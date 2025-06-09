Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA Rioters (WATCH)

A new video shows expensive Uvex Bionic Face Shields being distributed from the back of a pickup truck in Los Angeles on Monday evening. They're being unboxed in a prelude to expected overnight riots. The delivery proves there is coordination and funding behind these ‘peaceful protests.’ These are high-quality industrial-grade masks that run about $60 each online, not flimsy cloth masks.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Trucks full of BIONIC FACE SHIELDS are showing up to distribute to rioters on the streets of Los Angeles



“They’re handing them out like CANDY!”



THOUSANDS of dollars-worth show up in each truckload



DOJ MUST IDENTIFY AND PROSECUTE THOSE FUNDING THIS! pic.twitter.com/8en5aNK0Ca — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025

Simply incredible!

Here’s another video with more details. (WATCH)

BREAKING NEWS🚨 Proof NGO‘s are financing violence in Los Angeles tonight.



Non

Government

Organizations



Isn’t it time⏰for you to turn on your MustangMedic notifications on X for BREAKING NEWS NOW?🚨 pic.twitter.com/OQLln6Q1IP — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) June 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Disruptors just arrived in downtown Los Angeles with trucks FILLED with "Bionic Face Shields," per Fox LA's @Elex_Michaelson.



The protestors GRABBED them.



These cost $40-$60 EACH on various storefronts, depending on the brand.



SOROS-LINKED?



WHO IS BEHIND THIS? pic.twitter.com/R2Cuswo12x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2025

That’s a question everyone on X is asking right now.

No one knows for sure, but there is plenty of speculation.

Who’s funding it? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 10, 2025

Somehow, someway, we’ll find out our tax dollars were funding it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025

Im guessing if you follow it all the way back, it's the US taxpayer. — sarcastic savant (@super_dilly) June 10, 2025

USAID was just the beginning. There are hundreds more. — KungFuRedNeck (@KungFuRedNeck) June 10, 2025

No one will be surprised if it turns out American taxpayers are paying for masks for pro-illegal alien rioters.

What we can reliably say is that these riots are coordinated and funded. There’s nothing organic about them. Posters agree.

Yep.. this is a well coordinated, funded attack on an American city… glad the Marines are being deployed. — Fit_for_50ish (@Fit_for_50ish) June 10, 2025

The people funding this need to be in prison. — Rhonda Santis (@RhondaSant86870) June 10, 2025

It’s gonna get bad tonight those aren’t every day masks they are distributing — Phil-UP Ur Life (@bigphil10314) June 10, 2025

The rioters will likely be a bigger challenge than previous nights, but probably still no match for experienced federal agents and troops on the ground. Screengrabs of the vehicle's license plate have been tagged by users for the FBI and other authorities on X.