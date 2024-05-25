Biden-Harris HQ Still Claiming President Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach
The Best Vacation Plan is Staying Put Here in the United States Where...
WaPo Passed on the Highly Controversial Alito Flag Incident at the Time
Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base
Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Dangerous Clown Show Shot/Chaser: Mayorkas' Border BS vs. Unchecked Illegal's Warning
That Monster: Rolling Stone Calls Trump's Promise of Cheap Gas, Energy Independence 'Awful...
Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took...
Rumble in the Bronx: Borough Residents at Trump Rally Tell AOC to Stay...
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of...
DNC Marks George Floyd Memorial Day, Pushes for MORE Police Reforms ('Cause the...
San Francisco Chronicle Freaks Out Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag, Gets Hoisted by...
Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Youn...
Cry More! SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Admits She Sometimes Does This After Conservative Rulin...

NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk voted for Joe Biden in 2020. He's always voted Democratic. It was only last year that he announced he'd be voting for a Republican for the first time in 2024. He announced that on X, the social media platform that he purchased.

Advertisement

The New York Times has done an analysis, and found that Musk's posts have increasingly been criticizing Biden, particularly on illegal immigration.

We're not sure why the New York Times is even on X, which has been overrun by Nazis since Musk's purchase. Why aren't they promoting their story on Threads or Mastodon, which is where all the journalists were going to move if Musk's purchase went through?

Recommended

Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Brett T.
Advertisement

He's increasingly criticizing Biden because Biden is worthy of increasing criticism: He's done nothing about the border and he's not getting any younger either.

Don't forget the role of Facebook in "fortifying" the 2020 election.


Advertisement

Musk visited the border before Biden did to see for himself.

When are we going to see the New York Times analyze its coverage of Biden?

***

Tags: ELON MUSK JOE BIDEN NEW YORK TIMES TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Brett T.
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base
Brett T.
WaPo Passed on the Highly Controversial Alito Flag Incident at the Time
Brett T.
The Best Vacation Plan is Staying Put Here in the United States Where You Know Your Rights
justmindy
Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took Office (and More)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away Brett T.
Advertisement