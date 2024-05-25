NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden

Elon Musk voted for Joe Biden in 2020. He's always voted Democratic. It was only last year that he announced he'd be voting for a Republican for the first time in 2024. He announced that on X, the social media platform that he purchased.

Advertisement

The New York Times has done an analysis, and found that Musk's posts have increasingly been criticizing Biden, particularly on illegal immigration.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, has increasingly been using his social media platform to criticize President Biden for his health and immigration policies, according to a New York Times analysis. https://t.co/eVxxB8KVIQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2024

He can't do that! Can he? https://t.co/KfOUlA7Ce3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2024

Next thing you know, they'll say Jeff Bezos is using his Washington Post to criticize Trump. Oh, wait. They'll never say that. — Dave Browning (@DaveWBrowning) May 25, 2024

New York Times apparently incapable of minimal self awareness. — Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) May 25, 2024

We're not sure why the New York Times is even on X, which has been overrun by Nazis since Musk's purchase. Why aren't they promoting their story on Threads or Mastodon, which is where all the journalists were going to move if Musk's purchase went through?

Paul Krugman, the millionaire economist opinion writer for The New York Times, has increasingly been using his social media platform to criticize the American public for not being happy with President Biden’s economic policies, according to my analysis — Amy Nixon (@texasrunnerDFW) May 25, 2024

And the problem is??? — ClownWorldCarditis (@magamusicguy) May 25, 2024

He's increasingly criticizing Biden because Biden is worthy of increasing criticism: He's done nothing about the border and he's not getting any younger either.

Oh no!



The NYT only has a problem with this because @elonmusk is criticizing a *Democrat*.#DemocratPrivilege #journalism — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦🎗️🇮🇱 (@schwingcat) May 25, 2024

Jeff Bezos. Washington Post.

Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg News.

Matt Murdoch. Fox News.



Try harder. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 25, 2024

Don't forget the role of Facebook in "fortifying" the 2020 election.

Seriously? What about the $400m Zuckerbucks in 2020? What about the donations in kind by Google when they rig their search results. Nothing compared to a few pungent tweets from Musk. https://t.co/9NJXSBG3Hd — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 25, 2024





Shouldn’t the media be criticizing Biden? — Eric (@tweetsbyeric) May 25, 2024

I use his social media platform to do the same thing. Where's my article? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) May 25, 2024

Advertisement

The AUDACITY to exercise free speech on a media platform he owns.

I mean, if we let just anyone criticize the government in general or a politician in particular, we run the risk of the government NOT controlling people.

Who would tell us what's good for us then? — John Montgomery (@John8Montgomery) May 25, 2024

Great journalisming you’re doing — Brett Daniels (@BrettDanielsBAL) May 25, 2024

So he's doing your job. — Biff Barlow (@BiffBarlo) May 25, 2024

Musk visited the border before Biden did to see for himself.

When are we going to see the New York Times analyze its coverage of Biden?

***