CBS News: Secret Service Meeting With New York Jail Officials on What to Do About Trump

We've seen a thousand Photoshops of Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit and it's Rob Reiner's singular dream to see Trump behind bars. This editor predicts that Trump will spend zero days behind bars no matter the outcome of the highly rigged "hush money" case that heard closing arguments Tuesday.

And what do you do with Trump's Secret Service protection? Do they share the jail cell with him? How does that work?

Colin Rugg and others are reporting that CBS News says the Secret Service has had meetings with local jail officials about how to handle just such a situation if Trump ends up in Rikers.

JUST IN: Secret Service has reportedly met with local jail officials in New York to make possible preparations for Donald Trump behind bars.



Insane.



According to CBS News, a New York corrections source made the revelation.



As a former president, Donald Trump is… pic.twitter.com/UMKCXBBSpU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2024

As a former president, Donald Trump is entitled to Secret Service protection for his entire life even if he is sentenced to jail. "Behind bars, corrections officers would in turn be responsible for protecting those agents assigned to Trump," CBS reported. CBS predicts that Trump could serve time at Rikers Island Jail Complex.

Trump is never serving time at Rikers. Let’s be real. https://t.co/28YvnJJCFU — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 28, 2024

Come on Collin… seriously… this one ain’t it. — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) May 28, 2024

Our 'justice' system has degraded to the point where the Secret Service is preparing for the possibility of a former president behind bars.



That ain't it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2024

Absolute backfire to reveal that these preparations are even being made.



Dems have boxed themselves in with their lawfare. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 28, 2024

Sending Trump to jail for not committing a crime would only make him more popular — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 28, 2024

This will give Trump a landslide victory. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) May 28, 2024

Imagine a world where the leading candidate for President of the United States is jailed by the sitting president.



That’s a world many immigrants fled from in their native country.



We must not let this stand 💪💯 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) May 28, 2024

I guess he’ll be the first President to be elected and serve from Rikers.



Makes it awkward, but if the left want to do this, let’s go with it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 28, 2024

They would put him in home confinement to take him out the election.



No rallies, no travel, no eyes on the Trump, with probation.



That’s their goal. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) May 28, 2024

Everyone keeps posting about Trump being in jail and says “according to CBS News” yet I haven’t seen a report today about this.



Is this report from yesterday the one being referred to where it says “Secret Service has met with local jail officials.”?https://t.co/m7VeKoffPv pic.twitter.com/RBpzQ8tvg6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2024

It’s not gonna happen. — A Kid Called Legend (Wolf) (@MrWolfEth) May 28, 2024

That’s never happening — Blanco (@FcBlanc0) May 28, 2024

It's not happening, but CBS News does report that the Secret Service has been talking with local jail officials about any possible outcome. If Trump were sent to Rikers Island, he'd be elected president and pardon himself.

***



