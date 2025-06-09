Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA Rioters (WATCH)

Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo Jae Hong

A new video shows expensive Uvex Bionic Face Shields being distributed from the back of a pickup truck in Los Angeles on Monday evening. They're being unboxed in a prelude to expected overnight riots. The delivery proves there is coordination and funding behind these ‘peaceful protests.’ These are high-quality industrial-grade masks that run about $60 each online, not flimsy cloth masks.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Simply incredible!

Here’s another video with more details. (WATCH)

That’s a question everyone on X is asking right now.

No one knows for sure, but there is plenty of speculation. 

No one will be surprised if it turns out American taxpayers are paying for masks for pro-illegal alien rioters.

What we can reliably say is that these riots are coordinated and funded. There’s nothing organic about them. Posters agree.

The rioters will likely be a bigger challenge than previous nights, but probably still no match for experienced federal agents and troops on the ground. Screengrabs of the vehicle's license plate have been tagged by users for the FBI and other authorities on X. 

