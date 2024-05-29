Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn’t Want Prosecuted
Andrew Weissman Says He Has a 'Man Crush' on Judge Juan Merchan

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 29, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Andrew Weissman was the lead prosecutor on Robert Mueller's special counsel team. We'd thought that he had quit his gig at MSNBC because the network rules wouldn't allow him to headline a fundraiser for Joe Biden, but he showed up on MSNBC Wednesday anyway to talk about his "man crush" on Judge Juan Merchant.

We've been getting the bulk of our analysis on the trial from Jonathan Turley, who most certainly doesn't have a man crush on Merchan. 

***

