with the idea of getting former intelligence officials to sign that letter calling the laptop disinformation? Why, it was the Biden campaign's Antony Blinken, who's now serving as secretary of state.

This is parody, right? It has to be parody. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) May 28, 2024

Advertisement

If anybody else had said this, I wouldn't have believed them. But since it's you, I really REALLY don't believe it. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) May 28, 2024

They don't have to. It's understood what is expected to be considered for future employment — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) May 28, 2024

Psaki might have a point … Democrat campaigns probably don't have to pay to have stories suppressed. The media buries those for free.

***